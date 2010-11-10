Beautiful Christmas Table Settings

For a vintage setting, select pieces with character and a sense of history. You can mix and match vintage items with new ones. When shopping for new pieces or reproductions, look for lacy details and muted colors that won’t clash with your heirlooms.

Get the Look:

Dinner and bread and butter plates: Openwork Creamware, from $40, from Colonial Williamsburg.

Flatware: Vintage English Silver Plate from Hôtel; available through Hotel Silver Shop, Bergdorf Goodman; 212/872-2866. Stocking: Antique Textile Christmas Stocking Ornament, $45, by B. Viz Design.