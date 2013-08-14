This rustic hanging arrangement doubles as a mini herb garden

1. Find a hanging basket at your local hardware or crafts store. Be sure to choose a lined one if you plan to display it on your door.

2. Fill with good-quality potting soil.

3. Add yellow garden pansies and radiant marigolds to give the arrangement bright bursts of color. Buy a six-pack of both flowers, and use three plants from each pack.

4. Between the flowers, add baby kale for a dose of purple.

5. Instead of using typical green foliage, Miller selected herbs to provide this basket with edible elements. She chose cilantro (growing along the handle), golden lemon thyme (on the bottom left), and Italian oregano (on the bottom right).

Prep Tip

Hanging baskets can be heavy. To keep them from getting weighed down, fill the space at the bottom with empty plastic bottles and then top with potting soil.