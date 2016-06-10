Beautiful Blue Bedrooms
From navy to teal, blue bedrooms can be peaceful or bold. We gathered some of our favorites to inspire you to use blue.Blue bedrooms can be subtle and calming, or bold and energetic. If you’re looking for a simple way to incorporate your favorite shade, try switching out accent pillows or the art in your bedroom. When putting together a creative space for the kids, don’t shy away from bold teals and turquoise colors. These blue shades pair well with fun lime greens and bright pinks. If you love a more classic look, light shades of blue are great for creating a soothing and relaxing space. For a fun but sophisticated blue bedroom, pair navy with white and a few bright accents. We’ve gathered our favorite blue bedrooms in every shade to help inspire you.
Simple and Classic
With a small space, keeping things clean with shades of white makes the space airy. With touches of navy and periwinkle, this bedroom looks elegant without trying too hard.
Peaceful in Blue-Grays
Inspired by a landscape painting, this master bedroom was designed around a palette of whites and blue-grays. To give interest to the neutral bed, shams were monogrammed in a bright shade of blue.
Get the look: Addison Monogram in Gerrie Blue thread; leontinelinens.com
Make it Cozy
When faced with a large space, wallpaper can be your best friend. Designer Ashley Whittaker used this blue-and-green flowering tree motif to do just that. She kept the bed linens simple for a peaceful rest.
Get the look: Mirasol in Lagoon; matouk.com
Fuss-Free and Fancy
To make your room feel effortless, start with a base of white walls and neutral linens, then mix in your accent colors. Here navy and blue-grays add dimension and warmth to the space without much fuss or cost.
A Little Magic
With an off-center window in a small room, the designer added curtains to lengthen the space. Keeping everything in neutral tones except the touches of blue on the bed makes the room feel airy.
Master of Style
Vanillas and blues are accented with antique art and textiles making the room seem fresh yet sophisticated. The bright blue bed centers the room without overpowering the space.
Get the Look: Gauguin Linen Texture Wave; brunschwig.com
Preppy and Classic
With a navy that emulates the crispness of a blue blazer, a striped rug, and big white pillows, this room is true prep. It can be styled for any age or gender, but the basics are what make it a classic combination.
Tie-dye Turquoise
This turquoise and raspberry kids room is vivid and playful. With so much going on with the walls, it is important to keep the linens and furniture simple.
Get the Look: Scion Shibori wallpaper in Lagoon, available through ADAC (404) 231-3938
Bohemian Blues
This eclectic mix of navy and pattern make this attic room surprisingly hip. The accent pillow proves that deep blues pair wonderfully with a dash of magenta.
Tying It Together
With a light blue on the walls and a single blue fabric in the entire space, designer Suzanne Kasler used shades of cream to make blue the star. She added small traces of blue in the draperies, headboard, and Euros to tie the space together.
Make It Modern
For a modern addition to this calming blue, the homeowner added dashes of black with the fabrics and wall accents.
Get the Look: Wythe Blue (HC-143); benjaminmoore.com
Nautical Navy
This room is designed to be comfortable and lasting. The headboard is covered in navy and the linens are striped with cobalt. Khaki accents add some depth to the blue and white color scheme.
On the Wild Side
With a zebra stripe in a deep navy and whimsical plush animal mounts on the wall, this children's room can really inspire the imagination. The light blue walls fade into the background, keeping the focus on the fun beds and buffalo-check wall tapestry.
All American
This red, white, and blue bedroom is fun and vibrant without being too overwhelming. With a fun print on the walls and a pop of red on the bed, the multiple shades of blue help pull everything together.
Misty Beach Blues
With the colors of a misty beach day, these gray-blues create a serene setting. The plush fabrics warm up the space that could otherwise feel cold.
Get the Look: Marina Gray (1599) and Pebble Beach (1597); benjaminmoore.com
Going All Out
Who says you have to limit your bedroom to a palette of two colors? This designer blended a mix of bold colors and prints for a fun and bold room with pops of blue, pink, and green.
Graphic with Black
This guest room gets a graphic punch from black linens and beds. The pale blue walls allow everything to pop without feeling cold.
Get the Look: Aquatic Edge (5003-5A); valspar.com
Floral Inspiration
This room began with floral fabric and resulted in a blue and red masterpiece. By taking color cues from the floral, the aqua buffalo check and coral accents drive the rest of the space. The walls and carpeting are kept a clean white, while the ceiling adds another pop of blue.
Bunkroom Blues
Meant for kids, this bunkroom can even entice some adults with the Tahitian architecture and privacy curtains. The light wood walls allow the color to pop in the bedding while still being a relaxing space.
Timeless and Classic Look
This homeowner used her Swedish roots to influence her use of soft gray-blues and whites, which also pairs beautifully with natural wood.
Get the Look: Fanfare (874); benjaminmoore.com
Relaxed Elegance
This bedroom mixes modern and traditional by playing with traditional lines and modern colors. The mix of gold and turquoise bring a fun and playful flair to this Palm Beach retreat.
Get the Look: Henriot Floral in Blues on Ecru by Quadrille; quadrillefabrics.com
Crisp Camel and Indigo
Batik blues and vintage textiles are mixed beautifully with the raw wood in this master retreat. The fun print adds a touch of whimsy to the collection of antiques.
Bask in Hydrangea Blues
Both the wallpaper and headboards take their hues from the flower every Southerner craves: the hydrangea. With many white accents this strong color isn’t overwhelming.
Get the Look: elizabethhamiltoncollection.com
Light-As-Air Master Bedroom
“A soft blue is always a good choice in a bedroom because it’s flattering and restful,” says designer Phoebe Howard. She used a barely-there blue to create this peaceful setting.
Get the Look: Olympus White (SW 6253); sherwinwilliams.com
Clean Vintage
To keep things modern when playing with vintage collections, add bright blues to simplify everything. This guest room has light wood floors that disappear, allowing the antiques to really make a statement.
Get the Look: Palladian Blue (HC-144); benjaminmoore.com
Enhancing Small Spaces
A small bedroom doesn’t mean you have to shy away from color. Designer Nathan Drewes used different shades of blue and rich wood furniture to play up the snug factor.
Get the Look: Sugar Bag Light; us.farrow-ball.com
Add a Splash of Lime
With crisp whites and hints of green, this aqua makes for a playful and creative bedroom.
Get the Look: Sea Isle (751); benjaminmoore.com
Chocolate and Blue
Shades of chocolate are blended with playful blues in this master bedroom. Floral curtains are added for a feminine balance to the masculine lines of the bed linens.
Get the Look: Palladian Blue (HC-144); benjaminmoore.com
Bold Boy’s Room
A blue room for boys doesn’t always mean navy. Here a bold shade of teal is paired with lime greens, vibrant oranges, and brown to make for a vibrant environment.
Cranberry Crisp
This room is soothing and fresh with aqua walls and cranberry accents. Blue becomes the neutral in the space and isn’t overpowering when painted between the molding.
Get the Look: Sea Salt (6204); sherwin-williams.com
Simple Changes
Adding blue to a space can be as easy as changing out your duvet. If you don’t have a white base, opt for something that pairs well with what you already have. With countless shades of blue, you're bound to find the perfect match.
Easy Elegance
With cream-colored walls for a base, the layers of blue fabrics make this master a restful getaway. The canopy surrounding the traditional bed adds a touch of drama and makes it the true focal point.