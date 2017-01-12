Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Every Member of the Family
We love any reason to tell our loved ones just how much they mean to us and Valentine's Day is the perfect reason to do just that. These gift ideas for Mama, Grandpa, Dad, Nan, the kiddos, and even friends will serve as sweet tokens of your love this Valentine's Day season. Plus, we love that the meaningful gift ideas on this list start at just $5. February 14 will be here before you know it, so now is the time to order Valentine's Day gifts for all of your favorite people.
YnM Weighted Blanket
BUY IT: $49.80; amazon.com
Weighted blankets recreate the feeling of a hug for a better night's sleep.
I Love You Planter
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com
Add a plant to this stoneware pot that will remind them each time they see it that they are loved.
Plush Mickey Mouse
BUY IT: 12.98; walmart.com
This plush Mickey dressed in his Valentine's Day best is the cutest pal for kids ages 2 and up. There's also a Minnie Mouse version as well.
Brumate Hopsulator Trio
BUY IT: $29.99; brumate.com
The Hopsulator Trio from Brumate is no ordinary can cooler. It was designed to hold 16oz craft cans, 12oz cans with an adapter, and can also be turned into a 16oz pint glass.
Musee Shower Steamer
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Think of these steamers as a bath bomb for the shower. They're available in three scents: Water Lily & Linen, Eucalyptus & Mint, and Lavender & Lime.
Baked By Melissa Cupcakes
BUY IT: from $32; bakedbymelissa.com
Show your love no matter how far apart you may be by sending sweet Valentine's Day cupcakes. Each box includes 25 mini cupcakes in flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet, and more.
Arcona Wine Hydrating Mask
BUY IT: $42; nordstrom.com
Instead of another bottle of wine, gift the wine-loving ladies in your life this hydrating face mask that uses wine and grape seed to nourish dry skin. It also firms and smooths to help reduce signs of aging.
Heart Crossbody Bag
BUY IT: $15; target.com
Faux fur and a chain strap add plenty of style to this heart-shaped bag that young fashionistas are sure to love.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
BUY IT: $12.99; target.com
Put this best-selling waffle maker to use right away for Valentine's Day brunch.
Dad's Lucky Charms Keychain
BUY IT: from $24.95; etsy.com
He'll wear his heart on his keys with this thoughtful gift.
Back to the Roots Organic Terrarium Kids' Grow Kit
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
This is a fun activity to start with the kids and then the whole family can watch it grow.
Kendra Scott Haven Heart Ring Set Of 3
BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com
These gold rings feature colorful hearts that are both trendy and a perfect nod to the holiday. They can be worn in singles or stacked together.
Guess How Much I Love You
BUY IT: $4.62; amazon.com
This classic story shares the love parents have for their child.
Weezie Patterned Robe
BUY IT: $105; weezietowels.com
Any lady you're shopping for will feel loved each time she wears this plush robe. It features luxe piping, sleeves that can be buttoned shorter, pockets, and an attached tie that won't get separated from the robe in the wash.
LEGO Valentine's Brown Bear Building Kit
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Why buy a plush stuffed animal when you can buy this LEGO version? Kids will love putting this brown bear together on Valentine's Day.
Necessaire The Hand Cream
BUY IT: $20; nordstrom.com
This fast-absorbing moisturizer acts as a glove for skin to protect as it nourishes.
Disney Princess Mini Tea Set
BUY IT: $59; potterybarnkids.com
This delicate tea set is perfect for impromptu tea parties with your little princess.
CozyChic Barefoot Dreams Socks
BUY IT: $15; amazon.com
The CozyChic fabric from Barefoot Dreams makes these socks the softest pair she'll ever put on.
Grandpa's Ice Cream Spoon
BUY IT: $13.49; etsy.com
Each time Grandpa enjoys his favorite sweet treat, he'll think of you.
100 Dates Scratch Off Poster
BUY IT: $25.49; amazon.com
If your parents' idea of a date is dinner at the same place once a month, give them this creative date night poster.