40+ Unique Father's Day Gifts Every Southern Dad Will Love

By Southern Living Editors
Updated April 29, 2021
Credit: Uncommon Goods

If you want to show Dad how much you love him this Father's Day, these easy Father's Day gift ideas acknowledge what we all really want to say: Being a father is no small responsibility, but you do it the best, Dad. We've rounded up the most perfect Father's Day gifts for all kinds of fathers—ones that like to fix things, ones that grill up the perfect burger, ones that enjoy a good read, ones that love to entertain, and more! (Because every Southern dad is special in his own way.)

Whether you're shopping for your father, father-in-law, spouse, or significant other, these Father's Day gifts are unique and memorable; you'll find everything from wardrobe updates to grilling accessories to gadgets he never knew he needed, to fit your budget.

1 of 42

Digital Tape Measure

Credit: Amazon

Upgrade his tool box with a digital tape measure that has long and short term memory as well as a metric conversion function. 

BUY IT: $31.99; amazon.com

2 of 42

Blue Wave Aqua Golf Backyard Game

Credit: Amazon

This floating green can be used in a pool or backyard for competitive play or solo chipping practice.  

BUY IT: $49.65; amazon.com

3 of 42

Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Credit: Mark & Graham

A leakproof  design ensures that Dad can always have his coffee when he's ready, whether he's at home or on-the-go.

BUY IT: $50; markandgraham.com

4 of 42

Digital Instant Read Thermometer

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Because he likes to know his meat's temperature—and he likes to know it now. This will make sure every meal gets perfectly cooked. 

BUY IT: $25; williams-sonoma.com

5 of 42

Meat Claws

Credit: Amazon

If he's a master barbecuer, he needs a set of meat claws to shred his famous brisket to perfection. 

BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com

6 of 42

Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Make a batch of movie theater-worthy popcorn over the campfire or grill. Now that's a party trick.

BUY IT: $17; uncommongoods.com

7 of 42

Columbia Men's Shirt

Credit: Columbia

This goes-with-anything shirt will take Dad from outdoor chore to fishing weekend. It comes in an array of colors to fit every personality.

BUY IT: $40; dickssportinggoods.com

8 of 42

Personalized Leather-Bound Atlas

Credit: Orvis

Help your favorite trailblazer plan his next trip with a personalized atlas.

BUY IT: $59; orvis.com

9 of 42

Leather AirPods Case

Credit: Mark & Graham

Available for both AirPods and AirPods Pro, this leather case will add personalization and protection to his wireless headphones. 

BUY IT: $45; markandgraham.com

10 of 42

Father's Day Keychain

Credit: Amazon

A sweet reminder he can carry with him every day. 

BUY IT: $9.95; amazon.com

11 of 42

Personalized Golf Tees

Credit: Etsy

These wooden golf tees are not only great for the course, but we love that they're personalized just for him. 

BUY IT:  from $7.99; etsy.com

12 of 42

Frogmore Shrimp Cleaner

Credit: Toadfish

This little easy-to-use tool is an absolute game-changer when it comes to cooking shrimp. It allows you to peel, devein, and butterfly shrimp in one single, smooth motion.

BUY IT: $20; amazon.com

13 of 42

Copper Rain Gauge

Credit: Uncommon Goods

We all know dads are obsessed with knowing how much rain their yards are getting, and this rain gauge measures each inch without being an eye sore. 

BUY IT: $45; uncommongoods.com

14 of 42

The Kaufmann Mercantile Guide: How to Split Wood, Shuck an Oyster and Master Other Simple Pleasures

Credit: Amazon

This book has 228 pages of helpful hints, tricks, and tips, and even includes instructional images for the visual learners.

BUY IT: $14.75; amazon.com

15 of 42

Herschel Supply Co. Duffel

Credit: Nordstrom

Whether he travels for work or makes frequent trips to the lake, he'll enjoy sturdy luggage that's great for both. 

BUY IT: $99.94; zappos.com

16 of 42

Bose Audio Sunglasses

Credit: Nordstrom

He'll be able to listen to music in style while also protecting his eyes from UV rays. 

BUY IT: $169; bose.com

17 of 42

Looftlighter Electric Firestarter

Credit: Williams Sonoma

This insanely helpful grill tool lights all of the charcoal in just a minute or two, seriously fast-forwarding through the time he typically waits for his beloved Big Green Egg or old-fashioned charcoal grill to be ready.

BUY IT: $99.95; williams-sonoma.com

18 of 42

Monogram Cuff Links

Credit: Amazon

Elevate his formal look with a personal touch. 

BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com

19 of 42

Peugeot Bresil Coffee Mill

Credit: Williams Sonoma

There's just something special about getting to grind his own coffee the old-fashioned way, especially in a cool vintage-looking grinder like this one. 

BUY IT: $139.95; williams-sonoma.com

20 of 42

Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener

Credit: Uncommon Goods

A six pack, but make it socially acceptable to walk around with. That's what this canvas caddy does for dear old Dad. 

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

21 of 42

Adjustable Dry Rub Shaker

Credit: Amazon

Created by North Carolinian 'Grill Girl' Elizabeth Karmel, the 1-cup capacity shaker is perfect for applying a dry rub to marinate meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, and even fruit.

BUY IT: $13.14; amazon.com

22 of 42

Mark & Graham Power Up Luggage Tag

Credit: Mark & Graham

This luggage tag does double-duty: It will allow him to identify his luggage and charge his phone when he's traveling.

BUY IT: $24.99; markandgraham.com 

23 of 42

Quiksilver Dredge Waterman Hat

Credit: Quiksilver

Dads love a straw hat; it's just a fact. This one gives ample sun protection to protect his face and ears while outdoors. 

BUY IT: $28; zappos.com

24 of 42

Southern Hot Sauce Trio

Credit: Uncommon Goods

If he likes a little heat, give him the gift of choice. As in, being able to choose between three delicious hot sauces, depending on his dish and mood. 

BUY IT: $28; uncommongoods.com

25 of 42

Black Wood Outdoor Rocking Chair

Credit: Home Depot

Because porch-sitting can get even better with a slow-rocking chair and cold beverage in his hand. This black-wood style gets rave reviews.

BUY IT: $129; homedepot.com

26 of 42

Regent Dotted Tie

Credit: J. Crew

Class up his closet with a super stylish polka-dotted tie to wear whenever he needs to get fancy.

BUY IT: $39.50; jcrew.com

27 of 42

I Like Pig Butts And I Cannot Lie BBQ Apron

Credit: Etsy/@

Who doesn't love a good (er, bad) dad joke? Grab him an apron that fits his humor. 

BUY IT: $19.99; etsy.com

28 of 42

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Skillet

Credit: Le Creuset

This cast-iron skillet is one of the best on the market, and it performs seamlessly from stovetop to grill. Grilled peach cobbler, anyone? 

BUY IT: from $120; lecreuset.com

29 of 42

Dad's Playbook

Being a father is both a gift and a responsibility and this book gives Dad encouragement, advice, and words of wisdom from dozens of sports' greatest coaches. 

BUY IT: $13; uncommongoods.com

30 of 42

Harry's Shave Set

Credit: Amazon

Time to retire the old razor and embrace this new-age line of shaving products made with quality craftsmanship and simple design.

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com

31 of 42

5-piece Personalized Glass Decanter with Wood Stopper Set

Credit: Overstock

If he's into entertaining, this six-piece whiskey decanter set is an ideal gift for Dad. And, when it's time to end the party, all of the pieces can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

BUY IT: $91.49; overstock.com

32 of 42

Bristle-Free Grill Cleaning Brush

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Bristle-free is the only way to go when cleaning the grill. Why? Because you don't want to find any rogue bristles on one of his famous pork chops.

BUY IT: $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

33 of 42

IGLOO Comfort Grip Cooler

Credit: Home Depot

Every father has a penchant for a cooler, and we're here to provide a simple but beloved option that gets the job done. 

BUY IT: $19.97; homedepot.com

34 of 42

Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Warmer

Credit: Amazon

This stainless steel warmer will make sure that Dad's coffee is the perfect temperature. 

BUY IT: $38.50; amazon.com

35 of 42

Old World Journal with Magnetic Flap

Credit: Barnes & Noble

This journal features a magnetic fold-over flap, and, on the inside, Dad will find 160 lined pages dotted with quotes about travel and adventure.

BUY IT: $14.99; barnesandnoble.com

36 of 42

Stanley 12-in-1 Multi Tool

Credit: Amazon

Whether Dad's into fixing things, do-it-yourself projects, or even just needs to keep something in his car in case of emergencies, this Stanley 12-in-1 Multi Tool will certainly do the trick.

BUY IT: $20.23; amazon.com

37 of 42

The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection

Credit: amazon.com

Up his barbecue game with Matt Moore's exploration (and recipes!) of the South's best pitmasters.

BUY IT: $16.42; amazon.com

38 of 42

George Foreman 2-Serving Electric Grill

Credit: Amazon

He'll be able to cook meat like pork chops, chicken breasts, and burgers easily, and the sloping design catches any extra grease in a small compartment below the grill.

BUY IT: $18.14; amazon.com

39 of 42

Car Wash Kit

Credit: Chemical Guys

If he likes keeping his ride in tip-top shape, this detailing kit is what car-washing dreams are made of. 

BUY IT: $36.99; chemicalguys.com

40 of 42

Heritage Toiletry Kit

Credit: Amazon

This stylish toiletry kit from Irv's Luggage will fit all of Dad's traveling necessities. The kit can also double as an extra carrying case for everyday use.

BUY IT: $28.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

41 of 42

Brushed Straight Silver Tie Bar

Credit: The Tie Bar

Every dapper Southern gentleman needs a few key accessories, and we think a tie bar adds flair and style to any look.

BUY IT: $15; thetiebar.com

42 of 42

Burt's Bees Shave Cream

Credit: Target

The product is more of a lotion than a lather, but it still provides protection on his skin—giving Dad a close, smooth shave every day. It nourishes and hydrates with extracts of chamomile, calendula, and linden.

BUY IT: $7.99; target.com

By Southern Living Editors