Creative Mother's Day Gifts Mama Will Love
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set
BUY IT: $65, sephora.com
This box includes samples of 13 popular fragrances. Once Mama selects her favorite, she can exchange the included voucher for a full size fragrance.
Heart-Shaped Serving Spoon
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
Add some love to Mama's kitchen with this hand-carved wooden spoon.
Mom Manual Pouch
BUY IT: $9.95; papersource.com
How true is this? We love the darling sentiment on this catch-all pouch, and we know Mom will too.
Tea Bag Holder
BUY IT: $9; lecreuset.com
Available in seven colors, this tea kettle-shaped holder will hold multiple bags, infusers, and spoons Complete the gift by pairing it with her favorite tea.
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cube Bottle
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
We all know Mom deserves relaxation, and these shea butter-infused sugar cubes are the ticket.
Olive & June Studio Set
BUY IT: $50; oliveandjune.com
The Studio Box from Olive & June is a 9-piece set that includes everything she'll need for the perfect at-home manicure, from nail polish remover to the top coat.
Mother's Day Dish Towel
BUY IT: $9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
A whimsical kitchen towel livens up our favorite family space, regardless of whether or not Mama likes to cook.
Dipped Ceramic Pitcher
BUY IT: $39; markandgraham.com
Complete this gift by filling the vase with a bouquet of her favorite flowers.
AHAVA Mineral Hand Cream
BUY IT: $24; ahava.com
Nourish Mom's skin with this mineral-enriched hand cream. It's also a convenient 100mL size, so Mom can easily keep it in her purse or glove compartment.
Caraway Cookware Set
BUY IT: $395; caraway.com
Upgrade Mama's kitchen with this ceramic-coated, non-toxic cookware set. It includes a fry pan, sauce pan, saute pan, and a 6.5 quart dutch oven.
Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings
BUY IT: $55; kendrascott.com
These gorgeous earrings will instantly dress up Mama's favorite outfit. They are available in silver, gold, rose gold, and gunmetal.
Boulangerie Candle
BUY IT: $16; anthropologie.com
If you can't have freshly baked angel food cake on the counter, the next best thing is this candle.
Acacia Wood iPad Stand Cutting Board
BUY IT: $42; dillards.com
Made for cooking with an iPad or mobile device, this cutting board features a stand so Mama can easily follow a recipe while preparing the ingredients.
Bose Rondo Frames
BUY IT: $199; nordstrom.com
Listening to podcasts and music while walking, gardening, or sitting by the pool just got more stylish. The round frames easily connect to Bluetooth using the Bose Connect App and contain both speakers as well as a microphone.
Colorblocked Monogram Journal
BUY IT: $16.95; papersource.com
With these adorable floral notebooks by her side, Mom will never have to scramble to find recipes, lists, or bible study notes.
Tiny Tags Personalized Necklace
BUY IT: from $105; tinytags.com
These pendant necklaces are available to personalize with up to four names in both gold and silver options. In addition to the names or initials of children on the front, a short message can also be added to the back.
Copper Wine Opener
BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
Every Southern hostess needs a tool as beautiful as this Copper Wine Opener from Williams Sonoma. Pair it with her favorite bottle of vino so she can put it to use right away.
Vera Bradley Flip Flops
BUY IT: $25; verabradley.com
Whether she's on-the-go or just being Super Mom, these flip flops give her feet a break with a soft, flexible footbed. Plus the fun colors and patterns will carry her look through summer.
Hanging Bud Vase
BUY IT: $6; shopterrain.com
Made with jute twine, these petite glass vases are just what Mom needs to brighten up her day. They're perfect for displaying fresh blooms from her garden.
Dona Chai Tea Concentrate
BUY IT: $26; food52.com
If you can manage not drinking the whole bottle yourself, we'd highly recommend gifting this chai tea concentrate.
Knock! Knock!
BUY IT: from $75; justknockknock.com
Give mom the gift of low-maintenance curb appeal with a gift from Knock! Knock! After a short quiz, she'll have beautiful blooms on her porch in no time. You can read more about how it works here.
Ticket Stub Gallery
BUY IT: $12; uncommongoods.com
We love that this modern take on a scrapbook lets Mom keep track of the family memories.
Set of 4 French Coasters
BUY IT: $16; lecreuset.com
Perhaps best known for their famous Dutch Ovens (trust us, Mom knows!), Le Creuset also brings these bold coasters to the table.
St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub
BUY IT: $5.79; walgreens.com
Need a last-minute gift idea that'll give Mom some relaxation? This award-winning scrub is an exfoliating cleanser that buffs and polishes dry skin, leaving it looking and feeling healthier.
Recipe Cocktail Shaker
BUY IT: $5.99; surlatable.com
This Recipe Cocktail Shaker is not your ordinary drink shaker – it's got seven popular recipes on the sides to give Mom the perfect cocktail, every time.