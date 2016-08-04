18 Stylish Back-to-School Supplies That Deserve an A+

By Southern Living Editors
Courtesy of Rifle Paper Company

Before we know it, each summer fades quickly into a new school year. A lazy lake or beach day becomes nothing but a sweet, sweet memory-and students everywhere have to trade in the boogie board for a backpack. There are endless things to stay on top of after summer, but luckily we've found the most stylish back-to-school supplies to make the transition a tad more enjoyable. Since we're pretty sure floppy disks haven't been a thing since dinosaurs roamed free (at least, that's what the kids think these days), we've rounded up a list of fun and cute school supplies to help every student hit the books in style. From in-class essentials with a fun twist-like floral binder clips and pastel pencils that tout tiny compliments on the side-to smart accessories that make keeping things organized a total breeze, these school supplies are guaranteed to have the whole class asking to borrow a pen. We think every teacher would agree: These picks deserve an A+.P.S. Not in school? That's okay, we think most of these supplies work just as well in the office. 

Compliment Pencil Set

We'll take our No. 2 pencil with a compliment on the side, please. Neon, pastel, holographic-there's a fun pencil lined with a secret compliment for every day of the week. 

BUY IT: $10 for set of 10; bando.com

Double-Edged Highlighter Set

Get double the color without weighing down your pencil pouch. These aren't just any highlighters; they're double-sided with two different colors, which means you can switch on a whim. 

BUY IT: $10 for set of three; bando.com

S'well Bottle

The key to a clear mind: hydration. Make sure to stay hydrated with this leak-proof insulated bottle. It comes in dozens of colors and patterns for boys and girls alike. 

BUY IT: $35; nordstrom.com

Herschel Supply Co. Backpack

Something has to tote around all of these supplies, right? This backpack-made in children and adult sizes-lets your style run wild. You'll find dozens of color combinations and prints to choose from. 

BUY IT: $49.99 for youth size; herschel.com

How to Draw Almost Everything: An Illustrated Sourcebook

Say hello to the best educational stress reliever out there. This how-to illustration guide deserves a spot in the backpack at all times-for when you or your student has a free moment.

BUY IT: $11.89; amazon.com

Rainbow Gel Ink Pen Set

Because having all the colors is much more fun than just having plain black. Duh! 

BUY IT: $9.99 for set of 20; amazon.com

Divider Sticky Notes

For a meticulous note-taker, these neon sticky notes are pure heaven. 

BUY IT: $4.29; amazon.com

Scratch-Off Map of The United States

Consider this wall map a two-parter: First, you can scratch off where you've been and reveal your (past and future) path in vibrant colors. Second, you can make sure the skill of reading a real-life map doesn't get lost in the digital age. 

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Penned Posies File Folder Set

This folder set is cute enough to inspire a very thorough organization of papers, don't you think? 

BUY IT: $14; anthropologie.com

