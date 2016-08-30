25 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Your Thanksgiving Hostess

By Southern Living Editors
Updated June 30, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

You can't show up empty-handed for the people that have put in all the work making that turkey and cleaning their house for Thanksgiving dinner. A token of gratitude is the perfect way to show your host you appreciate the hard work they put in to make the holiday so special. But finding the right Thanksgiving hostess gift can be a challenging task. You want your Thanksgiving hostess gift to be something enjoyed, not just another knick-knack to be tossed aside or buried in a closet. Whether you're going for a practical approach or a fun-filled gift, it's important to keep your host in mind so the gift feels personal. The gift doesn't have to be over the top to be appreciated. Try and think of what your host likes beforehand so you can select a gift that would fit right into their household. Choose one of our gift ideas for Thanksgiving hosts and hostesses, and you'll be guaranteed an invitation back to Thanksgiving dinner next year.

Mud Pie Thanksgiving Serving Utensil

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

She can put this gift to use right away.

A Toast for the Host Wine Bottle Bags

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

This set is perfect if you have more than one Thanksgiving gathering to attend and if not, you can keep the extra on hand for your next holiday party hostess.

Thymes Frasier Fir Candle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15; amazon.com

The search is over for the perfect Christmas tree-scented candle.

Stonewall Kitchen Mulled Cider Mix

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Mullng spices can be added to water or cider to fill their home with the welcoming aroma of citrus and spices. 

Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme

Credit: Aveda

BUY IT: $25, aveda.com

After a full day and night of dishwashing and food prep, the host's hands could use a little moisturizing. This hand lotion from Aveda is one of the best varieties on the market.

Le Creuset Pie Bird

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

BUY IT: $15; lecreuset.com

This old-fashioned tool will help her bake the perfect pie for years to come.

Cocoa Bombs

Credit: Courtesy of Cocoa Bombs

BUY IT: $12; cocoabombs.com

Thanksgiving marks the time of year when it is officially acceptable to start getting into the Christmas spirit. There's no better way to kick it off than with a cozy cup of hot cocoa. These chocolate bombs make it even more fun.

Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $12, amazon.com

She'll be prepared for the next season with our latest Christmas cookbook. 

Alphabet Marble Bottle Stopper

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $19.50; potterybarn.com

This elegant monogrammed wine stopper is a great companion for the bottle of wine you bring along to dinner. 

Olivier Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Cruet

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

This dynamic duo will be right at home in the chef's kitchen. 

Capri Blue Volcano Room Spray

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

She'll be able to fill her home with Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent instantly. 

Preston Elevated Serve Board

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

BUY IT: $59; westelm.com

A good cheeseboard is essential at the holidays. This simple design looks good in any appetizer spread.

Thanksgiving Wine Charms

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $12.89; amazon.com

Your host will thank you for this organizational wonder. Each guest will be able to keep track of their glass, which cuts down on clean up too.

Autumn Vine Napkin Rings

Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com

These elegant fall leaves dress up any table setting. They're the perfect addition to your fall tablescape.

Trudy Apron

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

BUY IT: $30; anthropologie.com

No matter if your host is a messy cook or not, this fall apron will be a life saver so they can keep their holiday attire nice and clean.

Cozy Faves Satchet Tea Wheel

Credit: Courtesy of David's Tea

BUY IT: $32.50; davidstea.com

Tea samplers are a great way to gift some relaxation time to your host. This fall sampler will make an afternoon cup extra cozy.

Decorated Milk Chocolate Spoons

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

BUY IT: $19.99; walmart.com

Stir cups of cocoa with these chocolate spoons. Double the chocolate certainly means double the fun!

Small Tasting Spoons

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomist

BUY IT: $48; bloomist.com

These small tasting spoons will come in handy when your host is prepping for the big meal.

French Kitchen Marble Salt Cellar

Credit: Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $16.95; crateandbarrel.com

Salt is an essential ingredient for any chef. This gorgeous marble canister lets your host keep salt at the ready for all their cooking endeavors.

Harvest Salt and Pepper Shakers with Tray

Credit: Courtesy of Fitz and Floyd

BUY IT: $24.99; fitzandfloyd.com

These acorn salt and pepper shakers are perfect for any Thanksgiving table. Your host will be able to use them every autumn.

Teakwood Ice Bucket and Tongs

Credit: Courtesy of S'well

BUY IT: $50; swell.com

This ice bucket has a sleek, sophisticated look and keeps 2 liters of cubes cold at a time.  

My Family Cookbook

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

This customizable cookbook makes it easy to pass on family recipes. Your host will love this sentimental and practical gift.

Walnut Cheese Knives

Credit: Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $16.95; crateandbarrel.com

Cheeseboards shine bright in any appetizer spread. Your host will love placing these knives out for guests to serve themselves.  

Felt Letter Board

Credit: Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $32; crateandbarrel.com

Gift this letter board to help your hostess welcome guests into their home with a friendly message.

Mud Pie Gather Spoon Rest Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $16; amazon.com

It's no secret that Thanksgiving prep requires many spoons for stirring, mixing, and dishing. This fall-themed spoon holder will keep cooking utensils at the ready for the busy hostess and add festive décor to any kitchen.

By Southern Living Editors