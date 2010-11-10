Beautiful Christmas Table Settings

By Editor Jennifer Kopf and April Hardwick
Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins
Every little detail in your Christmas decor is important during the holiday season, from the Nativity Scene on the lawn to the details in your wonderfully decorated Christmas table setting. Take your guests' breath away with a beautiful Christmas table setting that complements your delicious Christmas menu. Incorporate sleek gold touches to give your Christmas table a modern look, or dress it up in the classic red and green accents of the season for a more festive look. Make it kid-friendly, or use heirloom Christmas china and include a few updated touches. Don’t overlook these important details this season – each and every detail will make a world of difference. No matter what style you choose for your Christmas table setting, we're sure a beautiful table within a home filled with holiday decor and seasonal ambiance will bring you undeniable holiday cheer.
Essential Christmas Serving Pieces

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

10 Essential Serving Pieces

Casual

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

You don’t have to have Christmas china to create a holiday place setting. Pair versatile solid-colored plates to mirror the holiday palette established by table linens. A pewter goblet adds an air of casual elegance to this simple setting.

  • Get the Look:
  • Charger: Berry & Thread Scalloped Charger, $66, by Juliska.
  • Dinner plate: Ruby Dinner Plate, $44, also by Juliska.
  • Linens: Neoclassical Border Napkins, $34, by Kim Seybert.
  • Flatware: Chatham Bead, $190 for 65-piece set, by Wallace from Lifetime Brands, available at Macy’s.
  • Glass: Wizard’s Goblet by Match, $92, available through Bromberg’s, 205/871-3276.

Festive

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

Allow your Christmas show pieces to shine by pairing them with classic pieces. Here, an ornate china is highlighted by a complementary placemat with lots of shine and grounded by the simple colors and lines of the flatware, napkin and glass.

Kid-Friendly

Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

There’s no mistaking this red and green color scheme—it’s Christmas time! Help your little ones get in the holiday spirit with candy striping and sweet treats. Accessorize with whimsical touches like a favorite ornament. Don’t forget kid-sized utensils which are perfect for pint-sized palms.

  • Get the Look:
  • Dinner plate and bowl: Candy Cane Collection, from $8, by Pier 1.
  • Salad plate: America’s Diner/Bistro Collection, Scarlet Banded Lunch Plate, $12.99, by The Homer Laughlin China Company.
  • Place mat: Basketweave, $13, by Chilewich.
  • Napkin: Trend Run Solid Green, $3.99/set of 2, by Target.
  • Flatware: Spencer Utensils, $8 (includes fork, spoon, and case), by Pottery Barn Kids.
  • Glass: Gibralter Juice, $9.99 for set of 4, by Libbey, Inc..

Modern

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

Tie together dissimilar motifs with a monochromatic color scheme. Here, the geometric lines of the glass and placemat are married with the frilly china pattern and napkin by the metallic, gold color.

  • Get the Look:
  • Charger: Aegean Gold, $250, by L’Objet from Envie.
  • Dinner plate: Alençon Gold, $120, also by L’Objet from Envie.
  • Place mat: Lattice in Gold, $16.50, by Chilewich.
  • Napkin: Linen Wave Edge in White and Gold, $31.50 by Dransfield & Ross.
  • Napkin ring: Trend Run Gold Napkin Ring, $7.99 for a set of 4, from Target (available only in stores).
  • Flatware: Alessandra Gold, $99.99/5-piece place setting, by Oneida.
  • Glass: Vertical Stripes Florentine Gold, $55, by Marc Blackwell, available from Michael C. Fina.

Traditional

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

Make an elegant statement with classic pieces. Monogrammed white plates feel courtly and formal. Pair them with a plate with a colored rim to establish a striking color scheme. Crystal barware and silver flatware complete the sophisticated look.

  • Get the Look:
  • Charger and bread and butter plate: Signature Gold Monogrammed Collection, from $250/place setting from Gracious Style.
  • Salad plate: Anna Colors Mint Green by Anna Weatherly, $34, from DeVine Corp.
  • Linens: Festival Collection, hemstitched linen, from $44/set of 4, by SFERRA.
  • Flatware: Dresden Rose, silverplate, $82/5-piece place setting, by Reed & Barton.
  • Glass: Lismore Essence Platinum Iced Beverage, $79.50, by Waterford Crystal.
Vintage

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Rebecca Hawkins

For a vintage setting, select pieces with character and a sense of history. You can mix and match vintage items with new ones. When shopping for new pieces or reproductions, look for lacy details and muted colors that won’t clash with your heirlooms.

  • Get the Look:
  • Dinner and bread and butter plates: Openwork Creamware, from $40, from Colonial Williamsburg.
  • Salad plate: vintage English Chippendale Red by Johnson Brothers, $39.99, from Replacements, Ltd..
  • Linens: vintage from Hanna Antiques Mall; 205/323-6036.
  • Flatware: Vintage English Silver Plate from Hôtel; available through Hotel Silver Shop, Bergdorf Goodman; 212/872-2866.
  • Stocking: Antique Textile Christmas Stocking Ornament, $45, by B. Viz Design.
