It's that time of year again! Here's a roundup of pumpkin ideas for your front door to help ready your porch for fall.Deck out your entry this season with these easy pumpkin ideas to create a Halloween front door. Build a pretty, pumpkin-covered porch accented by everything from kale and cabbage to mums and Mexican sage. We’ve rounded up fall and Halloween door decoration ideas for all pumpkin size, shape, and color varieties – from prize-winning heirloom types to the teeny-tiny white pumpkins you can snag on the cheap. Big and small pumpkins alike can be transformed into festive fall wreaths, candle hurricanes, and porch planters. DIY your own ‘mumkin’ by carving out a pumpkin and filling it with a bright bushel of red or orange mums. Or perch a couple gourds atop a hay bale to add height and drama to your Halloween door decorations. Whether hosting a festive fall shindig or just sprucing up the porch for a new season, these pumpkin ideas will bring a touch of autumn to your door.