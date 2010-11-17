How to Pick Your Perfect Kitchen Countertop Material

Popularized in the mid-20th century, laminate countertops can bring a nostalgic, vintage feel to a kitchen—or not. Unlike the laminates of yesteryear, options today can range drastically in appearance, from ‘50s diner-chic to knockoffs of natural wood and stone. The huge plus is price: Laminate tends to be one of the most inexpensive materials available for kitchen countertops. But that comes with a caveat, in that durability (though much hardier than earlier versions) can be lacking. Over time, the material can succumb to damage from water, heat, and scratching, and may eventually need to be replaced.