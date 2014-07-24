Charming Mountain Cottage

By Susan Sully
July 24, 2014
Credit: Helen Norman
Award-winning architect Norman D. Askins and his wife, Joane, invite us into their labor of love in Highlands, North Carolina—a cottage they transformed from a dark and dated house into a charming and light-filled retreat.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Mountain Magic

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Almost everything about the 1940s mountain house Norman Askins discovered 23 years ago delighted him. The unusual site with a secluded meadow in front and wide mountain views behind, the charming cottage details, and the long front hall with interesting vistas all captivated his eye. Shortcomings such as dull gray shingles, dark pine walls and floors, and dated decor called Norman to do what he loves most. "It was a wreck when I first saw it, but the bones were there," he says. When he brought his wife, decorator Joane Askins, to the house years later, they joined forces, combining their talents to bring out the home's charm.

Read more about Norman Askins' Highlands Cottage

Love it? Get it!

Shingles: HardieShingle; jameshardie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Colorful Cottage Garden

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Bursts of colorful flowers, including purple coneflower, violet cranesbill, blue catmint, and white and lavender phlox, punctuate the boxwood hedges and sculptural obelisks.

3 of 9

The Dining Room

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

The dining room walls are painted Stonington Gray by Benjamin Moore. Tieback curtains at the doorway provide separation from the adjacent kitchen.

Love it? Get it! 

Wall paint: Stonington Gray (HC-170); benjaminmoore.com. China pattern: Tower in Pink by Spode; available through replacements.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

The Foyer

Credit: Helen Norman

In the foyer, the front door's Gothic-style archway frames Joane's classically Southern collection of blue-and-white delft tile and flower-filled ginger jars.

5 of 9

The Living Room

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

A symmetrical display of artwork surrounds an antique gilded mirror. Painted furniture and upholstery in mossy tones mimic the colors that can be found in the surrounding landscape.

6 of 9

The Kitchen

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

With the stone fireplace, the walls and ceiling clad in painted boards, and the cabinets made from salvaged window sashes, the renovated kitchen exudes old-farmhouse charm.

Love it? Get it! 

Wall paint: Edgecomb Gray (HC-173); benjaminmoore.com. Countertop: Carrara marble.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

The Porch

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

A painted wood valance dresses up the porch window.

Love it? Get it!

Wall and ceiling paint: Linen White (912); benjaminmoore.com. Wicker chairs: mainlybaskets.com for retailers.

8 of 9

Lawn Entrance

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

This Roman-style bust draped with fiveleaf akebia vines rests at the opening to the lawn and dining area, reflecting a juxtaposition of home and garden.

9 of 9

Outdoor Dining Room

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Living "walls" made of boxwoods, hostas, and hydrangeas create a cozy and secluded outdoor dining room adjacent to the obelisk-dotted garden.

Purchase Norman's first book, Inspired by Tradition, $60; monacellipress.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Susan Sully