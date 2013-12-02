Ask event designer Calder Clark what's most essential to a good party and she'll tell you it's a warm, inviting setting. "Setting is synonymous with ambience, and ambience is everything," she says. So when she and her husband, Chauncey, bought a less-than-charming seventies-era Colonial house with little curb appeal, closed-off rooms, and an unlandscaped dirt pit of a backyard, she knew an overhaul was in order. They focused their efforts and budget on the spaces most critical to entertaining—the kitchen and outdoor living areas. She finished off the redo with a face-lift for the facade and porch, which now greets guests with a hefty dose of farmhouse style.

Builder: Bart Beasley; beasleycustombuilderssc.com.