30+ Small House Plans That Are Just The Right Size

Maybe you're an empty nester, maybe you are downsizing, or maybe you just love to feel snug as a bug in your home. Whatever the case, we've got a bunch of small house plans that pack a lot of smartly-designed features, gorgeous and varied facades, and small cottage appeal.Apart from the innate adorability of things in miniature in general, these small house plans offer big living space, even for small house living. We love the Sugarberry Cottage, that looks like Goldilocks should be checking in, but has three bedrooms and bathrooms and a porch that extends the living area of the small house significantly. Prefer a more rustic look? The Cypress View plan is so versatile, it nestles comfortably in by the lake, in the mountains, or near the beach–a great, versatile small cottage home. Whatever your choice, take a look at some of our best plans for small house living.