The Best Valentine's Day Recipes of All Time
Valentine's Day is the heavenly holiday when we get to nibble on heart-shaped boxes full of chocolates and candies—and sometimes Chick-fil-a chicken nuggets—in lieu of the usual suspects like apple slices, Cheez-its, and yogurt cups. So why not serve a date night meal that feels just as special? When it comes to picking Valentine's Day dinner recipes, make the menu something to remember. No, make it something so good that Cupid himself would be smitten.
First, skip the casseroles. (Because casseroles just aren't that romantic. There, we said it.) Second, don't be afraid to be a little kitschy. Slow-cooked braised lamb shanks? Molten red velvet cakes? Now that's a menu that'll make us blush. This year, we've got you covered with soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts that'll be sure to win over every sweetheart, secret admirer, and suitor. These Valentine's Day recipes will leave them lovestruck.
Air Fryer Steak
Steak for two comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time with the help of your air fryer. Finish with homemade herb butter for a restaurant quality meal in the comfort of your own home.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Instead of grabbing a box of chocolate covered strawberries this year, treat your Valentine to this homemade cheesecake that has the same flavor, but is even more decadent.
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
Skip the bagged salad for the special occasion and serve a homemade Caesar salad as the first course.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Using a sheet pan is the easiest way to cook an entire meal at one time. A mixture of softened butter, seasonings, and herbs give this steak dinner a special finishing touch.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
This classic side dish is elegant enough to be the main course when upgraded with lobster.
Valentine's Day Cake
No special pan is required to create this heart-shaped cake.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Step up your appetizer game by topping seasoned crackers with shrimp, cream cheese, and pepper jelly.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
Thanks to refrigerated tortellini, this pasta dish will be ready to serve in just 25 minutes.
Chocolate Cobbler
The method used for this cobbler includes pouring boiling water over the batter. This creates pockets of pudding between the tender sections of cake.
Chicken Scallopini
Our Test Kitchen recommends choosing a wine you like to drink for this recipe so you can enjoy the leftovers with your meal.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Adding a splash of bourbon to both the cake and the icing give this dessert a decadent flavor any bourbon lover will enjoy.
Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad
You'll need just 20 minutes to treat your sweetheart to this easy yet delicious dinner so even if you're short on time, you can still enjoy a homemade meal together.
Red Velvet Brownies
You can't go wrong serving these colorful brownies smothered in rich cream cheese frosting for dessert.
Vidalia Onion Soup
Using Vidalia onions adds even more flavor to this classic soup. Serve it as a starter or pair it with a salad for the main course.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
This traditional meat sauce makes a comforting choice for Valentine's Day—and it's perfect for busy cooks. You can set it in the slow cooker and leave it alone.
German Chocolate Cake
Strong-brewed coffee and German's sweet chocolate baking bars give each layer of cake just the right amount of flavor that's perfect for pairing with the showstopping Coconut-Pecan Frosting.
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
You can serve this appetizer with the tomato skin on or off, whichever you prefer.
Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies
No cookie decorating experience is necessary to create these cute treats.
Creamy Rice with Scallops
Scallops are the steak of the sea—so splurge this Valentine's Day by making these and serving with risotto-like creamy rice.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
This pretty pound cake can also be made with fresh strawberries instead of raspberries, or you can use a mixture of both.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Considering how fancy and date night-worthy this dish looks, you'd never guess that this sophisticated supper was made in a slow cooker.
Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark
This recipe combines classic heart-shaped candy with melting chocolate for an indulgent Valentine's Day treat.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Celebrate the day of love with pure crispy decadence—in the form of these best-ever crab cakes. Serve as a main dish or an appetizer!
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Have you heard the rumor that making roasted chicken increases your odds of getting a proposal? It's not exactly science, but this recipe might help.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
White wine, heavy cream, and bacon combine to make a pan sauce that feels oh-so indulgent. As if crab linguine even needs help in that department...
Buttery Chive-and-Mustard Drop Biscuits
Give your buttermilk biscuits a special makeover for a fancy date night.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Do you have a Reese's Cup lover in your midst? This mile-high creamy pie is just what you need to really impress.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Molten and miniature, these red velvet cakes basically scream "Valentine's Day-worthy."
Roasted Tomato-Cheddar Soup
This classic soup with a cheesy twist is always a great pick, especially on cold winter nights.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Is there really any reason to not make this easy, decadent, and oh-so-yummy chocolate fudge cake? Didn't think so.
Ginger-Plum Slump
Something about warm, stewed fruits in a cast-iron skillet makes us swoon. This ginger-plum recipe feels worlds away from your basic peach cobbler.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
For many, comfort food evokes the feeling of love, and this traditional pot roast is the perfect example. Serve with our Crispy Potatoes.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
It had us at butterscotch pie, but the whiskey-caramel sauce really seals the deal. Have leftovers? Use the sauce for drizzling over ice cream, pound cake, and warm apple pie.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Maybe you didn't get to take that romantic weekend to the beach—or maybe you did. Either way, this pasta gives a taste of the coast.
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies
Cupid will make a special appearance for these intensely rich chocolate cookies. So rich, in fact, they snub even a pinch of flour.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Two Southern favorites—cheesecake and banana pudding—create one show-stopping dessert your significant other will love.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
We're here to impress, right? Skip the crab cakes—so expected. Try your hand at these salmon cakes, instead.
Tres Leches Cake
Bake this a day before serving so it soaks up the creamy syrup. These mini cakes are light and spongey like angel food cake, but packed with the flavor of nutmeg, coffee, and sweetened condensed milk.
Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes
The turkey cooks in the slow cooker for ultimate hands-off ease in this Valentines' Day dinner that would impress company, too.
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
Achy, breaky heart? Try ooey, gooey dessert! Nectarines and cherries make a fabulous duo.
Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters are heralded as one of the most romantic foods—so serve them up with a Southern twist by making this dish that originated in New Orleans.
Red Velvet Fudge
It doesn't get much more romantic than homemade fudge paired with a movie for your Valentine.
Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
Make your date night feel young again. This skillet cookie should be served warm with a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
"My love for you is as strong yet tender as the peaks on my meringue pie." At least, that's what we'd say.
Cacio e Pepe
If desired, you can add chicken or shrimp to this easy yet impressive pasta dish.
Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Who says tacos can't be romantic?
Shrimp Scampi Linguine
This recipe is as decadent as it is simple.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
This elegant cookie is delicate and crumbly – just baking perfection. The result is a beautiful cookie that needs just 20 minutes of active work.
Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce
A nutty, smooth dish ready for your Valentine's date in 30 minutes? Yes, please.
Brennan's Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster would be a fun dessert to make together, and the result is oh-so-tasty.
Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Icing
These cakes look so elegant when plated and they couldn't be any easier to make.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
We concocted this recipe so that even beginner chefs can make a creamy, silky risotto at home. You could serve this as a light side with a protein of your choice or enjoy it as a main dish before an indulgent dessert.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
This jewel-toned salad is just as delicious as it is pretty. Festive Valentine reds and pinks are sure to impress any holiday guests.
Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses
If you can master the art of a meringue then you're sure to wow your Valentine with these deliciously citrusy and decadent kisses.