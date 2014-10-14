WATCH: Make A Fall Wreath With "Pumpkins" And Acorns
It's cute as can be, but don't call it pumpkin!
This mini orange fruit is actually pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplant (also called scarlet Chinese eggplant), which turns a brilliant red-orange color when it matures and begins to dry. Look for it at farmers' markets or in the floral sections of large supermarkets, or grow it yourself from seeds.
Gather Your Materials:
- Hot-melt glue gun and glue
- Decorative sheet moss
- Grapevine wreath form (Ours is 14 inches wide.)
- Florist snips
- Pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplants in various sizes
- Acorns with caps (we used white oak acorns)
- Cones from alder trees (or other small cones)
- 3-inch-wide, chocolate brown satin ribbon
Get the Look: Hot-glue a layer of decorative sheet moss to the top of the grapevine wreath form. Cut the pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplants from their stems, and hot-glue them to the moss. Glue acorns and alder cones in empty spots to cover the wreath form. Make a brown ribbon bow, and hot-glue it to the top of the wreath.
Take Care: If displaying this wreath outdoors, shelter it from the elements. It will last through fall, but the "pumpkins" will shrivel up over time.