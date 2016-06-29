Plants that Attract Hummingbirds
Lydia™ Tecoma
Unlike traditional varieties, Lydia blooms from early spring until frost, grows more compactly, and has less seed pods.
USDA Zones: 8, 9, 10, 11
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Lydia™ Tecoma.
Bells of Fire Tecoma™
An Evergreen mid-sized shrub with a subtropical to tropical appearance and bell-shaped flowers, this new variety is more compact and has more color range.
USDA Zones: 8, 9, 10, 11
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Bells of Fire™ Tecoma.
Saucy™ Wine Salvia
A stunning new Salvia variety, with a neat, but vigorous plant habit and lush green foliage that’s covered with burgundy-red flower, and spikes from April to November. Sterile and self-cleaning, no need to deadhead. Always looks full yet tidy.
USDA Zones: 9, 10
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Learn more about Saucy™ Wine Salvia.
Saucy™ Red Salvia
A gorgeous Salvia variety, with a neat but vigorous plant habit, and lush green foliage that’s covered with sizzling scarlet-red flower that spikes from April to November. Sterile and self-cleaning, no need to deadhead. Always looks full yet tidy.
USDA Zones: 9, 10
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Learn more about Saucy™ Red Salvias.
Stars & Stripes™ Pentas
Hummingbirds will be buzzing around these vivid red flowers with pink centers. Stars and Stripes™ pentas produce abundant clusters of blooms from spring to fall.
USDA Zones: 9, 10, 11
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Stars & Stripes™ pentas.
Ultra Violet™ Buddleia
The lush purple flowers of buddleia (commonly referred to as butterfly bush) will also draw honeybees and butterflies to your yard. Plant this deciduous shrub in a border garden or a container, and watch it rebloom from spring to fall.
USDA Zones: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Ultra Violet™ Buddleia.
Ever Sapphire™ Agapanthus
This drought-tolerant plant produces vibrant blue blooms on 20- to 24-inch stalks. It blooms in early spring and reblooms throughout summer. Cut showy stems for a seasonal arrangement.
USDA Zones: 8, 9, 10, 11
Exposure: Part Sun
Learn more about Ever Sapphire™ Agapanthus.
Solar Glow™ Sunbow® Azalea Series
This brilliant spring-blooming deciduous azaleas has larger, colorful, and more showy blooms. It work great in light shade, and even sunnier locations. With the added attraction of honey-suckle fragrance, these are a great addition to your garden.
USDA Zones: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Learn more about Solar Glow™ Sunbow® Azalea Series.
Crazy Pink™ Echinacea
Large daisy-like flowers with drooping, pink petals surround a large orange button-shaped cone. Blooms appear earlier than other coneflowers. Brings power blooming to the border garden, capable of over 100 blooms on a mature plant.
USDA Zones: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Exposure: Full Sun or Part Shade
Learn more about Crazy Pink™ Echinacea.
Love and Wishes™ Salvia
Deep purple flowers cover these tough plants from early spring to frost. Like her cousin Wendy’s Wish Salvia, this salvia will form a ball of color in your yard, with no pruning or deadheading. A portion of plant proceeds go to Make-A-Wish® AU.
USDA Zones: 9, 10, 11
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Learn more about ‘Love and Wishes’ Salvia.
Miss Lemon™ Abelia
Deer-resistant abelia shows off variegated yellow-and-green leaves and produces light pink flowers from summer through fall. Plant this easy-to-care-for shrub along a border, in a raised bed, or in a container.
USDA Zones: 6, 7, 8, 9
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Learn more about Miss Lemon™ Abelia.
Cosmic Firestorm™ Lantanas
Cosmic Firestorm lantanas deliver year-round color to your yard. This long-blooming, drought-resistant plant attracts hummingbirds and butterflies with its fiery-colored flowers.
USDA Zones: 8, 9, 10
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Cosmic Firestorm™ lantanas.
Light Show™ Red Bottlebrush
This tough, drought-tolerant dwarf shrub shows off dense emerald foliage and scarlet red flowers. Light Show™ Red Bottlebrush is a heat-tolerant plant that thrives in full sun from spring through summer.
USDA Zones: 8, 9, 10
Exposure: Full Sun
Learn more about Light Show™ Red Bottlebrush.