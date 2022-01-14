Our Favorite Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Of course, they deserve a Valentine this year.
We think the best thing about Valentine's Day is the opportunity to remind everyone that we love how much they mean to us, including Grandma and Grandpa. Whether you'll be giving a gift in person or want to send a fun surprise in the mail, these Valentine's Day gifts for grandparents will help remind them how much they are loved. We know grandparents can sometimes be hard to shop for because they don't necessarily need or want anything, but we're sure they'll enjoy these unique and fun gift ideas. While we'll never be able to fully express how thankful we are for grandparents, these small tokens of appreciation are a good place to start.

Q&A a Day for Grandparents

Gift this three-year memory journal to grandparents so it can become a treasured family keepsake for years to come.

Tea Drops Organic Dessert Tea Sampler

This herbal tea sampler includes three different flavors of drops that are a fun new way to enjoy tea, no bag required. 

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask

Afternoon naps will be made more enjoyable with this weighted sleep mask that blocks out light and relieves stress for more restful sleep.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

If Grandpa is known to enjoy a bowl of ice cream after dinner every night, this personal ice cream maker will have homemade ice cream ready to enjoy in just 30 minutes.

Kendra Scott Ari Pendant Necklace

Featuring Kendra Scott's signature style, this heart-shaped necklace can shine on its own and is also great for layering. It's available with stones in neutral and bright color options. 

Savino Wine Preserver

No more wine will have to go to waste when they just want to enjoy a glass or two.

Wood and Marble Heart Cheese Board

Pair this cheese board with artisanal cheese and meats so they can enjoy a date night at home. Add their initials for a personal touch.

Made with Love in Grandma's Kitchen Spoon

This dishwasher-safe personalized spoon will come in handy when Grandma makes her next batch of homemade cookies.

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket

Although they may have other blankets, Barefoot Dreams are known to be the softest ever by reviewers. You may even consider gifting them two, so they won't have to share.

Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat

Give them the gift of unlimited massages they can enjoy at home. Eight kneading nodes help muscles relax while heat provides an extra dose of comfort. 

Best Grandparents Ever Definition Photo Jigsaw Puzzle

Turn 14 photos into their new favorite puzzle.

The Bouqs Flower Bouquet

Brighten their home with a fresh bouquet of colorful flowers. The Bouqs allows you send fresh flowers without a vase, so Grandma can use her favorite from her collection.

