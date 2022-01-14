The Costco Valentine's Day 2022 Flower Deal Is Officially Back—And It's Worth the Pre-Order
Say what you want about sappy Valentine's Day traditions, but I'll never turn down a bouquet of roses. It's a simple gesture that is sure to put a smile on anyone's face, and you can't go wrong with a pretty red, pink, or white floral number in honor of Cupid's love-filled holiday. For that, Costco is the hands-down best place to get the warm and fuzzies secured.
Each year, Costco launches an early Valentine's Day roses event that allows you to pre-order 50 fresh roses with extra long stems in the colors of your choosing for $59.99. The lush flowers come straight from eco-friendly farms in South America, and the order comes in two big bunches of 25 roses each.
While there is a large selection of colors and arrangements, you can't go wrong with a classic red and white duo; a pink, red, and white combo; a romantic white bouquet; or pretty lavender purple for those who want something unique. As far as more complex arrangements, the Hugs and Kisses Floral Arrangement features big, beautiful pink lilies, as well as pops of greenery. All are listed for only $59.99, and your Valentine's Day gift is handled without any stress.
So, light some candles, make a romantic dinner, and present these roses, and you're primed to get major bonus points from the giftee. Or perhaps, send this over to someone that needs a little push? A blaring hint? No shame in Cupid's game! When I say that these roses are swoon-worthy, I'm not lying. I've received them the past two years, and you can see the quality for yourself below. I enjoyed being able to arrange them without any baby's breath or filler flowers in sight.
Both Members and non-members can shop this pre-order-only deal, but you must place your order by February 10th at the latest. You can then choose from delivery dates with free shipping within a range from your pre-order date, guaranteed to arrive before Valentine's Day.
To no surprise, Costco is bringing the hottest deal of the lovey-dovey holiday season, so why not show your loved ones some extra care and attention with a bursting bouquet of roses? Act fast, though, because the special event might sell out.
Note: The megastore will still have roses by the dozen in the fresh flowers section in-store if you miss out on the deal, but they also tend to go quick!