Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Every Member of the Family

By Southern Living Editors Updated January 13, 2022
Credit: Target

We love any reason to tell our loved ones just how much they mean to us and Valentine's Day is the perfect reason to do just that. These gift ideas for Mama, Grandpa, Dad, Nan, the kiddos, and even friends will serve as sweet tokens of your love this Valentine's Day season. Plus, we love that the meaningful gift ideas on this list start at just $5. February 14 will be here before you know it, so now is the time to order Valentine's Day gifts for all of your favorite people. 

YnM Weighted Blanket

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $49.80; amazon.com

Weighted blankets recreate the feeling of a hug for a better night's sleep. 

I Love You Planter

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

Add a plant to this stoneware pot that will remind them each time they see it that they are loved.

Plush Mickey Mouse

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: 12.98; walmart.com

This plush Mickey dressed in his Valentine's Day best is the cutest pal for kids ages 2 and up. There's also a Minnie Mouse version as well. 

Brumate Hopsulator Trio

Credit: Brumate

BUY IT: $29.99; brumate.com

The Hopsulator Trio from Brumate is no ordinary can cooler. It was designed to hold 16oz craft cans, 12oz cans with an adapter, and can also be turned into a 16oz pint glass. 

Musee Shower Steamer

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Think of these steamers as a bath bomb for the shower. They're available in three scents: Water Lily & Linen, Eucalyptus & Mint, and Lavender & Lime. 

Baked By Melissa Cupcakes

Credit: Baked By Melissa

BUY IT: from $32; bakedbymelissa.com

Show your love no matter how far apart you may be by sending sweet Valentine's Day cupcakes. Each box includes 25 mini cupcakes in flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet, and more. 

Arcona Wine Hydrating Mask

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $42; nordstrom.com

Instead of another bottle of wine, gift the wine-loving ladies in your life this hydrating face mask that uses wine and grape seed to nourish dry skin. It also firms and smooths to help reduce signs of aging. 

Heart Crossbody Bag

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $15; target.com

Faux fur and a chain strap add plenty of style to this heart-shaped bag that young fashionistas are sure to love.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $12.99; target.com

Put this best-selling waffle maker to use right away for Valentine's Day brunch. 

Dad's Lucky Charms Keychain

BUY IT: from $24.95; etsy.com

He'll wear his heart on his keys with this thoughtful gift.

Back to the Roots Organic Terrarium Kids' Grow Kit

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $19.99; target.com

This is a fun activity to start with the kids and then the whole family can watch it grow.

Kendra Scott Haven Heart Ring Set Of 3

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com

These gold rings feature colorful hearts that are both trendy and a perfect nod to the holiday. They can be worn in singles or stacked together.

Guess How Much I Love You

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $4.62; amazon.com

This classic story shares the love parents have for their child. 

Weezie Patterned Robe

Credit: Weezie

BUY IT: $105; weezietowels.com

Any lady you're shopping for will feel loved each time she wears this plush robe. It features luxe piping, sleeves that can be buttoned shorter, pockets, and an attached tie that won't get separated from the robe in the wash. 

LEGO Valentine's Brown Bear Building Kit

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com

Why buy a plush stuffed animal when you can buy this LEGO version? Kids will love putting this brown bear together on Valentine's Day.

Necessaire The Hand Cream

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $20; nordstrom.com

This fast-absorbing moisturizer acts as a glove for skin to protect as it nourishes. 

Disney Princess Mini Tea Set

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $59; potterybarnkids.com

This delicate tea set is perfect for impromptu tea parties with your little princess.

CozyChic Barefoot Dreams Socks

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15; amazon.com

The CozyChic fabric from Barefoot Dreams makes these socks the softest pair she'll ever put on. 

Grandpa's Ice Cream Spoon

BUY IT: $13.49; etsy.com

Each time Grandpa enjoys his favorite sweet treat, he'll think of you.

100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $25.49; amazon.com

If your parents' idea of a date is dinner at the same place once a month, give them this creative date night poster. 

