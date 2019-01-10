Beautiful Bible Verses For Valentine's Day
Every February, Valentine's Day is a time to think about the messages of love you'll write to your sweetheart. Whether written on a simple gift, thoughtful card, or love letter, Bible verses are a perfect addition to summarize your feelings.
We've compiled a list of Valentine's Day Bible verses that will make your loved one feel special on February 14th and all year-round. New Testament or Old Testament, short or long, classic or obscure, there is truly something for everyone. Look at this scripture list for Valentine's Day, and choose something that speaks to your heart.
1 Genesis 29:20
So Jacob served seven years for Rachel, and they seemed to him but a few days because of the love he had for her.
4 Proverbs 30:18-19
There are three things that amaze me— no, four things that I don't understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, how a man loves a woman.
6 Song of Solomon 1:2
Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth— for your love is more delightful than wine.
8 Song of Solomon 4:10
How delightful is your love, my sister, my bride! How much more pleasing is your love than wine, and the fragrance of your perfume than any spice!
9 Matthew 22:37-39
Jesus replied: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: "Love your neighbor as yourself."
10 Mark 12:33
To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is more important than all burnt offerings and sacrifices.
11 John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
13 Romans 5:5
And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us.
14 1 Corinthians 13:1-13
If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
15 1 Corinthians 13:4-8
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.
16 1 Corinthians 13:13
And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
17 Galatians 5:22-23
The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self control.
18 Ephesians 5:25
Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.
19 Ephesians 5:1
Follow God's example; therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.
20 Ephesians 5:33
However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.
21 Colossians 3:14
And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.
23 1 John 4:7-12
Dear friends: let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.
24 1 John 4:16
And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.