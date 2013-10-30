40 Cozy Ideas for Fireplace Mantels

In the South, we love a well-styled and accessorized fireplace mantle. The more layers, the prettier the finished product. One of our favorite mantel decorating ideas is to layer varying sizes of framed or unframed art decoratively on the mantle. You don't always have to hang. If you do, don't hang frames too high. Just a few inches above the mantel is the ideal height. Another fireplace mantel decorating tip is to hang numerous sizes and shapes of mirrors instead of just one. There are so many seasonal and festive fireplace mantel ideas that you can try out too. We have mantel decorating ideas for Christmas while many of our fall decorating ideas also involve the mantel. Whatever you do, don't neglect your outdoor fireplace. Your outdoor porch mantel deserves some love too.