"Home Town" Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

The wait is nearly over!

Published on November 3, 2022
Home Town Season 6
Photo:

Courtesy HGTV

Hold onto your remotes, y’all… Home Town is coming back!

The uber-popular show is scheduled to return to television with fresh new episodes on Sunday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The hit series starring home reno experts Ben and Erin Napier spotlights the couple as they revitalize outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life. Home Town attracted 26 million viewers last season and has already been picked up for an additional 20 episodes slated to air next year.

According to an HGTV news release, the season six premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. 

“Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they can slow down and enjoy watching their children, Helen and Mae, play,” the release teases. “With help from their ‘framily’—close friends Mallorie, Jim, and Josh—Ben and Erin will transform their new place into a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories they’ll always cherish.”

The Napiers previously shared a peak at their county home renovation with Southern Living, and discussed the premiere in the latest episode of Biscuits & Jam (below). They told editor in chief Sid Evans that showing their moms their newly renovated country home is one of the "funniest" reveals on the new season.  

But that’s not all you have to look forward to. Mark your calendars for a new HGTV holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel premiering Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour special offers Home Town fans a glimpse of Ben and Erin’s seasonal celebrations as they prepare their favorite Southern holiday dishes and look back at their most memorable home renovations.

We can’t wait!

