18 Stylish Back-to-School Supplies That Deserve an A+
Before we know it, each summer fades quickly into a new school year. A lazy lake or beach day becomes nothing but a sweet, sweet memory-and students everywhere have to trade in the boogie board for a backpack. There are endless things to stay on top of after summer, but luckily we've found the most stylish back-to-school supplies to make the transition a tad more enjoyable. Since we're pretty sure floppy disks haven't been a thing since dinosaurs roamed free (at least, that's what the kids think these days), we've rounded up a list of fun and cute school supplies to help every student hit the books in style. From in-class essentials with a fun twist-like floral binder clips and pastel pencils that tout tiny compliments on the side-to smart accessories that make keeping things organized a total breeze, these school supplies are guaranteed to have the whole class asking to borrow a pen. We think every teacher would agree: These picks deserve an A+.P.S. Not in school? That's okay, we think most of these supplies work just as well in the office.
Compliment Pencil Set
We'll take our No. 2 pencil with a compliment on the side, please. Neon, pastel, holographic-there's a fun pencil lined with a secret compliment for every day of the week.
Double-Edged Highlighter Set
Get double the color without weighing down your pencil pouch. These aren't just any highlighters; they're double-sided with two different colors, which means you can switch on a whim.
S'well Bottle
The key to a clear mind: hydration. Make sure to stay hydrated with this leak-proof insulated bottle. It comes in dozens of colors and patterns for boys and girls alike.
Herschel Supply Co. Backpack
Something has to tote around all of these supplies, right? This backpack-made in children and adult sizes-lets your style run wild. You'll find dozens of color combinations and prints to choose from.
How to Draw Almost Everything: An Illustrated Sourcebook
Say hello to the best educational stress reliever out there. This how-to illustration guide deserves a spot in the backpack at all times-for when you or your student has a free moment.
Rainbow Gel Ink Pen Set
Because having all the colors is much more fun than just having plain black. Duh!
Divider Sticky Notes
For a meticulous note-taker, these neon sticky notes are pure heaven.
Scratch-Off Map of The United States
Consider this wall map a two-parter: First, you can scratch off where you've been and reveal your (past and future) path in vibrant colors. Second, you can make sure the skill of reading a real-life map doesn't get lost in the digital age.
Penned Posies File Folder Set
This folder set is cute enough to inspire a very thorough organization of papers, don't you think?
