90+ Fall Decorating Ideas for a Beautiful Autumn Season

Feel free to skip the container and scatter the votives anywhere that could use a little fall glow.

How To Do It:

Fill a rustic container two-thirds full of water. Use a craft knife to trace circles a little larger than the bottom of a tea light into the orange mini pumpkins. Cut and carve out the circles to allow a candle to fit inside comfortably. Insert tea lights. Float pumpkin votives as well as whole pumpkins in water. Using the photo as a guide, add bright fall leaves and sprigs of herbs for color and texture.