Reese Witherspoon Helps Launch Modern Home Economics Curriculum For Next Generation

Mom-of-three Reese Witherspoon wants to help provide the next generation with the tools needed to run a household through the effective distribution of household chores.

Despite making up more than half of the labor workforce, women today are still responsible for the majority of chores at home. In fact, research has shown that in 65% of households, the responsibility for most chores still falls on one person. This is called a “chore gap.” Now, with a modernized version of the forgotten home economics class, there’s hope that that gap might finally close.

This week, in partnership with Hello Sunshine and The New York Times best-selling Fair Play author Eve Rodsky, P&G launched Home Eq[uity], an educational initiative that addresses the gendered division of household labor.

The fun, fresh school curriculum includes dinner table discussion guides and practical “homework” designed to teach the next generation how to distribute household work fairly.

“As an educator, partner, and mother, I believe giving our young people the tools to build equitable partnerships is one of the most important gifts we can give them. The Home Eq[uity] curriculum is designed with ease-of-use in mind by including visual aids, printables, and a teacher guide to make it easy to facilitate with minimal lesson prep. Teachers and parents will get as much out of the lessons as the students!” influencer Laura Danger said in a statement. “Since implementing the Fair Play method within my own home, my kids get to see how my husband and I communicate and distribute the domestic load. We're setting our kids up to have equitable households of their own in the future by teaching them how to share household tasks and communicate effectively.”

Home Eq[uity] provides teachers, parents and youth with lessons and tools to understand what it takes to manage a household and divide tasks fairly. The curriculum is tailored for primary, middle and high school/college audiences, and is available for free download at FairPlayLife.com/Home-Equity-Curriculum for school districts and families in U.S. and Canada.

