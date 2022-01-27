Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Heart-Shaped Trays for Valentine's Day
They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are returning to Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day.
Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it's about to become a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Beginning Monday, January 31, Chick-fil-A is packaging their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.
No Valentine? No problem! They also make perfect gifts for co-workers, first responders, and yourself… obviously.
The heart-shaped trays will be available at participating restaurants, and well as via delivery where available, for a limited time, while supplies last. Check the Chick-fil-A App or contact your local restaurant to confirm availability.
Sending love from afar this year? You can make someone's day by sending a Chick-fil-A eGift Card. You know, nothing says "I love you" like treating someone to their morning coffee, afternoon snack, or a night off from cooking.
Now if you'll excuse us, we've got a Chick-fil-A craving to satisfy.