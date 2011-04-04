Colorful Coastal Bedrooms
Bunk rooms. Island-style suites. Gorgeous guest quarters. Each of these beach-inspired bedrooms has a look worthy of imitation.
Coastal Bedroom with Layered Decor
Mixed materials like the down-filled duvet, grass cloth wallcovering, bamboo bench, and wool Berber carpet add warmth. The sleepy space gets a gentle wake up from the quiet splashes of celadon green on the bed linens, pillows, and bench cushions.
The plush wool Berber carpet is a soft landing spot for bare feet. (The rest of hte floors in the house are sisal or hardwood.)
Ocean-Inspired Bedroom
This homeowner wanted a calm, ocean-like room that reminded her of her childhood on the water. Muted hues of blue and green give the room a serene and beachy feel.
Coral Bedroom
The colors and design of this bedroom are slightly reminiscent of coral. The bright persimmon-and-white duvet are grounded with a soft blue coverlet. The squared-off headboard’s casual slipcover, made with a soft blue linen, can be removed and tossed in the laundry.
Playful Bedroom
The crisp white walls and wooden floors are given life with lively bed linens and pops of yellow throughout the room. For a casual beach feel, books and artwork are leaned and stacked on the built-in ledge.
Children's Loft
The architects designed a row of three built-in beds on the third floor loft, each lit with a marine-style sconce and closed off with curtains. Storage areas for the bunks line up across the hall, with a cubby and a drawer for each bed. The colorful bedspreads and rug add color and vibrancy to the space.
Marsh-Inspired Bedroom
A classic striped headboard and bed skirt are combined with Indian batik-inspired textiles for a sophisticated look. The curtains’ woven tape trim adds natural textures, and a photograph of an alligator above the bed is a nod to Louisiana's gator-inhabited marshlands.
Lively Bedroom
Shades of blue are everywhere in this beach house. A floral blue-and-white bedspread adds a tropical touch, and a built-in platform bed and shelves make smart use of the small room.
Tranquil Bedroom
The graphic black-and-white bedding on simple pencil post beds makes a bold statement against the muted blue in this tranquil room. Prints of coral above the beds help add a beachy feel.
Nautical Bedroom
In this nautical-themed twin bedroom, red cannonball beds reside under the dormered roof. Sculpted metal fish swim above, and a fly-fishing basket lamp underscores the home’s proximity to the water.
Oyster Shell Mirror
You don’t have to redo your whole room to reflect beach-house decor. Inject coastal style into your decorating in small doses. Take a lackluster mirror to the next level by adorning it with a collection of dazzling oyster shells. You only need a glue gun and a little patience. Take this same easy idea and apply it to large photo frames.
Soothing Simplicity
Homeowner Marco Badalian designed this cement Mexican hideaway as well as much of the furniture inside, including this caoba wood platform bed. The airy palette and materials he selected emphasize the home’s natural light and gentle breezes afforded by its location on Isla Holbox.
Idea Spotlight: Throw a Moroccan wedding blanket, like the one pictured here, over the end of your bed for an instant texture boost.
Classic Coastal Redux
This restored Anna Maria Island beach cottage perfectly blends the old with the new. The twin surfer lamps, passed down from a friend, beautifully complement the iron bed from Pottery Barn.
Idea Spotlight: Try contrasting darker wood pieces, like the end tables shown here, with breezy linens and a bright white palette for a vibe that feels slightly tropical.
Cozy Retreat
Texture is everything in this coral guest room. From the Rebecca Atwood wallpaper to the eye-catching rattan bed from Anthropologie, this space has plenty of depth without feeling overwhelming.
Idea Spotlight: The ikat draperies and box spring fabric make a subtle—but fun—statement in the bedroom. We like these options from Duralee.
Easy Breezy
A campaign-style canopy bed serves as the focal point in this island bedroom. All of the accents are minimal in deference to the antique-inspired frame. “The rooms here [in Belize] don’t need to be too fancy, or they will feel out of place,” says designer Amanda Lindroth.
Idea Spotlight: Batik prints easily dress up any room and are a fun way to channel exotic coastal style.
Color Splash
Ceilings are the new accent wall. The bamboo matting in this uniquely shaped bedroom adds easy visual interest without introducing clutter. Plus, the built-in bed and nightstands provide sneaky storage.
Idea Spotlight: Paint the floor! A vibrant color not only peps up a space, it can also negate the need for an area rug. Win-win.
Lofty Goals
The shiplap walls and ceiling in this third-floor master bedroom are original to the historic beach house, but were given a refresh with a coat of Sherwin-Williams’ Greek Villa. Between the interesting roof lines and the textured shiplap, not much is needed to dress up the décor.
Idea Spotlight: Hang your hats! Simple hooks provide smart storage space for these cute accessories (which, bonus, also bring shape and texture to the room’s decor).
Patterned Paradise
Bold pattern in a bedroom? Yes, you can! Here, a small-scale wallpaper pattern works in a soothing space thanks to its beachy aqua-and-white palette and surrounding neutrals (wooden end tables and white bedding and drapes).
Idea Spotlight: Layer your textures. Though white, this carved Oscar de la Renta bed still pops next to the wooden end tables, glossy garden stool, and bold wallpaper.
Boho Chic
This California cool bedroom (inside the former home of Jerry Garcia) embodies the lively spirit of the ‘60s and ‘70s with its eclectic mix of patterns and colors. “I tried to give the house soulfulness and optimism,” says designer Allison Bloom.
Idea Spotlight: Instead of a painted accent wall, try one in a dark-stained wood for a look that’s boho and beachy.
Under the Sea
This Sea Island, Georgia, home takes lots of cues from its location. The guest room mixes brighter coastal colors, like coral and turquoise, with the more subtle natural tones of the sea grass rug and circa-1970s faux-bamboo headboard.
Idea Spotlight: Add a modern element, like the periwinkle chair pictured here, to any classically inclined room for a surprising twist.
Nautical Nook
Keep cool with breathable textiles, like the chambray linens used in this California beach house, and use the classic combination of coral and blue to instill those timeless nautical vibes into any room.
Idea Spotlight: A built-in window seat can double as a reading nook, a nap spot, or a display for extra throw pillows.
Sea Glass-Hued Bedroom
In this Manhattan Beach bedroom, the soft, watery tones in the aqua dhurrie rug and paisley print draperies pair well with the room’s white and oatmeal pieces.
Idea Spotlight
Add a touch of romance and sophistication by outfitting your bedroom with a beautiful chandelier. This lovely glass bead number from Ro Sham Beaux is made of recycled Coke bottles.
Room with a View
The owners of this Cape Cod cottage made their shoreline view the focus of this bedroom by cladding walls and ceilings in soft white paint that seems to amplify the natural light.
Idea Spotlight
A woven leather headboard in bold crimson provides an intense pop of color, and the hue is echoed in the geometric throw and framed nautical flags.
Serene Space
This Hamptons bedroom is as peaceful as it gets, with its relaxing blue-and-white palette and classic furnishings. The four poster spindle bed is timeless and low maintenance, says designer Phoebe Howard.
Idea Spotlight
A bedside table that doubles as a desk is the perfect place to stow books, journals, and decorative treasures.
Peaceful Suite
The color scheme of our Coronado Showhouse master bedroom is inspired by the green fig leaf-patterned drapes, which have robin’s egg blue accents that are repeated in the chevron dhurrie rug, leather settee, and fringed accent pillow.
Idea Spotlight
Framed nautical charts are an easy way to impart a coastal vibe to an otherwise traditional bedroom.
Cheerful Space
This Rehoboth, Delaware, bedroom is the perfect combination of restful and rejuvenating, thanks to its soothing neutrals, fiery color palette, and ebullient patterns.
Idea Spotlight
Add a sense of movement to a room by incorporating curved décor, like this gently contoured dresser, romantic arched headboard, and pretty patterned bedding.
Classic Retreat
Honey tones set the stage in this serene Provincetown, Rhode Island, master bedroom. Above the Ficks Reed bed is a pretty, custom mosaic mirror in sea-going blues, which are echoed in the bedding and bedside table lamp.
Idea Spotlight
Grasscloth wallpaper is a no-fail way to warm up a space. The subtle addition of texture envelops the room, making it feel especially cozy. Here, horizontal shiplap wainscot wraps the lower half of the walls for an added dose of New England charm.
Romantic Retreat
This St. Augustine, Florida, master bedroom is the picture of romance with its canopy bed and pomegranate accents.
Idea Spotlight
Turn your ceiling into a focal point by painting trim to accentuate height and interesting architectural elements.
Soft Escape
Cypress ceilings and shiplap walls painted soft seafoam lend a breezy feel to this Jersey Shore bedroom.
Idea Spotlight
Bedding embroidered with a fun shade is an easy and subtle way to incorporate color into an otherwise neutral room.
Pattern Play
This Lowcountry bunkhouse bedroom is all about classic elements (reclaimed wood floors, large windows, and shiplap walls) and shades.
Idea Spotlight
Stripes and prints mix effortlessly thanks to the beachy blue and white color combo. Bold patterns stationed at the floor (the thick striped bed skirt) and ceiling (the bold drapes) draw the eye up and down, making the room feel open and airy.
Vintage Charm
Combining treasures from local shops with crisp bedding and a nautically leaning rug give this Long Island bedroom a balanced and relaxed feel.
Idea Spotlight
Forgoing window treatments allows the window’s beautiful casing to stand out as an exciting visual element.
Serene Space
In this Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, master bedroom, it’s all about a muted and romantic color palette.
Idea Spotlight
The headboard's geometric pattern lends a modern design element to the room.
Cozy and Colorful Bedroom
This light-filled Michigan bedroom features a snug sleeping nook that opens via a sliding barn door wall to the living room, giving both spaces an extra spot to snooze or relax with a book.
Idea Spotlight
White walls and warm wood floors are the perfect balance for a colorful rug, bedspread, and pillows.