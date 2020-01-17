Grandma's Favorite Ceramic Christmas Trees Just Got a Valentine's Day Makeover
If you couldn’t get enough of vintage-inspired ceramic Christmas trees over the holidays, you’re in luck. This year, we’ve noticed a new decor trend bubbling up for Valentine’s Day that will also remind you of grandma’s favorite decorations: pink ceramic trees.
Similar to the nostalgia-inducing ceramic trees you might have recently packed away until next year, pink ceramic trees feature sparkling lights and a classic pine tree silhouette. The only difference is that instead of green or white trees, these are pink, making them perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Most are small enough to sit on a coffee table or shelf, and they look festive on their own or styled with other pink and red decor. If you haven’t stocked up on Valentine’s decor just yet, you’ll definitely want to add these sweet sculptures to your list.
You can get in on the colorful trend by shopping for your own small pink ceramic tree from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. Even Etsy has a variety of adorable handmade options. Keep scrolling to shop a few of the best ones we’ve come across.
Zailhwk Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree
This ceramic tree stands at just over a foot tall and has a glossy pink base with colorful lights and a clear star topper. Use it to create a sweet centerpiece or display it on an accent table or shelf on its own.
Buy It: $32; amazon.com
Northlight Soft Pink Ceramic Cone Tabletop Christmas Tree
For a more minimalist pink ceramic tree, go for this cone-shaped style. Unlike traditional ceramic Christmas trees, this figurine doesn’t include any lights or a topper, but it does offer an elegant look. Try styling a few together in a cluster to create a pink, wintery scene.
Buy It: $16; amazon.com
Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Artificial Christmas Tree
This hand-painted tabletop tree is about as pink as it gets. The base, lights, and star topper are all bubblegum pink. It also happens to be significantly marked down right now.
Buy It: $26 (orig. $67); walmart.com
The Holiday Aisle Ceramic Christmas Tree Lamp
If bright pink just isn’t your style, you can opt for more of a rose gold ceramic tree, like this one from Wayfair. The shiny base has a subtle pink hue that’s covered with colorful lights and topped with a gold star.
Buy It: $42 (orig. $49); wayfair.com
Teresa’s Ceramics Pink Ceramic Christmas Tree
For a unique homemade piece, head to Etsy and order this eight-inch pink ceramic tree. It’s made in a plaster mold before being fired in a kiln and finished off with a shiny pink glaze.
Buy It: $40; etsy.com