Veterans Day

Lawrence Brooks, America's Oldest WWII Veteran, Dies at 112
"He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him."
Florida Veterans Rowing Across Atlantic Ocean to Fight Veteran Suicide, PTSD
"We hope our fundraising efforts and awareness will help some of those brave men and women who have fought so hard for this country." 
Louisiana Soldier Surprises Sons in Time for Christmas 
The sweetest home for the holidays story yet!
Soldier Surprises Son by Dressing as Referee for His Football Game
The Alabama high schooler was taken aback after not seeing his dad for a year. 
America's Oldest WWII Veteran Celebrates 112th Birthday in New Orleans
Happy birthday to an American hero!
U.S. Army Veteran and Chef Nicola Blaque Brings Her Jamaican Holiday Traditions to Texas
A Lone Star State celebration.
Disabled Veteran Pulls Over to Help Stranded Motorist, Colin Powell
Powell said Anthony Maggert, who lost a leg in Afghanistan, "touched his soul" and reminded him what America is all about.
This Veteran Runs the Only Grocery Store Left in The Lower Ninth Ward After Hurricane Katrina
The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave threat to the New Orleans neighborhood still reeling from Hurricane Katrina, but Burnell Cotlon is determined to help.
This Year Marks 100 Years of Honoring the Fallen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Arlington National Cemetery Marks First All-Female Guard Change at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Exoskeleton Helps Paralyzed Army Veteran Raise Flag on Fourth of July
Veteran's Day Parades Across the South
Exclusive: Erin and Ben Napier Honor Two Special Veteran Caregivers in Emotional Tribute

The HGTV stars joined forces with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to tell two powerful stories in this exclusive clip.

Our Favorite Veteran's Day Quotes
Uber Driver Changes 89-Year-Old Veteran's Life After Discovering His "Appalling" Living Conditions
The Only Thing Cuter Than This Hunky Veteran is His Relationship with His Wife
Richard Overton, America's Oldest World War II Veteran, Dies at 112
Texas Soldier Dresses as School Mascot to Surprise Her Two Children
Teen Son of Fallen Soldier Gets the Ultimate Birthday Present: His Dad's Old Car
Florida Veteran Finds Her Calling Working with 2,500 Crocodiles and Alligators
Meet the Veteran: Staff Sgt. Clifton "Ray" Coffey
Inside the Specially Adapted Home Wayfair Furnished for a Veteran with a Disability and His Family
Alabama Police in 4 Counties Pitch in for Disabled Veteran Attempting to Walk 100 Miles to Doctor's Appointment
Watch Jenna Bush Hager Surprise a Deserving Veteran with a Brand-New Car
Meet the Veteran: Sgt. First Class Joseph James
Puppy with Missing Leg Adopted by Amputee Veteran: 'It's Impossible to Not Smile Around Him'
This Off-Duty Soldier Sprung into Action to Save Children During El Paso Shooting
Newborn Daughter of Fallen Soldier Does Photo Shoot with Her Late Father's Unit
Clemson Football Star Surprises Veteran with Autographed Jersey
After Responding to Veteran's Call, Alabama Firefighters Return to Mow His Lawn
Texas Community Bands Together to Rebuild World War II Veteran's Home in Time for 100th Birthday
Fort Worth Police Officers Buy Air Conditioner for 95-Year-Old WWII Veteran
Thousands of Strangers Show up for Burial of Texas Veteran with No Family
Louisiana to Create Country's First Database of Veteran-Owned Businesses
World War II Veteran, 95, and Korean War Veteran, 85, Walk During Their High School Graduation
97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Delivers Food to Fellow Tennessee Seniors
Prince Harry Talks with Inspiring Veteran About Healing Power of Sports
Meet the Veteran: Sgt. Nathan Young
