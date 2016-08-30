Before-and-After Kitchen Makeovers

Renovation ideas you’ll love.A well-used and loved kitchen deserves our endless songs of praise. They are the center of our bustling households, and the setting for countless meals, crafts, projects, conversations, drinks, and happy memories. The goal: make them as stylish as they are functional. A well-designed kitchen is absolutely imperative, but the thought of a full-fledged kitchen remodel can seem overwhelming. We’ve collected our favorite kitchen remodel ideas, design tips, and professional secrets to help get you back into your kitchen and cooking in no time. Real-life homeowners share their budget-friendly kitchen cabinet updates, home decor experts share their creative design ideas, and architects share easy ways to make a small space seem larger without adding a single square foot. These kitchen renovation plans are practical, unique, and functional.