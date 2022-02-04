The Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy in Each State Revealed
Americans are getting sweeter than ever this Valentine's Day.
After a rough two years, the National Retail Federation (NRF) expects a near-record breaking Valentine's Day with consumers spending $23.9 billion on the holiday, up nearly 10% from 2021. The actual number of people buying Valentine's Day candy is also anticipated to rise to an all-time high in 2022, with 56% of consumers planning to participate in the sugary side of February 14.
Now, here's where it gets interesting. Using sales data from the past 14 years, CandyStore.com has predicted the most popular Valentine's Day candy by state for this year. They've illustrated the results via an interactive map that is just too much fun.
Most notably, the data shows the triumphant return of Sweethearts conversation hearts candy after they nearly went extinct in 2019. The cute little hearts were the most popular Valentine's Day candy in Virginia, Missouri, Florida, California, and Louisiana.
WATCH: Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement Ideas to Gift to Your Special Someone
M&Ms have also seen a precipitous rise across the country, taking the top spot in Arizona, Maryland, Kansas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and more.
Don't even get us started on Alabama and Nebraska…
So, what's your state treating themselves to this year?