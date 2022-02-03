Why You're Never Too Old To Send Handwritten Valentine's Day Cards
There will always be a little magic in a handwritten letter. Nothing can replace the feeling of surprise when it shows up in the mailbox or the smile it puts on the recipient's face when reading words written by a dear friend or family member. It brings us close, even if we're hundreds of miles apart. A little magic.
As we get older and life gets busy, we can get lured into feeling like the act of writing letters (particularly thank you notes) is a chore. Really, it's a privilege. To make people feel appreciated, to take time away from technology, and to sit down with only your stationery and thoughts is hardly to be considered a chore.
Moreover, handwritten letters shouldn't be confined to just thank you notes, and luckily there's a holiday solely dedicated to showing affection to your loved ones: Valentine's Day. It's time to start sending handwritten Valentine's Day cards again. After all, you're never too old, and Valentine's Day isn't just about significant others. Family and friends deserve extra love, too.
Much like the candy-strapped Valentines we used to give out as children, these grown-up Valentines can be short and sweet. No need to burden yourself with page-long sonnets to your list of loved ones. Remember, it's the thought that counts. Grab a set of themed blank cards, make a cup of hot tea, throw on a Hallmark movie, and get to scribbling. Don't be afraid to sign it with a heart doodle.
As far as getting started, this batch of heart-shaped cards is perfect for sweet nothings, and this set of vintage-inspired cards can fit all of your love-filled thoughts. Or go old-school and make your own with construction paper and markers!
Just like that, handwritten notes become fun again. Who knows, you might even be interested in sending a batch of summer cards or autumn letters to loved ones later on. The generous act doesn't cost a thing.