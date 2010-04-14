Creative Mother's Day Gifts Mama Will Love

By Southern Living
Paper Source
Mother’s Day is a time to share and to love, and the most beautiful Mother’s Day gifts are the ones that come from our hearts.  If you want to pamper mom, Mother’s Day gifts like beauty products and relaxing candles are perfect ideas. If she loves to spend time in the kitchen, a new cookware set will instantly bring a smile to her face. However you want to say it, these amazing, simple Mother’s Day gifts will let her know that you are thinking about her every day of the year.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 25

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set

Sephora

BUY IT: $65, sephora.com

This box includes samples of 13 popular fragrances. Once Mama selects her favorite, she can exchange the included voucher for a full size fragrance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Heart-Shaped Serving Spoon

UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com

Add some love to Mama's kitchen with this hand-carved wooden spoon. 
 

3 of 25

Mom Manual Pouch

Paper Source

BUY IT: $9.95; papersource.com

How true is this? We love the darling sentiment on this catch-all pouch, and we know Mom will too. 
 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Tea Bag Holder

Le Creuset

BUY IT: $9; lecreuset.com

Available in seven colors, this tea kettle-shaped holder will hold multiple bags, infusers, and spoons Complete the gift by pairing it with her favorite tea. 
 

5 of 25

Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cube Bottle

Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

We all know Mom deserves relaxation, and these shea butter-infused sugar cubes are the ticket. 

6 of 25

Olive & June Studio Set

Olive & June

BUY IT: $50; oliveandjune.com

The Studio Box from Olive & June is a 9-piece set that includes everything she'll need for the perfect at-home manicure, from nail polish remover to the top coat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Mother's Day Dish Towel

Amazon

BUY IT: $9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

A whimsical kitchen towel livens up our favorite family space, regardless of whether or not Mama likes to cook.
 

8 of 25

Dipped Ceramic Pitcher

Mark and Graham

BUY IT: $39; markandgraham.com

Complete this gift by filling the vase with a bouquet of her favorite flowers. 

9 of 25

AHAVA Mineral Hand Cream

AHAVA

BUY IT: $24; ahava.com

Nourish Mom's skin with this mineral-enriched hand cream. It's also a convenient 100mL size, so Mom can easily keep it in her purse or glove compartment. 
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway

BUY IT: $395; caraway.com

Upgrade Mama's kitchen with this ceramic-coated, non-toxic cookware set. It includes a fry pan, sauce pan, saute pan, and a 6.5 quart dutch oven. 

11 of 25

Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings

Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $55; kendrascott.com

These gorgeous earrings will instantly dress up Mama's favorite outfit. They are available in silver, gold, rose gold, and gunmetal. 

12 of 25

Boulangerie Candle

Anthropologie

BUY IT: $16; anthropologie.com

If you can't have freshly baked angel food cake on the counter, the next best thing is this candle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Acacia Wood iPad Stand Cutting Board

BUY IT: $42; dillards.com

Made for cooking with an iPad or mobile device, this cutting board features a stand so Mama can easily follow a recipe while preparing the ingredients. 

14 of 25

Bose Rondo Frames

BUY IT: $199; nordstrom.com

Listening to podcasts and music while walking, gardening, or sitting by the pool just got more stylish. The round frames easily connect to Bluetooth using the Bose Connect App and contain both speakers as well as a microphone. 

15 of 25

Colorblocked Monogram Journal

Paper Source

BUY IT: $16.95; papersource.com

With these adorable floral notebooks by her side, Mom will never have to scramble to find recipes, lists, or bible study notes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Tiny Tags Personalized Necklace

Ting Tags

BUY IT: from $105; tinytags.com

These pendant necklaces are available to personalize with up to four names in both gold and silver options. In addition to the names or initials of children on the front, a short message can also be added to the back. 
 

17 of 25

Copper Wine Opener

Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

Every Southern hostess needs a tool as beautiful as this Copper Wine Opener from Williams Sonoma. Pair it with her favorite bottle of vino so she can put it to use right away. 

18 of 25

Vera Bradley Flip Flops

Vera Bradley

BUY IT: $25; verabradley.com

Whether she's on-the-go or just being Super Mom, these flip flops give her feet a break with a soft, flexible footbed. Plus the fun colors and patterns will carry her look through summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Hanging Bud Vase

BUY IT: $6; shopterrain.com

Made with jute twine, these petite glass vases are just what Mom needs to brighten up her day. They're perfect for displaying fresh blooms from her garden. 

20 of 25

Dona Chai Tea Concentrate

Food 52

BUY IT: $26; food52.com

If you can manage not drinking the whole bottle yourself, we'd highly recommend gifting this chai tea concentrate.

21 of 25

Knock! Knock!

Knock! Knock!

BUY IT: from $75; justknockknock.com

Give mom the gift of low-maintenance curb appeal with a gift from Knock! Knock! After a short quiz, she'll have beautiful blooms on her porch in no time. You can read more about how it works here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Ticket Stub Gallery

UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $12; uncommongoods.com

We love that this modern take on a scrapbook lets Mom keep track of the family memories. 

23 of 25

Set of 4 French Coasters

Le Creuset

BUY IT: $16; lecreuset.com

Perhaps best known for their famous Dutch Ovens (trust us, Mom knows!), Le Creuset also brings these bold coasters to the table.

24 of 25

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub

Walgreens

BUY IT: $5.79; walgreens.com

Need a last-minute gift idea that'll give Mom some relaxation? This award-winning scrub is an exfoliating cleanser that buffs and polishes dry skin, leaving it looking and feeling healthier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Recipe Cocktail Shaker

Sur La Table

BUY IT: $5.99; surlatable.com

This Recipe Cocktail Shaker is not your ordinary drink shaker – it's got seven popular recipes on the sides to give Mom the perfect cocktail, every time.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com