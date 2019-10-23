50+ Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Might Make You Forget About Turkey Altogether
When it comes to Thanksgiving, we're used to over-indulging, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Our spread often includes a selection of at least five different sides, from potatoes to mac and cheese to delectable vegetable casseroles. And whether it's roasted, smoked, or fried, the crowning glory of the Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But when you're feeding a crowd, there are guaranteed to be some guests with dietary restrictions. If you'll be hosting friends or family with vegetarian diets this Thanksgiving, it's crucial to provide a selection of options to satisfy their Thanksgiving cravings and expectations.
We've collected over 65 recipes that prove that a vegetarian Thanksgiving doesn't have to be boring or unindulgent. Even with a vegetarian menu, your favorite dishes can still feature all the butter— it's a staple in our Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole and our Old-School Green Bean Casserole. For those looking to lighten things up, we also have healthier twists on Thanksgiving classics, like our Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese or Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs. But don't worry—these healthier, veggie-based dishes are still utterly decadent. With these vegetarian Thanksgiving dishes, you'll likely forget about the turkey altogether.
Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
This recipe brings three vegetables together to create one creamy side dish.
Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese
North Carolina native Tabitha Brown has proven that mac and cheese can be both comforting and vegan.
Spiced Cranberry Mold
Recipe: Spiced Cranberry Mold
One of the best things about this recipe is you can make it ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to a week, eliminating one to-do item on Thanksgiving Day.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Instead of bread, we used sweet potatoes as the base in this crostini recipe.
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
We love that this soup comes together entirely in your Instant Pot.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
This may be the first dish that the kids flock to, but (rest assured) the adults will all be scooping out portions of this creamy, cheesy mac too.
Sweet Potato Stacks
Recipe: Sweet Potato Stacks
You'll be surprised to learn how few ingredients are needed to pull together these impressive sweet potato stacks.
Buttery Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Buttery Yeast Rolls
If you've shied away from homemade rolls but are ready to give it a go, this easy recipe is a good one to start with.
Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Roasting veggies at a high temperature and long cook time give them a sweet finish that will be enjoyed by every member of the family.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Butternut Squash Lasagna
Butternut squash and fresh sage give this meatless main loads of seasonal flavor.
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Recipe: Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Just five minutes of cook time are needed when you use a multicooker to make homemade cranberry sauce.
Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
If you can't find canned butternut squash puree, this recipe can also be made with canned pumpkin.
Crispy Potato Galette
Recipe: Crispy Potato Galette
Even though you may be tempted, don't hold cut potatoes in water before baking. This will remove the starch that's needed to hold the galette together.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
These mini pastry shells with a mushroom filling are a great appetizer to serve your guests as soon as they walk in the door.
Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro
Recipe: Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro
Our test kitchen recommends roasting the squash cut side down for the best caramelized color.
Harvest Salad
Recipe: Harvest Salad
All of fall's best produce comes together to create one hearty, seasonal salad.
Melting Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes
Forget about the marshmallow-topped casserole of your childhood, this sweet potato dish with toasted walnuts is full of flavor.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole
Want to get ahead of your holiday cooking schedule? This updated take on mashed potatoes can be made up to two days in advance.
Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs
Toasted breadcrumbs and hearty kale add extra layers of crunch to this lightened-up take on a classic Caesar salad.
Classic Cranberry Salad
Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad
Ditch the wobbly cranberry sauce for something with a bit more texture. This Cranberry Salad is still true to the classic fruity flavors, but it's studded with pecans for added crunch.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Onion, thyme, and salted butter help you lean on the savory side in this classic holiday dish.
Classic Candied Yams
Recipe: Classic Candied Yams
Just like Grandma used to make. Candied Yams may be traditional, but we don't plan on leaving them out of the spread any time soon.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Ditch the canned cream-of-mushroom soup and opt for fresh mushrooms in your Green Bean Casserole.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
If you're looking to impress this Thanksgiving, this elegant Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole is a sure-fire way to win over the in-laws.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites
These cheesy bites just take 20 minutes from start to finish. You can prepare them minutes before your guests arrive with no problem.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Honey lends a touch of sweetness to these holiday-spiced carrots.
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé
Looking for something sweet that's still hardy enough to make it on the non-dessert menu? This classic soufflé is sure to delight.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad
Liven up your Thanksgiving spread with this colorful, retro salad that's sure to go fast.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Russet and Yukon Gold potatoes combine with butter, cream, and cheese in the fluffiest potato casserole we've ever tasted.
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Tired of bland cornbread dressing? Mix things up with this colorful Herbed Wild Rice Dressing, complete with red onion, apple, and fresh sage.
Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Yeast Rolls
A good yeast roll is a Thanksgiving meal staple, and these swirled breads surely won't disappoint.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
Meld spicy, tangy, sweet, and creamy all into one bite with this new holiday classic.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Imagine your favorite broccoli-Cheddar soup, distilled into a melty casserole. This weeknight hero will be a welcome addition to the Thanksgiving spread.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Wait, there's cauliflower hidden in this gooey mac and cheese? Your guests will never be able to tell the difference.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Your holiday main may be complex, but that doesn't mean you can't balance things out with something simple. Elevate these easy baked potatoes with a few toppings, and you've added one more dish to the spread without breaking a sweat.
Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
If "perfect" is in the name, we'll certainly have high hopes for a recipe. Luckily, this cornbread lives up to—and exceeds—our expectations.
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Let the full flavors of your sweet potatoes shine in this quick dish that will leave your oven free for the main event.
Acorn Squash Soup
Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup
Want to take it up a notch? Top it off with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Take a risk and sprinkle some vegetables into your Thanksgiving mac—we doubt anyone will complain about this crispy, roasted broccoli.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
It'll be hard for Grandma to part with that marshmallow topping, but this savory pecan crumble will immediately win over the crowd.
Mashed Potato Cakes
Recipe: Mashed Potato Cakes
The key to perfect potato cakes? Patience. You've got to let them brown nicely on one side before flipping them.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Decadently creamy on the inside and topped with a crown of crispy leeks, this Green Bean Casserole has achieved a blissful balance of textures and flavors.
Butternut Squash Gratin
Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin
Who needs turkey? Butternut squash is packed full of vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber, making it a healthy and substantial option for vegetarians.
Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits
Recipe: Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits
Ramp up the flavors of Mama's favorite homemade biscuits with Parmesan and fresh herbs.
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
These mashed potatoes are done the only way we know how: swirled with plenty of buttermilk, crème fraiche, and butter.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Cornflakes, marshmallows, and pecans crown this family-favorite sweet potato casserole.
Herbed Potato Stacks
Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks
With only 10 minutes of active time, these elegant potato stacks—seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary—are easier to execute than you may expect.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Balsamic brings an acidic tang to these snappy green beans, brought together by the slightly-sweet bite of the pearl onions.
Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
Recipe: Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
A simple vegetable sautée is never out of place on our Thanksgiving table, and these mustard greens couldn't be easier to prepare.
Sweet Potato Cobbler
Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler
Topped with fresh biscuits, this creative Sweet Potato Cobbler combines sweet and savory in the loveliest ways.
Creamed Spinach
Recipe: Creamed Spinach
Woven with thick whipping cream, Parmesan cheese, and studs of toasted pine nuts, this is not the mushy creamed spinach of your childhood.
Asparagus Gratin
Recipe: Asparagus Gratin
A creamy, cheesy sauce gives fresh asparagus an upgrade making it worthy of being placed on your holiday spread.
Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko
Recipe: Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko
Feta mousse and crispy panko dress up carrots for the special occasion.