Pure Country Christmas Farmhouse

Several years ago, when Ashley Putman and her husband, Steve, began searching Central Texas for a weekend home, she had something lodged in her mind that's rarely seen in these parts nowadays—an old clapboard farmhouse as clean and pure as a bar of Ivory soap.

Ashley finally found the very picture of what she was looking for—a farmhouse with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths—just outside the tiny town of Fayetteville, about a 90-minute drive from Houston, where she and Steve live with their two young sons. It was so rotten and termite-ravaged that others referred to it as a teardown, but in her eyes, the simple silhouette, pleasing scale, and unpretentious materials equaled perfection.

New first- and second-story porches restored essential farmhouse charm to the family's 19th-century home.