The Best Valentine's Day Recipes of All Time

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Valentine's Day is the heavenly holiday when we get to nibble on heart-shaped boxes full of chocolates and candies—and sometimes Chick-fil-a chicken nuggets—in lieu of the usual suspects like apple slices, Cheez-its, and yogurt cups. So why not serve a date night meal that feels just as special? When it comes to picking Valentine's Day dinner recipes, make the menu something to remember. No, make it something so good that Cupid himself would be smitten.

First, skip the casseroles. (Because casseroles just aren't that romantic. There, we said it.) Second, don't be afraid to be a little kitschy. Slow-cooked braised lamb shanks? Molten red velvet cakes? Now that's a menu that'll make us blush. This year, we've got you covered with soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts that'll be sure to win over every sweetheart, secret admirer, and suitor. These Valentine's Day recipes will leave them lovestruck.

Start Slideshow

1 of 54

Air Fryer Steak

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Steak

Steak for two comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time with the help of your air fryer. Finish with homemade herb butter for a restaurant quality meal in the comfort of your own home. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 54

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Instead of grabbing a box of chocolate covered strawberries this year, treat your Valentine to this homemade cheesecake that has the same flavor, but is even more decadent. 

3 of 54

Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Skip the bagged salad for the special occasion and serve a homemade Caesar salad as the first course. 

Advertisement

4 of 54

Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Using a sheet pan is the easiest way to cook an entire meal at one time. A mixture of softened butter, seasonings, and herbs give this steak dinner a special finishing touch. 

5 of 54

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Rachael Burrow; Recipe: Darcy Lenz

Recipe: Lobster Mac and Cheese

This classic side dish is elegant enough to be the main course when upgraded with lobster. 

6 of 54

Valentine's Day Cake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Valentine's Day Cake

No special pan is required to create this heart-shaped cake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 54

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Step up your appetizer game by topping seasoned crackers with shrimp, cream cheese, and pepper jelly. 

8 of 54

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Thanks to refrigerated tortellini, this pasta dish will be ready to serve in just 25 minutes.

9 of 54

Chocolate Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate Cobbler

The method used for this cobbler includes pouring boiling water over the batter. This creates pockets of pudding between the tender sections of cake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 54

Chicken Scallopini

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Scallopini

Our Test Kitchen recommends choosing a wine you like to drink for this recipe so you can enjoy the leftovers with your meal.

11 of 54

Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting

Adding a splash of bourbon to both the cake and the icing give this dessert a decadent flavor any bourbon lover will enjoy.

12 of 54

Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad

You'll need just 20 minutes to treat your sweetheart to this easy yet delicious dinner so even if you're short on time, you can still enjoy a homemade meal together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 54

Red Velvet Brownies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Red Velvet Brownies

You can't go wrong serving these colorful brownies smothered in rich cream cheese frosting for dessert. 

14 of 54

Vidalia Onion Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

Using Vidalia onions adds even more flavor to this classic soup. Serve it as a starter or pair it with a salad for the main course. 

15 of 54

Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

This traditional meat sauce makes a comforting choice for Valentine's Day—and it's perfect for busy cooks. You can set it in the slow cooker and leave it alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 54

German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: German Chocolate Cake

Strong-brewed coffee and German's sweet chocolate baking bars give each layer of cake just the right amount of flavor that's perfect for pairing with the showstopping Coconut-Pecan Frosting.

17 of 54

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

You can serve this appetizer with the tomato skin on or off, whichever you prefer.  

18 of 54

Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Grant Gaar

Recipe: Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies

No cookie decorating experience is necessary to create these cute treats. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 54

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Scallops are the steak of the sea—so splurge this Valentine's Day by making these and serving with risotto-like creamy rice.

20 of 54

White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

This pretty pound cake can also be made with fresh strawberries instead of raspberries, or you can use a mixture of both. 

21 of 54

Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Considering how fancy and date night-worthy this dish looks, you'd never guess that this sophisticated supper was made in a slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 54

Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

This recipe combines classic heart-shaped candy with melting chocolate for an indulgent Valentine's Day treat. 

23 of 54

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Celebrate the day of love with pure crispy decadence—in the form of these best-ever crab cakes. Serve as a main dish or an appetizer!

24 of 54

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken

Have you heard the rumor that making roasted chicken increases your odds of getting a proposal? It's not exactly science, but this recipe might help.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 54

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

White wine, heavy cream, and bacon combine to make a pan sauce that feels oh-so indulgent. As if crab linguine even needs help in that department...

26 of 54

Buttery Chive-and-Mustard Drop Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Buttery Chive-and-Mustard Drop Biscuits

Give your buttermilk biscuits a special makeover for a fancy date night.

27 of 54

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Do you have a Reese's Cup lover in your midst? This mile-high creamy pie is just what you need to really impress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 54

Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ

Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Molten and miniature, these red velvet cakes basically scream "Valentine's Day-worthy."

29 of 54

Roasted Tomato-Cheddar Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato-Cheddar Soup

This classic soup with a cheesy twist is always a great pick, especially on cold winter nights.

30 of 54

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Is there really any reason to not make this easy, decadent, and oh-so-yummy chocolate fudge cake? Didn't think so.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 54

Ginger-Plum Slump

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Ginger-Plum Slump

Something about warm, stewed fruits in a cast-iron skillet makes us swoon. This ginger-plum recipe feels worlds away from your basic peach cobbler.

32 of 54

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

For many, comfort food evokes the feeling of love, and this traditional pot roast is the perfect example. Serve with our Crispy Potatoes.

33 of 54

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

It had us at butterscotch pie, but the whiskey-caramel sauce really seals the deal. Have leftovers? Use the sauce for drizzling over ice cream, pound cake, and warm apple pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 54

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Maybe you didn't get to take that romantic weekend to the beach—or maybe you did. Either way, this pasta gives a taste of the coast.

35 of 54

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Cupid will make a special appearance for these intensely rich chocolate cookies. So rich, in fact, they snub even a pinch of flour.

36 of 54

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Two Southern favorites—cheesecake and banana pudding—create one show-stopping dessert your significant other will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 54

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

We're here to impress, right? Skip the crab cakes—so expected. Try your hand at these salmon cakes, instead.

38 of 54

Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

Bake this a day before serving so it soaks up the creamy syrup. These mini cakes are light and spongey like angel food cake, but packed with the flavor of nutmeg, coffee, and sweetened condensed milk.

39 of 54

Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes

The turkey cooks in the slow cooker for ultimate hands-off ease in this Valentines' Day dinner that would impress company, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 54

Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy

Achy, breaky heart? Try ooey, gooey dessert! Nectarines and cherries make a fabulous duo.

41 of 54

Oysters Rockefeller

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters are heralded as one of the most romantic foods—so serve them up with a Southern twist by making this dish that originated in New Orleans.

42 of 54

Red Velvet Fudge

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Red Velvet Fudge

It doesn't get much more romantic than homemade fudge paired with a movie for your Valentine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 54

Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Make your date night feel young again. This skillet cookie should be served warm with a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream.

44 of 54

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

"My love for you is as strong yet tender as the peaks on my meringue pie." At least, that's what we'd say.

45 of 54

Cacio e Pepe

Credit: Heidi's Bridge

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe

If desired, you can add chicken or shrimp to this easy yet impressive pasta dish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 54

Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

Who says tacos can't be romantic?

47 of 54

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine

This recipe is as decadent as it is simple.

48 of 54

Dark Chocolate Sablés

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Sablés

This elegant cookie is delicate and crumbly – just baking perfection. The result is a beautiful cookie that needs just 20 minutes of active work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 54

Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce

A nutty, smooth dish ready for your Valentine's date in 30 minutes? Yes, please.

50 of 54

Brennan's Bananas Foster

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Recipe: Brennan's Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster would be a fun dessert to make together, and the result is oh-so-tasty.

51 of 54

Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Icing

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Icing

These cakes look so elegant when plated and they couldn't be any easier to make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 54

Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

We concocted this recipe so that even beginner chefs can make a creamy, silky risotto at home. You could serve this as a light side with a protein of your choice or enjoy it as a main dish before an indulgent dessert.

53 of 54

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

This jewel-toned salad is just as delicious as it is pretty. Festive Valentine reds and pinks are sure to impress any holiday guests.

54 of 54

Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses

If you can master the art of a meringue then you're sure to wow your Valentine with these deliciously citrusy and decadent kisses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors