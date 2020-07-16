Designer Ashley Gilbreath Transformed This 1940s House Into Her Family's Dream Home

One could say that Ashley Gilbreath birthed two babies in 2016: her third child, Liza, and a major redo of the family's home. "Renovating is like childbirth in the sense that as soon as it begins, you ask why you ever thought it was a good idea," says the Montgomery, Alabama-based interior designer, laughing. And she knows what she's talking about, having bought, renovated, and sold more than a dozen homes with her husband, Barrett—not just flipping them but actually living in them. However, the couple knew they had found a keeper when they bought this 1940s brick home in 2014. It sat at the edge of a golf course that, when golfer free, functions more like a really well-groomed park, complete with a pond and stunning sunset views. When the course is closed on Mondays, pickup kickball and baseball games happen on the green. As for the house itself, it had plenty of old-house charm, but its quirky single-floor layout didn't work for a growing family.

After consulting with friend and neighbor Chris Tippett, who recently cofounded Tippett Sease Baker Architecture, the Gilbreaths decided to double down and make the existing structure work—while doubling their square footage in the process. They lifted off the roof to add second-floor space for the kids and bumped out a cross-shaped addition downstairs in the back to house an expanded kitchen and a main bedroom suite complete with a sleeping porch. These renovations took the home from having 2,400 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths to about 5,000 square feet, five bedrooms, and five and a half baths—more than enough to accommodate not only the Gilbreaths but also their extended family. (It now sleeps up to 17 people.) "It was important that when everybody needs a room on Thanksgiving or Christmas there would be enough space for that," Gilbreath says.