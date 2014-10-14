18 Festive Fall Wreath Ideas for a Stunning Seasonal Display
Ring in the crisp fall air by selecting one of these fall wreath ideas to make for your home. These fall wreaths are easy to make and all showcase the best of autumn, but in a slightly different way. There is a wreath that uses only fall-colored leaves. Another slightly more elegant fall wreath calls for miniature white pumpkins. There is a simple, harvest themed fall door wreath that is made completely of corn husks! A citron silk ribbon dresses it up. Another idea is to assemble a rainbow of dried flowers and herbs for a fall door wreath. If you do not like the look of a circle adorning your fall door, there is also an option for a miniature door knocker embellishment or a larger floral badge that will whisper, not shout that fall has arrived at your door. Get clicking and tell us which is your favorite fall wreath idea.
Rustic Charm
Liven up a monochromatic wreath with pops of texture and warm golden tones
What You'll Need
Bleached and dried oak leaves, 18-inch grapevine wreath, bleached and dried ruscus, dried pampas grass, two tones of bleached and preserved gypsophilas, brown and gold wired ribbons, spear-shaped mini dried palms, dried poppy pods, dried burgundy coneflowers without petals, dried yellow Billy buttons, dried bunny tails, and foraged wispy grass
How To Make It
Moving in a clockwise direction, insert oak leaves into grapevine wreath to create shape. Fill in with ruscus. Add stems of pampas grass and gypsophilas for depth. For the badge: Tie two pieces of wired ribbon in a knot around bottom right section of wreath. Insert palms into badge. Tuck poppy pods and coneflowers in the center. Finish off by adding Billy buttons, bunny tails, and grass to badge once wreath is hung on door.
Blooming Basket
Create a cheery hanging display with colorful cut flowers
What You'll Need
Florist foam, a wicker basket, foraged burgundy foliage, purple salvias, hydrangeas, dahlias, zinnias, and celosias
How To Make It
Soak florist foam in water for an hour before tucking it into the basket. Add foliage, salvias, and hydrangeas to foam to build shape. Consider placing hydrangeas low around the edge of the vessel to help give weight and initially fill space. Insert groupings of dahlias and zinnias, and fill with textured celosias for interest.
Seasonal Swag
Highlight the beauty of late-autumn foliage
What You'll Need
Dried ferns, florist wire, ribbon, foraged orange leaves, bittersweet branches, dried yarrow, dried okra pods, foraged grass, and dried bunny tails
How To Make It
Gather a bunch of ferns; flip them so the undersides face outward. With tips pointing down, bundle them together with wire. Add more ferns to the top in the opposite direction; secure with wire. Wrap a long piece of ribbon around wire. Tuck in leaves and bittersweet; add yarrow to the center. Once it's hung, finish with okra pods, grass, and bunny tails.
Colorful Fall Foliage
Rake in the compliments with a wreath featuring brilliant autumn leaves. This works with maple, oak, sweet gum, hickory, dogwood—whatever is putting on a show in your yard. You can also make it with preserved leaves purchased at a crafts store or online (try save-on-crafts.com or drieddecor.com).
How To Make It: Colorful Foliage Fall Wreath
Free Spirit
This DIY wreath starts with a grapevine base.
What You'll Need
18-inch grapevine wreath, dried pampas grass, preserved stardust gypsophila, bleached stardust gypsophila, dried yarrow, dried setaria grass, dried okra pods, pheasant feathers.
How To Make It
Insert the stems of pampas grass and gypsophilas to fill out the shape. Keep things interesting by inserting accents like dried yarrow, setaria grass, okra pods, and feathers to one side.
Dried Flower and Herb
Create a dazzling kaleidoscope of colors on your tabletop by mixing bunches of blooms and foliage in a rainbow of hues. The savory scents of the dried herbs will subtly enhance the aroma of a special meal. To illuminate your table, just add a glass hurricane and candle to the middle of the wreath. After displaying it flat as a centerpiece, you can hang it from a pretty ribbon to enjoy it from a different perspective.
How To Make It: Dried Flowers and Herbs Fall Wreath
Corn Husk and Ribbon
Tamale wrappers create a hot look that's sure to spice up your entry. Simple corn husks are folded into loops for a ruffled effect that softens the straight lines of the paneled door. A bold chartreuse bow echoes the greenery in the pedestal urns.
How To Make It: Corn Husk and Ribbon Fall Wreath
"Pumpkins" and Acorns
It's cute as can be, but don't call it pumpkin! It's actually pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplant (also called scarlet Chinese eggplant), which turns a brilliant red-orange color when it matures and begins to dry. Look for it at farmers' markets or in the floral sections of large supermarkets, or grow it yourself from seeds.
How To Make It: "Pumpkins" and Acorns Fall Wreath
Broom Door Badge
Your fall decor is incomplete until you've hung something colorful on the door! Make this seasonal broom badge by grouping millet, dried hydrangeas, salvia, rose hips, and sorghum.
How To Make It: Broom Door Badge
White Pumpkin Wreath
Start with a store-bought grapevine wreath. Pick an odd number of white mini pumpkins. Attach pumpkins to florist picks, and then work the picks into the wreath, making sure to space them evenly. Secure pumpkins to the wreath with wire. Using additional florist picks, attach seasonal greenery (we used smilax) and bittersweet (available at your local garden center), filling in the spaces between pumpkins. Add an assortment of fall leaves to wreath with picks and wire for a colorful finish.
Bittersweet Vines
Give your front door a bold update with a bright red wreath made with (nonedible) bittersweet. Be careful to dispose of seedheads in the garbage rather than the compost bin, as bittersweet is invasive in the garden. For a similar look, use rose hips, which are more eco-friendly.
Pinecones and Autumn Leaves
Simplify front door decorating with a store-bought pinecone wreath. Give the wreath a personal touch with colorful leaves, fall flowers, and bittersweet.
Shades of Red
When it comes to creating a wreath yourself, always remember to work in groups. This grapevine base is covered with preserved red sycamore leaves and then groupings of preserved plume reed grass, oregano, pinecones, and phalaris grass are added on top.
Pumpkins and Gourds
To make this classic wreath from bright pumpkins and gourds, first cover a 20-inch foam form with sheet moss, using a glue gun to hold the moss in place. Loop a 3-inch-wide burlap ribbon over the wreath to create a hanger long enough so it can reach the top of the door and allow the wreath to hang at eye level. Insert wooden florist picks into the bottoms of pumpkins and gourds, and hot-glue the connection to secure. Once the glue has cooled, stick pumpkins and gourds into the wreath. Fill in with more moss, using a glue gun. To hang the wreath, secure the burlap ribbon with an upholstery tack hammered into the top edge of the door.
Door Knocker Embellishment
To give your door knocker a simple seasonal touch, zip-tie two crookneck gourds together, and then zip-tie them to a foam-core oval about 5 inches long. Cover ties with ribbon. Working at an angle, hot-glue sprigs of coontie palm, croton, holly fern, asparagus fern, and abelia to cover the foam core. Loop wire through one of the back ties, and hang above the door knocker. The hardy foliage will last about two weeks in cool weather and can be replaced.
Calico Corn Badge
Ribbons of burlap create a rustic background for iconic fall plants that are bundled into sheaves to form decorative accents.
What You'll Need
Ears of store-bought calico corn, bunches of goldenrod and safflower blooms, and dried flowers and seedpods, which you can gather from your yard the
How To Make It
1. Hang lengths of 3-inch wide burlap ribbon from the top of each door using tacks, letting the ribbon go about three-fourths of the way down your door.
2. Attach the corn bundle to the burlap ribbon using florist wire, allowing the dried corn shucks to fan out at the top.
3. Hide the wire with a knot of burlap ribbon.
4. Cut flower stems 8 to 10 inches long.
5. Push the goldenrod stems into the string that ties the bunch of corn together.
6. Embellish with dried flowers and seedpods using the same method.
The Fragrant Flower Basket
Looking for something unexpected? This hanging basket is filled with yellow pansies and marigolds, but also has seasonal herbs too.
Find a lined hanging basket at your local hardware or crafts store. Fill it with empty plastic bottles and good-quality potting soil. Yellow garden pansies and radiant marigolds to give the arrangement bright bursts of color. Add baby kale for a dose of purple in between the yellow. To make this basket functional, add cilantro (growing along the handle), golden lemon thyme (on the bottom left), and Italian oregano (on the bottom right.)
The Welcome Wreath
Foliage in shades of moss, burnt orange, crimson, and rust come together to create this seasonal door decor
How To Make It
1. Start with a 15-inch-diameter green moss wreath.
2. Using florist picks and wire, wrap the wreath with green, yellow, red, and orange leaves. Tip: For extra-vibrant and long-lasting color, buy artificial foliage.
3. Add in bittersweet branches for pops of red and touches of texture.