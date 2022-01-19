Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement Ideas to Gift to Your Special Someone
Valentine's Day and flowers are a tale as old as time. Whether you're gifting an arrangement to that special someone in your life or adding a pop of romance to your tablescape during the holiday, we've rounded up our favorite arrangements that celebrate the day of love. Valentine's Day flower arrangements don't have to be over-the-top and dramatic to show someone you care about them. They can be as simple as buying your Valentine's favorite flower and arranging them in a beautiful vase. Taking the time to put the flowers in a vase, rather than keeping them in the cellophane packaging, is an extra step that will mean more to your special someone than you think. They'll be especially impressed when they learn that you made them a Valentine's Day bouquet and didn't pick it up from the store (although that's always an appreciated gesture, if flower arranging isn't your cup of tea).
When it comes to flower arranging, stick to this formula: height + cluster + hero. Always focus on one bloom that will be the hero of the arrangement – maybe it's your Valentine's favorite flower. Next, choose a flower, or a filler, that has height and structure to it. Lastly, when arranging the flowers in your vase, cluster a variety of blooms and fillers together, rather than placing multiple hero blooms together in one area. You can buy bunches of flowers at any grocery store and some florists sell flowers by the stem, so you can purchase them for your own DIY needs. It's always good to keep in mind which blooms will be in season for the holiday, but most stores will also provide popular blooms that may be out of their traditional growing season.
Beyond offering multiple Valentine flower arrangement ideas, we've also done a bit of research behind the meaning of the most popular Valentine's Day flowers. Roses, of course, symbolize love, while peonies are the bloom of compassion. Camellias, a Southern favorite, represent faithfulness, so you're sure to know your lover is in it for the long haul if they show up with a bunch of those blushing beauties. No matter which bloom or arrangement style you give to your Valentine, just remember that nothing says "I've been thinking about you" quite like a bundle of fresh flowers.
Related Items
Rose and Amaryllis Arrangement
Roses, which symbolize love, make a bold pairing with amaryllis blooms, which represent pride in a relationship. Show your partner how you truly feel about them with this simple and elegant bouquet. Find a wide-mouthed vase and cut floral foam to fit the vase before soaking it. Cut the stems of your flowers so they will create a dome shape (as seen in the photo) when arranged in the foam.
Flower Arrangement Gift Bag
Materials
- 1 bunch tulips (10 stems)
- scissors or florist snips
- floral preservative
- 14-ounce coffee can or a large jar
- florist tape
- Valentine gift bag
Step 1: Cut the rubber band that holds the flowers together, and trim an inch from the bottom of each stem. Remove excess foliage, leaving only a few leaves. Put stems in a bucket of clean water with floral preservative, and place in a cool, dark location for several hours or overnight to condition the flowers.
Step 2: Make a grid across the can opening with florist tape to accommodate several stems in each square. Wrap tape around the container several times to secure all pieces.
Step 3: Fill the can halfway full of water. Place it inside the gift bag, and arrange the flowers, distributing stems evenly within the grid.
Step 4: Deliver the arrangement. The blooms last longer in a cool environment, so don't leave them in a warm car for long.
Florist secret: The tulip is one of the few flowers that continue to grow after being cut, so the arrangement will change a little bit each day.
Peony and Oakleaf Hydrangea Arrangement
Place a ball of chicken wire in a widemouthed shallow vase filled with water. Fan out variegated pittosporum (the leaves with white edges) and oakleaf hydrangea branches (the cone-shaped flowers) on either side of the arrangement. Add a cluster of peonies toward the bottom midsection to give it weight before tucking in oakleaf hydrangea leaves toward the bottom right. If you can't find oakleaf hydrangeas at any of your local flower shops, you can replace it with any bloom that has a similar shape or a bloom that adds height to the arrangement.
The $25 Rose Display
A classic florists' trick gives roses a dramatic arc. Form a grid on the top of the vase with florist tape, and arrange the roses so they cover the grid. This helps the roses maintain your desired arrangement shape.
MATERIALS: one dozen roses + florist tape
VASE: glass pitcher
Potted Orchids
It doesn't get much easier than buying a potted orchid from your local florist. It is said that orchids represent rare and exotic beauty. When selecting an orchid from the store, check its roots to be sure they are plump and white or green in color. A healthy orchid will also have bright green leaves, several small flower buds on the plant, and a strong stem holding up its blooms.
Bold Red Arrangement
Arrange multiple bouquets of red tulips, roses, and ranunculus in a vessel from your house for a monochromatic look with lots of texture. All you'll need to pull off this look is a wide-mouthed vase, soaked floral foam cut to the shape of the vase, and two to three bunches of flowers of your choice.
The $20 Statement Bouquet
Create a lush, artistic look by pairing greenery (snipped straight from the yard) with a few dramatic blooms. Secure loose stems with florist wire, and wrap with twine. You could even bring your own vase from home with you when you gift this bouquet.
MATERIALS: mixed bouquet + greenery + florist wire + twine
VASE: any tall glass cylinder
Basket of Buds
We love how the colors in this arrangement scream "be my Valentine." You can use any basket around your house and line it with a plastic bag. Cut floral foam to fit the basket's shape and soak it in water. When it's time to arrange your flowers, be sure to vary the height at which you cut your flowers. We used roses and tulips here with green filler, but you can use whichever flowers you have on hand. For added drama, use a pencil to curl any long leaves that may be hanging over the edge of the basket.
Extraordinary Carnation Display
Carnations are a sturdy bloom. While they may be misunderstood, impress your valentine with a display of carnations of various colors that won't disappoint. Learn more about how to style carnations here.
Charming Camellia Buds
Who knew that those camellia blooms in your backyard could come in handy? Make a clustered arrangement with fresh clippings and place them in any small vases you have in your home. This arrangement would also be pretty for a small table setting.
Twirled Tulips
This arrangement is as simple as it gets. After trimming your tulip stems at the same height, place them in a wide-mouthed vase all together. Gently swirl the tulips a bit to create a diagonal pattern with their stems. Curl any hanging leaves around a pencil for a corkscrew look.
Minimalist Bud Vases
If you're hosting a Valentine's Day party and looking for a simple arrangement that uses clippings from your yard, try adding a few fresh blooms to small bud vases. The tighter the bud, the longer the bloom will last. A variety of peak blooms and closed buds adds interest to any grouping.
Silver Twinkle
Pull out your Valentine's favorite silver vase that grandma passed down and use it as a shiny vessel for your arrangement. If you don't have a silver vase on hand, any vase will look just as pretty. In this arrangement, we used foxgloves and snapdragons to give the largest vase a peak, and peonies were used in the smaller vases.
Sunflower Bud Vases
Sunflowers may not be the first bloom you think of for the holiday celebrating love but these blooms represent adoration and dedicated love – two qualities to look for in any relationship. Because of their weight, sunflowers require a sturdy vessel to display their sunny blooms. Here, we've used vintage mason jars and tied ribbons around their mouths for a cheery and casual bouquet.