24 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Everyone Will Love
We understand if you're a little behind on your Valentine's Day shopping, after all it seems like we just finished checking off our Christmas lists. Lucky for you, it's not too late to find the perfect gift for your Valentine, a thoughtful present for your kiddos, or a fun pick-me-up for friends. There are only a few shopping days left until Valentine's Day, but you can still receive these 24 last-minute gifts for him, her, and even the kiddos just in time thanks to two-day shipping and curbside pickup. With these thoughtful gift ideas, your significant other won't even know that you waited until the last minute. Now it's time to plan that home-cooked meal!
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
If your Valentine loves coffee, this gadget will become their favorite way to enjoy freshly brewed coffee at home.
GUND Stuffed Animal Plush
BUY IT: from $20; amazon.com
Snuffles, the pink soft and cuddly bear will become their new best friend. Recommended for ages one and up.
Valentine's Day Arrangement
BUY IT: from $49; bouqs.com
You can order these beautiful farm-fresh blooms and have them delivered straight to her front door in just a couple of days.
Wireless Charging Stand
BUY IT: from $22.94; amazon.com
Available in black or rose gold, this charging station can charge up to three devices at once.
Etched Whiskey Glass
BUY IT: $15.95; amazon.com
Pair this funny gift with his favorite bottle of whiskey so he can put this dishwasher-safe glass to use right away.
Detox Bath Salts
BUY IT: $20; amazon.com
Calming vanilla and detoxifying Himalayan Pink Salts will create the relaxing bath she deserves.
Kikkerland Bartending Glasses (Set of 4)
BUY IT: $23.50; amazon.com
These glasses have cocktail recipes printed on them to help your Valentine make a perfect mojito, Bloody Mary, whiskey fix, or salty dog every time.
Magnetic Wristband
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
This magnetic wristband will help your honey-do-list get completed in a flash. Strong magnets keep screws, nails, and other metal accessories close at hand.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
BUY IT: $34.88; amazon.com
Just trust us on this one—you can't go wrong with gifting this styling tool to your Valentine. A salon-quality blowout at home is the gift that keeps on giving.
YETI Rambler Insulated Mug
BUY IT: $37.40; amazon.com
Your Valentine will appreciate this practical vacuum-insulated mug that keeps coffee warm until the last drop. It's available in 20 different color options.
Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer
BUY IT: $39; walmart.com
Cooking Valentine's Day dinner at home will be the perfect time to try out this new countertop kitchen appliance (we suggest this Air Fryer Steak recipe). After just one use, you'll be hooked.
Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit
BUY IT: $8.79; amazon.com
Everything your little Valentine will need to create her own heart-shaped keepsake box is included in this craft set from Melissa & Doug.
AuKing Mini Projector
BUY IT: $89.99; amazon.com
Upgrade date night at home with the ability to binge watch your favorite show or a new movie by creating a theatre-like experience.
The Awesome Paper Airplane Book for Kids
BUY IT: $9.90; amazon.com
This book includes 15 designs for kids to create high-performance paper airplanes.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera
BUY IT: $68.99; amazon.com
A gift for the photo enthusiast of any age, this camera delivers snapshots instantly that will be treasured forever, selfie mirror included.
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
BUY IT: $34; amazon.com
She can never have enough candles, especially the Volcano scent from Mississippi-based Capri Blue.
Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com
This journal will help you create a lasting keepsake that you and your Valentine will both enjoy. It includes three years of daily questions to answer together.
Birchbox Subscription
BUY IT: from $45; birchbox.com
You can choose a 3-, 6-, or 12-month gift subscription for him or her. Your significant other will receive a personalized box of five samples tailored to their individual hair, skin, and personal style.
Whiskey Chilling Stones
BUY IT: $25.90; amazon.com
These will keep his drink cool—just be sure to pair them with a bottle of Jack.
Airpods Case
BUY IT: $8.99; amazon.com
Available in 29 colors, this rubber case will protect Airpods from getting damaged or dirty. And the carabiner ensures they're always close at hand by attaching to a keychain, backpack, purse, or gym bag.
Wellness Shower Bath Bomb
BUY IT: $18; amazon.com
Gift your Valentine relaxation in the form of these wellness bath bombs. Formulated with essential oils, these shower bombs are perfect for the winter months to cleanse sinuses and relax the body after a long day.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Everyone could use a go-to beanie this time of year. Choose from 30 colors to be sure it's exactly what your Valentine would love.
LEGO Flower Bouquet Building Kit
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
This is the ideal gift for couples who like to do activities and games together at home. Build a flower bouquet that will stand the test of time.
Flybar My First Foam Pogo Jumper
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Your little Valentine is sure to get all their energy out after school by bouncing on this kid friendly pogo stick.