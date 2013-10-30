40 Cozy Ideas for Fireplace Mantels
In the South, we love a well-styled and accessorized fireplace mantle. The more layers, the prettier the finished product. One of our favorite mantel decorating ideas is to layer varying sizes of framed or unframed art decoratively on the mantle. You don't always have to hang. If you do, don't hang frames too high. Just a few inches above the mantel is the ideal height. Another fireplace mantel decorating tip is to hang numerous sizes and shapes of mirrors instead of just one. There are so many seasonal and festive fireplace mantel ideas that you can try out too. We have mantel decorating ideas for Christmas while many of our fall decorating ideas also involve the mantel. Whatever you do, don't neglect your outdoor fireplace. Your outdoor porch mantel deserves some love too.
Fall Foliage
Take advantage of the seasonal foliage and incorporate it into your home décor. We love these elegantly-draped oak and magnolia leaves, and stacked pumpkins complete the fall effect.
Manicured Mantel
A festive fireplace garland can be tailored to suit any season. It adds a pop of natural color to a monochromatic room.
Pop of Color
A neutral fireplace allows bright accessories to really pop when placed on the mantel.
Laid-Back and Authentic
The simplicity of the black-and-white fireplace mantle, topped with a single large framed photo, complements the rest of the room's playful, relaxed aesthetic.
Screen Saver
A white wicker screen matches the cottagey décor of this home's living room. It's both practical and stylish.
Seasonal Accents
This fireplace combines everything we love about the fall into one cohesive display. Stick with a color palate like this orange, white, and brown scheme to ensure all your décor is complementary. Fresh fall flowers, like mums, bring life to this display.
Stylish and Chic
An inexpensive honeycomb mirror hung over the mantle dresses up this fireplace with unique style.
Antique Character
The distressed finish on this 19th-century relic lends historic character to the new wood burning fireplace.
Authentic and Eclectic
A ventless gas fireplace has an authentic feel with an Eldorado fireplace surround and a wood mantel. Instead of one large painting above the mantel, a grouping of framed and unframed pieces creates an eclectic display.
Pretty in Pink
A pale pink wall color brings a delicate, warm feel to this space. A vase of pink flowers perfectly accentuates the eye-catching wall color.
Focal Point
A white brick fireplace provides the perfect backdrop for cheery pops of color. Though the seating faces away from the fireplace, it still commands attention as the focal point of the space.
Collectible Display
Above the mantel, this homeowner displays an ever-changing arrangement of artwork and accessories. An avid flea market and antique store shopper, as he finds new collectibles, he likes to bring them in as a quick way to change up the look.
Marble Grandeur
This room may be bursting with décor, but the grand marble fireplace remains the focal point. The white tones and natural green elements relieve the eye from the busy shelves and furniture.
Embossed Marble Fireplace
This carved antique mantle requires little dressing up. A fresh bouquet of seasonal flowers and a statement mirror that brings out the fireplace's gold accents does the trick.
Old and New
The mantel is one of two that the Hackenbergs relocated from Charlotte. The distressed wood of the fireplace reminds of the family's history. A piece of modern art reinforces the antique yet contemporary feel.
For the Bibliophile
Not enough room in your shelves for all your books? Turn the fireplace into a storage spot for your extensive collection. This rustic look is perfect for the fall.
Dogtrot Hall
This fireplace is located in the central hall of a dogtrot home. A painting by South Carolina artist Linda Rorer sits atop the reclaimed cherry mantel.
Whimsy and Elegance
Comfortable and formal collide in this vibrant living room. A traditional mantel juxtaposes the whimsical decor.
Symmetry and Balance
Asymmetrical arrangements can be intimidating, but formal symmetry is easy to pull off and adds a calm balance to a room. The simple arrangement above this fireplace is clean and elegant.
Warm and Cozy
Local artwork is a meaningful accessory. A locally painted scene of Florida live oaks hangs above this family room's cast-stone fireplace.
A Personal Touch
We love décor that is personal. These old family portraits give the room character without any of the cliché of oversized, posed photos.
Patterns on Patterns
With such an intricately decorated room, the fireplace offers a splash of simplicity. Twin sculpted plants rest on each side of a gold-framed painting.
Does Your Fireplace Mantel Need an Update? Get Inspired:
Wood and Stone Fireplace
Relocate your family outdoors. This stunning outdoors fireplace keeps it casual with festive fall foliage and wood panel detailing.
Symmetrical Sconces
A neutral fireplace plays well with bold-patterned upholstery. Sconces above the mantel provide elegant symmetry.
Warm and Breezy
Easy, breezy, and modern. This space is a perfect example of how to tastefully hang a television without distracting from the room's color scheme or décor.
Light and Dark
Nestled in the center of bright white walls, the dark fireplace surround draws the eye. A thin coffee table ensures the view to the fireplace is unobstructed.
Lake House Chic
Richly hued walls complement the stone fireplace. Comfortable seating makes for an inviting spot to enjoy the fire.
Accommodate a Crowd
When not in use, this fireplace provides additional seating to accommodate a crowd. The deep fireplace hearth is outfitted with custom cushions for seating in a pinch.
Natural Light
A large clerestory window above the dark fireplace floods the room with natural light.
Guest Suite Retreat
This unimposing fireplace creates a cozy spot for guests to unwind. Rich brown walls and a combination of neutral fabrics further the retreat's appeal.
Rustic & Simple
A rustic mantel gives weight to the simple, white fireplace. A TV is mounted above, making this a popular spot.
Unexpected Materials
A stone chimney is beautiful, but it's also expected. The natural horizontal wood paneling around this fireplace ties it together with the built-ins flanking the hearth.
Beige Beauty
This living area contains leather swivel chairs that can be rotated to face the kitchen or the fireplace. A TV is mounted above the mantel giving this room laid-back appeal.
European Inspiration
Deep archways and book niches lend a European-inspired design. Niches on either side of the mantel add character and unique storage.
Neutral Elegance
A stately mantel is crowned with a commanding landscape that adds additional warmth to the space.
Raised Fireplace
This raised fireplace allows for wood storage beneath. The brick hearth meets the coffered ceiling and creates a striking structural feature.
Modern Art
A bright orange abstract painting atop the white fireplace is guaranteed to draw eyes. The painting highlights the colors of the glowing fire itself.
Wild and Bright
The bright accent pieces in this living room play off the dark stone fireplace. It's fun and doesn't take itself too seriously.