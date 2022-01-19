Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement Ideas to Gift to Your Special Someone

Flower Arrangement Gift Bag

Materials

1 bunch tulips (10 stems)

scissors or florist snips

floral preservative

14-ounce coffee can or a large jar

florist tape

Valentine gift bag

Step 1: Cut the rubber band that holds the flowers together, and trim an inch from the bottom of each stem. Remove excess foliage, leaving only a few leaves. Put stems in a bucket of clean water with floral preservative, and place in a cool, dark location for several hours or overnight to condition the flowers.

Step 2: Make a grid across the can opening with florist tape to accommodate several stems in each square. Wrap tape around the container several times to secure all pieces.

Step 3: Fill the can halfway full of water. Place it inside the gift bag, and arrange the flowers, distributing stems evenly within the grid.

Step 4: Deliver the arrangement. The blooms last longer in a cool environment, so don't leave them in a warm car for long.

Florist secret: The tulip is one of the few flowers that continue to grow after being cut, so the arrangement will change a little bit each day.