These Sisters Transformed Their Mountain Home to Accommodate Their Growing Families

Their family’s solution would add 3,000 square feet to the existing property, taking it from having four bedrooms and four baths to a more spacious setup with seven bedrooms and seven baths. All of this was conceived by Devon, who spent 10 years working for designer Alexa Hampton. She’s been running her own firm, McCombs Interiors, in Washington, D.C., and plans to move it to Bethesda, Maryland, this summer. “It was my dad’s idea to ensure each daughter had a bedroom of her own and a twin bedroom on the same floor for her children,” Devon says of the thoughtful expansion. “One of the things that makes for harmonious family life is for everyone to have space—for grandchildren to play and for grandfathers to have TV rooms with good doors!”

Throughout the house, Devon employed diverse motifs and textures with plenty of input from the group, especially her dad and stepmother. “Layering patterns is what keeps things from looking too decorated and makes the place seem more lived in, not like you just met with a designer twice and bought the concept,” she says. Now, their beloved home in the mountains carries vestiges of the past with plenty of breathing room for the future. “My best friend in the whole world lived up the hill, and when we would pull up into our driveway, she would run down,” says Devon, recalling her childhood visits to their Blue Ridge escape. “Now, she has a baby and I have a 2-year-old, and I hope our kids will do the same.”