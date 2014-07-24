Charming Mountain Cottage
Mountain Magic
Almost everything about the 1940s mountain house Norman Askins discovered 23 years ago delighted him. The unusual site with a secluded meadow in front and wide mountain views behind, the charming cottage details, and the long front hall with interesting vistas all captivated his eye. Shortcomings such as dull gray shingles, dark pine walls and floors, and dated decor called Norman to do what he loves most. "It was a wreck when I first saw it, but the bones were there," he says. When he brought his wife, decorator Joane Askins, to the house years later, they joined forces, combining their talents to bring out the home's charm.
Love it? Get it!
Shingles: HardieShingle; jameshardie.com.
Colorful Cottage Garden
Bursts of colorful flowers, including purple coneflower, violet cranesbill, blue catmint, and white and lavender phlox, punctuate the boxwood hedges and sculptural obelisks.
The Dining Room
The dining room walls are painted Stonington Gray by Benjamin Moore. Tieback curtains at the doorway provide separation from the adjacent kitchen.
Love it? Get it!
Wall paint: Stonington Gray (HC-170); benjaminmoore.com. China pattern: Tower in Pink by Spode; available through replacements.com.
The Foyer
In the foyer, the front door's Gothic-style archway frames Joane's classically Southern collection of blue-and-white delft tile and flower-filled ginger jars.
- Love it? Get it!
- Wall paint: Edgecomb Gray (HC-173); benjaminmoore.com.
The Living Room
A symmetrical display of artwork surrounds an antique gilded mirror. Painted furniture and upholstery in mossy tones mimic the colors that can be found in the surrounding landscape.
- Love it? Get it!
- Wall paint: Edgecomb Gray (HC-173); benjaminmoore.com.
The Kitchen
With the stone fireplace, the walls and ceiling clad in painted boards, and the cabinets made from salvaged window sashes, the renovated kitchen exudes old-farmhouse charm.
Love it? Get it!
Wall paint: Edgecomb Gray (HC-173); benjaminmoore.com. Countertop: Carrara marble.
The Porch
A painted wood valance dresses up the porch window.
Love it? Get it!
Wall and ceiling paint: Linen White (912); benjaminmoore.com. Wicker chairs: mainlybaskets.com for retailers.
Lawn Entrance
This Roman-style bust draped with fiveleaf akebia vines rests at the opening to the lawn and dining area, reflecting a juxtaposition of home and garden.
Outdoor Dining Room
Living "walls" made of boxwoods, hostas, and hydrangeas create a cozy and secluded outdoor dining room adjacent to the obelisk-dotted garden.
Purchase Norman's first book, Inspired by Tradition, $60; monacellipress.com