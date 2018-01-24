Valentine's Day Poems About Romance and Love

Sometimes the perfect way to say I love you is with a poem. Here are our favorite Valentine’s Day poems, from short and funny to sweet.

Looking for Valentine's Day poems that go beyond "roses are red, violets are blue?" We've collected love poems for sweethearts, soul mates, secret crushes, and everyone you want to send a Valentine's Day card.

When discussing poems about love, we have a sweet spot—we've gathered our favorites, from funny Valentine's Day poems to tearjerkers, from love poems for her and him. We have short poems and famous love poems, cute love poems, and serious sonnets. Whether you need a light rhyme for a sweetie pie or a serious sentiment for a longtime love, we'll help you find the right words to say what's in your heart.

Love Poems for Her

How do you win a lady's affection? Find love poems for her, of course! These romantic love poems are perfect for copying into a sweet card, adding something special to a note with flowers and chocolates, or even reciting over candlelight. If you're on the hunt for Valentine's Day poems for her, these "I love you" poems are just the thing.

She Walks in Beauty By Lord Byron (George Gordon)

She walks in beauty, like the night

Of cloudless climes and starry skies;

And all that's best of dark and bright

Meet in her aspect and her eyes;

Thus mellowed to that tender light

Which heaven to gaudy day denies.

One shade the more, one ray the less,

Had half impaired the nameless grace

Which waves in every raven tress,

Or softly lightens o'er her face;

Where thoughts serenely sweet express,

How pure, how dear their dwelling-place.

And on that cheek, and o'er that brow,

So soft, so calm, yet eloquent,

The smiles that win, the tints that glow,

But tell of days in goodness spent,

A mind at peace with all below,

A heart whose love is innocent!

First Love by John Clare

I ne'er was struck before that hour

With love so sudden and so sweet,

Her face it bloomed like a sweet flower

And stole my heart away complete.

My face turned pale as deadly pale,

My legs refused to walk away,

And when she looked, what could I ail?

My life and all seemed turned to clay.

And then my blood rushed to my face

And took my eyesight quite away,

The trees and bushes round the place

Seemed midnight at noonday.

I could not see a single thing,

Words from my eyes did start—

They spoke as chords do from the string,

And blood burnt round my heart.

Are flowers the winter's choice?

Is love's bed always snow?

She seemed to hear my silent voice,

Not love's appeals to know.I never saw so sweet a face

As that I stood before.

My heart has left its dwelling-place

And can return no more.

[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in] by E.E. Cummings

i carry your heart with me(i carry it in

my heart)i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear



no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want

no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)

and it's you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you



here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart



i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)



Close close all night By Elizabeth Bishop

Close close all night

the lovers keep.

They turn together

in their sleep,

Close as two papers

in a book

that read each other

in the dark.

Each knows all

the other knows,

learnt by heart

from head to toes.

One Hundred Love Sonnets: XVII By Pablo Neruda

I don't love you as if you were a rose of salt, topaz,

or arrow of carnations that propagate fire:

I love you as one loves certain obscure things,

secretly, between the shadow and the soul.

I love you as the plant that doesn't bloom but carries

the light of those flowers, hidden, within itself,

and thanks to your love the tight aroma that arose

from the earth lives dimly in my body.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,

I love you directly without problems or pride:

I love you like this because I don't know any other way to love,

except in this form in which I am not nor are you,

so close that your hand upon my chest is mine,

so close that your eyes close with my dreams.

The Privileged Lovers By Rumi

The moon has become a dancer

at this festival of love.

This dance of light,

This sacred blessing,

This divine love,

beckons us

to a world beyond

only lovers can see

with their eyes of fiery passion.

They are the chosen ones

who have surrendered.

Once they were particles of light

now they are the radiant sun.

They have left behind

the world of deceitful games.

They are the privileged lovers

who create a new world

with their eyes of fiery passion.

Love Poems for Him

The man in your life deserves a kind word. Even the toughest man has a sweet spot for his sweetheart, and a few well-chosen rhymes might help him find his more sensitive side. So whether the man of your dreams is your husband, boyfriend, or secret crush, we've found the perfect Valentine's Day poems for him.

Scaffolding By Seamus Heaney

Masons, when they start upon a building,

Are careful to test out the scaffolding;

Make sure that planks won't slip at busy points,

Secure all ladders, tighten bolted joints.

And yet all this comes down when the job's done

Showing off walls of sure and solid stone.

So if, my dear, there sometimes seem to be

Old bridges breaking between you and me

Never fear. We may let the scaffolds fall

Confident that we have built our wall.

If Thou Must Love Me By Elizabeth Barrett Browning

If thou must love me, let it be for nought

Except for love's sake only. Do not say

I love her for her smile … her look … her way

Of speaking gently, … for a trick of thought

That falls in well with mine, and certes brought

A sense of pleasant ease on such a day'—

For these things in themselves, Beloved, may

Be changed, or change for thee,—and love, so wrought,

May be unwrought so. Neither love me for

Thine own dear pity's wiping my cheeks dry,—

A creature might forget to weep, who bore

Thy comfort long, and lose thy love thereby!

But love me for love's sake, that evermore

Thou may'st love on, through love's eternity.

A Great Need By Hafiz

Out

Of a great need

We are all holding hands

And climbing.

Not loving is a letting go.

Listen,

The terrain around here

Is

Far too

Dangerous

For

That.

Chemistry By Nayyirah Waheed

chemistry

is

you

touching my arm

and

it

setting fire to my mind.

— flood

Love By Roy Croft

I love you

Not only for what you are,

But for what I am

When I am with you.

I love you,

Not only for what

You have made of yourself,

But for what

You are making of me.

I love you

For the part of me

That you bring out;

I love you

For putting your hand

Into my heaped-up heart

And passing over

All the foolish, weak things

That you can't help

Dimly seeing there,

And for drawing out Into the light

All the beautiful belongings

That no one else had looked

Quite far enough to find

I love you because you

Are helping me to make

Of the lumber of my life

Not a tavern

But a temple.

Out of the works

Of my every day

Not a reproach

But a song.

I love you

Because you have done

More than any creed

Could have done

To make me good.

And more than any fate

Could have done

To make me happy.

You have done it

Without a touch,

Without a word,

Without a sign.

You have done it

By being yourself.

Perhaps that is what

Being a friend means,

After all.

Short Love Poems

Looking for short love poems or sweet nothings for your valentine's card or note? Sometimes it only takes a few lines to leave a big impression, so whether you're looking for intense and passionate rhymes or cute love poems to slip to a secret admirer, these romantic love poems will hit the spot.

Untitled (To His Wife, Edith) By J.R.R. Tolkien

Lo! Young we are and yet have stood

like planted hearts in the great Sun

of Love so long (as two fair trees

in woodland or in open dale

stand utterly entwined and breathe

the airs and suck the very light

together) that we have become

as one, deep rooted in the soil

of Life and tangled in the sweet growth.

Untitled By Rumi

I swear, since seeing Your face,

the whole world is fraud and fantasy

The garden is bewildered as to what is leaf

or blossom. The distracted birds

can't distinguish the birdseed from the snare.

A house of love with no limits,

a presence more beautiful than venus or the moon,

a beauty whose image fills the mirror of the heart.

The Price By Henry Fielding

Can there on earth, my Celia, be

A price I would not pay for thee?

Yes, one dear precious tear of thine

Should not be shed to make thee mine.

Valentine By Donald Hall

Chipmunks jump, and

Greensnakes slither.

Rather burst than

Not be with her.

Bluebirds fight, but

Bears are stronger.

We've got fifty

Years or longer.

Hoptoads hop,

but Hogs are fatter.

Nothing else but

Us can matter

It's all I have to bring today (26) By Emily Dickinson

It's all I have to bring today—

This, and my heart beside—

This, and my heart, and all the fields—

And all the meadows wide—

Be sure you count—should I forget

Some one the sum could tell—

This, and my heart, and all the Bees

Which in the Clover dwell.

Sad Love Poems

Being heartbroken on Valentine's Day is a special kind of agony—but knowing you're not alone can lessen the sting. These sad love poems prove that love isn't all candy and flowers. Whether melancholy or cynical, sad love poems can give unique comfort when the world is red-and-pink, but you've got the blues.

The Parting Kiss By Robert Dodsley

One kind kiss before we part,

Drop a tear, and bid adieu;

Thought we sever, my fond heart

Till we meet shall pant for you.

Yet, yet weep not so, my love,

Let me kiss that falling tear;

Though my body must remove,

All my soul will still be here.

All my soul and all my heart,

And every wish shall pant for you;

One kind kiss then e'er we part,

Drop a tear, and bid adieu.

Love By George Granville, Lord Lansdowne

Love is begot by fancy, bred

By ignorance, by expectation fed,

Destroyed by knowledge, and, at best,

Lost in the moment 'tis possessed.

In Former Days We'd Both Agree By Bhartṛhari

In former days we'd both agree

That you were me and I was you.

What has now happened to us two,

That you are you, and I am me?

Talking In Bed By Philip Larkin

Talking in bed ought to be easiest,

Lying together there goes back so far,

An emblem of two people being honest.

Yet more and more time passes silently.

Outside, the wind's incomplete unrest

Builds and disperses clouds in the sky,

And dark towns heap up on the horizon.

None of this cares for us. Nothing shows why

At this unique distance from isolation

It becomes still more difficult to find

Words at once true and kind,

Or not untrue and not unkind.

Relationship By János Pilinszky

What a silence, when you are here. What

a hellish silence.

You sit and I sit.

You lose and I lose.

Trifle By Georgia Douglas Johnson

Against the day of sorrow

Lay some trifling thing

A smile, a kiss, a flower

For sweet remembering

Then when the day is darkest

Without one rift of blue

Take out your little trifle

And dream your dream anew.

Funny Love Poems

Keeping things lighthearted this Valentine's Day? Funny love poems can help you strike the right balance between silly and sweet—because love can be wonderful, passionate, and romantic, but it can also be laugh-out-loud funny. These funny love poems are ideal for having a few laughs at Cupid's expense.

Another Valentine By Wendy Cope

Today we are obliged to be romantic

And think of yet another valentine.

We know the rules and we are both pedantic:

Today's the day we have to be romantic.

Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic.

You know I'm yours and I know you are mine.

And saying that has made me feel romantic,

My dearest love, my darling valentine.

Unfortunate Coincidence By Dorothy Parker

By the time you swear you're his,

Shivering and sighing,

And he vows his passion is

Infinite, undying -

Lady, make a note of this:

One of you is lying.

Epigram III By Robert Nugent, Earl Nugent

My heart still hovering round about you,

I thought I could not live without you;

Now we have lived three months asunder,

How I lived with you is the wonder.



Marriage By Dan Gerber

When you are angry it's your gentle self

I love until that's who you are.

In any case, I can't love this anger any more

than I can warm my heart with ice.

I go on loving your smile

till it finds its way back to your face.

Let me put it this way by Simon Armitage

Let me put it this way:

if you came to lay

your sleeping head

against my arm or sleeve,

and if my arm went dead,

or if I had to take my leave

at midnight, I should rather

cleave it from the joint or seam

than make a scene

or bring you round.

There,

how does that sound?

I Wanna Be Yours By John Cooper Clarke