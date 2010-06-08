40+ Unique Father's Day Gifts Every Southern Dad Will Love
If you want to show Dad how much you love him this Father's Day, these easy Father's Day gift ideas acknowledge what we all really want to say: Being a father is no small responsibility, but you do it the best, Dad. We've rounded up the most perfect Father's Day gifts for all kinds of fathers—ones that like to fix things, ones that grill up the perfect burger, ones that enjoy a good read, ones that love to entertain, and more! (Because every Southern dad is special in his own way.)
Whether you're shopping for your father, father-in-law, spouse, or significant other, these Father's Day gifts are unique and memorable; you'll find everything from wardrobe updates to grilling accessories to gadgets he never knew he needed, to fit your budget.
Digital Tape Measure
Upgrade his tool box with a digital tape measure that has long and short term memory as well as a metric conversion function.
BUY IT: $31.99; amazon.com
Blue Wave Aqua Golf Backyard Game
This floating green can be used in a pool or backyard for competitive play or solo chipping practice.
BUY IT: $49.65; amazon.com
Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker
A leakproof design ensures that Dad can always have his coffee when he's ready, whether he's at home or on-the-go.
BUY IT: $50; markandgraham.com
Digital Instant Read Thermometer
Because he likes to know his meat's temperature—and he likes to know it now. This will make sure every meal gets perfectly cooked.
BUY IT: $25; williams-sonoma.com
Meat Claws
If he's a master barbecuer, he needs a set of meat claws to shred his famous brisket to perfection.
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
Outdoor Popcorn Popper
Make a batch of movie theater-worthy popcorn over the campfire or grill. Now that's a party trick.
BUY IT: $17; uncommongoods.com
Columbia Men's Shirt
This goes-with-anything shirt will take Dad from outdoor chore to fishing weekend. It comes in an array of colors to fit every personality.
BUY IT: $40; dickssportinggoods.com
Personalized Leather-Bound Atlas
Help your favorite trailblazer plan his next trip with a personalized atlas.
BUY IT: $59; orvis.com
Leather AirPods Case
Available for both AirPods and AirPods Pro, this leather case will add personalization and protection to his wireless headphones.
BUY IT: $45; markandgraham.com
Father's Day Keychain
A sweet reminder he can carry with him every day.
BUY IT: $9.95; amazon.com
Personalized Golf Tees
These wooden golf tees are not only great for the course, but we love that they're personalized just for him.
BUY IT: from $7.99; etsy.com
Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner
This little easy-to-use tool is an absolute game-changer when it comes to cooking shrimp. It allows you to peel, devein, and butterfly shrimp in one single, smooth motion.
BUY IT: $20; amazon.com
Copper Rain Gauge
We all know dads are obsessed with knowing how much rain their yards are getting, and this rain gauge measures each inch without being an eye sore.
BUY IT: $45; uncommongoods.com
The Kaufmann Mercantile Guide: How to Split Wood, Shuck an Oyster and Master Other Simple Pleasures
This book has 228 pages of helpful hints, tricks, and tips, and even includes instructional images for the visual learners.
BUY IT: $14.75; amazon.com
Herschel Supply Co. Duffel
Whether he travels for work or makes frequent trips to the lake, he'll enjoy sturdy luggage that's great for both.
BUY IT: $99.94; zappos.com
Bose Audio Sunglasses
He'll be able to listen to music in style while also protecting his eyes from UV rays.
BUY IT: $169; bose.com
Looftlighter Electric Firestarter
This insanely helpful grill tool lights all of the charcoal in just a minute or two, seriously fast-forwarding through the time he typically waits for his beloved Big Green Egg or old-fashioned charcoal grill to be ready.
BUY IT: $99.95; williams-sonoma.com
Monogram Cuff Links
Elevate his formal look with a personal touch.
BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Peugeot Bresil Coffee Mill
There's just something special about getting to grind his own coffee the old-fashioned way, especially in a cool vintage-looking grinder like this one.
BUY IT: $139.95; williams-sonoma.com
Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener
A six pack, but make it socially acceptable to walk around with. That's what this canvas caddy does for dear old Dad.
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
Adjustable Dry Rub Shaker
Created by North Carolinian 'Grill Girl' Elizabeth Karmel, the 1-cup capacity shaker is perfect for applying a dry rub to marinate meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, and even fruit.
BUY IT: $13.14; amazon.com
Mark & Graham Power Up Luggage Tag
This luggage tag does double-duty: It will allow him to identify his luggage and charge his phone when he's traveling.
BUY IT: $24.99; markandgraham.com
Quiksilver Dredge Waterman Hat
Dads love a straw hat; it's just a fact. This one gives ample sun protection to protect his face and ears while outdoors.
BUY IT: $28; zappos.com
Southern Hot Sauce Trio
If he likes a little heat, give him the gift of choice. As in, being able to choose between three delicious hot sauces, depending on his dish and mood.
BUY IT: $28; uncommongoods.com
Black Wood Outdoor Rocking Chair
Because porch-sitting can get even better with a slow-rocking chair and cold beverage in his hand. This black-wood style gets rave reviews.
BUY IT: $129; homedepot.com
Regent Dotted Tie
Class up his closet with a super stylish polka-dotted tie to wear whenever he needs to get fancy.
BUY IT: $39.50; jcrew.com
I Like Pig Butts And I Cannot Lie BBQ Apron
Who doesn't love a good (er, bad) dad joke? Grab him an apron that fits his humor.
BUY IT: $19.99; etsy.com
Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Skillet
This cast-iron skillet is one of the best on the market, and it performs seamlessly from stovetop to grill. Grilled peach cobbler, anyone?
BUY IT: from $120; lecreuset.com
Dad's Playbook
Being a father is both a gift and a responsibility and this book gives Dad encouragement, advice, and words of wisdom from dozens of sports' greatest coaches.
BUY IT: $13; uncommongoods.com
Harry's Shave Set
Time to retire the old razor and embrace this new-age line of shaving products made with quality craftsmanship and simple design.
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
5-piece Personalized Glass Decanter with Wood Stopper Set
If he's into entertaining, this six-piece whiskey decanter set is an ideal gift for Dad. And, when it's time to end the party, all of the pieces can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
BUY IT: $91.49; overstock.com
Bristle-Free Grill Cleaning Brush
Bristle-free is the only way to go when cleaning the grill. Why? Because you don't want to find any rogue bristles on one of his famous pork chops.
BUY IT: $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
IGLOO Comfort Grip Cooler
Every father has a penchant for a cooler, and we're here to provide a simple but beloved option that gets the job done.
BUY IT: $19.97; homedepot.com
Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Warmer
This stainless steel warmer will make sure that Dad's coffee is the perfect temperature.
BUY IT: $38.50; amazon.com
Old World Journal with Magnetic Flap
This journal features a magnetic fold-over flap, and, on the inside, Dad will find 160 lined pages dotted with quotes about travel and adventure.
BUY IT: $14.99; barnesandnoble.com
Stanley 12-in-1 Multi Tool
Whether Dad's into fixing things, do-it-yourself projects, or even just needs to keep something in his car in case of emergencies, this Stanley 12-in-1 Multi Tool will certainly do the trick.
BUY IT: $20.23; amazon.com
The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection
Up his barbecue game with Matt Moore's exploration (and recipes!) of the South's best pitmasters.
BUY IT: $16.42; amazon.com
George Foreman 2-Serving Electric Grill
He'll be able to cook meat like pork chops, chicken breasts, and burgers easily, and the sloping design catches any extra grease in a small compartment below the grill.
BUY IT: $18.14; amazon.com
Car Wash Kit
If he likes keeping his ride in tip-top shape, this detailing kit is what car-washing dreams are made of.
BUY IT: $36.99; chemicalguys.com
Heritage Toiletry Kit
This stylish toiletry kit from Irv's Luggage will fit all of Dad's traveling necessities. The kit can also double as an extra carrying case for everyday use.
BUY IT: $28.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Brushed Straight Silver Tie Bar
Every dapper Southern gentleman needs a few key accessories, and we think a tie bar adds flair and style to any look.
BUY IT: $15; thetiebar.com
Burt's Bees Shave Cream
The product is more of a lotion than a lather, but it still provides protection on his skin—giving Dad a close, smooth shave every day. It nourishes and hydrates with extracts of chamomile, calendula, and linden.
BUY IT: $7.99; target.com