18 Festive Fall Wreath Ideas for a Stunning Seasonal Display

Liven up a monochromatic wreath with pops of texture and warm golden tones

What You'll Need

Bleached and dried oak leaves, 18-inch grapevine wreath, bleached and dried ruscus, dried pampas grass, two tones of bleached and preserved gypsophilas, brown and gold wired ribbons, spear-shaped mini dried palms, dried poppy pods, dried burgundy coneflowers without petals, dried yellow Billy buttons, dried bunny tails, and foraged wispy grass

How To Make It

Moving in a clockwise direction, insert oak leaves into grapevine wreath to create shape. Fill in with ruscus. Add stems of pampas grass and gypsophilas for depth. For the badge: Tie two pieces of wired ribbon in a knot around bottom right section of wreath. Insert palms into badge. Tuck poppy pods and coneflowers in the center. Finish off by adding Billy buttons, bunny tails, and grass to badge once wreath is hung on door.