New Vintage Style

The light-filled entry was originally two separate nooks. “It made such a dramatic difference to tear down the dividing wall,” Lucy says. “Now it’s more like a sunroom.” The antique console table frames the turquoise toolbox that Lucy found at a local thrift store. Not pictured, a vintage rattan settee—now modern with sleek black paint and simple striped cushions—serves as a catchall.

Lucy’s Style Secret: Group artwork in similar tones or feel. Here, nature pulls it all together.