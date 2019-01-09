The Best Valentine's Day Recipes of All Time

Valentine's Day is the heavenly holiday when we get to nibble on heart-shaped boxes full of chocolates and candies—and sometimes Chick-fil-a chicken nuggets—in lieu of the usual suspects like apple slices, Cheez-its, and yogurt cups. So why not serve a date night meal that feels just as special? When it comes to picking Valentine's Day dinner recipes, make the menu something to remember. No, make it something so good that Cupid himself would be smitten.

First, skip the casseroles. (Because casseroles just aren't that romantic. There, we said it.) Second, don't be afraid to be a little kitschy. Slow-cooked braised lamb shanks? Molten red velvet cakes? Now that's a menu that'll make us blush. This year, we've got you covered with soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts that'll be sure to win over every sweetheart, secret admirer, and suitor. These Valentine's Day recipes will leave them lovestruck.