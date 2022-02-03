You Can Ship These Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake Truffles To Your Loved Ones for Valentine's Day
Without a doubt, one of the best parts about Valentine's Day—if not THE best part—is its association with sweet treats. We're talking about pink bags full of candy, heart-shaped baked goodies, and all the bite-sized chocolate you can manage to stockpile along the way. While gifts and quality time are also appreciated, it's sure hard to beat Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake.
Luckily, for those who don't wish to spend hours in the kitchen creating a dessert masterpiece, there's a dozen truffles just waiting to be shipped to your loved ones this Valentine's Day—and you've got plenty of time left. Known for their award-winning desserts, Milk Bar has launched a collection of themed Valentine's Day confections that you can send in the mail. Our personal favorite? Hands down, the Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake Truffles, which are a limited-edition flavor released just for Cupid's holiday.
While boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives alike would enjoy anything from Milk Bar's "Love Shop," you shouldn't stop there. Valentine's Day isn't just for celebrating with significant others. Any day dedicated to love should be shared with anyone in your life that deserves it. For many of us, that goes for friends and family, too. Surprise a beloved friend or your mother, or place the red velvet nibbles out on a pretty platter for your annual Galentine's party.
The truffles, which cost $29, are the most cost-efficient of all the Milk Bar Valentine's Day options, making them the perfect opportunity to give a loved one a unique and unexpected surprise. Each decadent bite is filled with chocolate cake, chocolate chips, cream cheese, and red velvet crumbs with a delicate chocolate shell on the outside. Talk about heaven. View the whole collection here.
The brand ships six days a week and encourages ordering for a 2/10 delivery to ensure your gifted treats arrive by Valentine's Day, which falls on a Monday this year.
If you're looking for a Valentine's Day sweet treat to shower upon your loved ones, consider these cult-fave cake truffles, along with these other enticing Milk Bar confections. Shop below.
