50+ Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Might Make You Forget About Turkey Altogether

By Zoe Denenberg Updated June 17, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

When it comes to Thanksgiving, we're used to over-indulging, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Our spread often includes a selection of at least five different sides, from potatoes to mac and cheese to delectable vegetable casseroles. And whether it's roasted, smoked, or fried, the crowning glory of the Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But when you're feeding a crowd, there are guaranteed to be some guests with dietary restrictions. If you'll be hosting friends or family with vegetarian diets this Thanksgiving, it's crucial to provide a selection of options to satisfy their Thanksgiving cravings and expectations.

We've collected over 65 recipes that prove that a vegetarian Thanksgiving doesn't have to be boring or unindulgent. Even with a vegetarian menu, your favorite dishes can still feature all the butter— it's a staple in our Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole and our Old-School Green Bean Casserole. For those looking to lighten things up, we also have healthier twists on Thanksgiving classics, like our Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese or Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs. But don't worry—these healthier, veggie-based dishes are still utterly decadent. With these vegetarian Thanksgiving dishes, you'll likely forget about the turkey altogether.

1 of 53

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

This recipe brings three vegetables together to create one creamy side dish. 

2 of 53

Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese

Credit: Greg DuPree, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese

North Carolina native Tabitha Brown has proven that mac and cheese can be both comforting and vegan.

3 of 53

Spiced Cranberry Mold

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spiced Cranberry Mold

One of the best things about this recipe is you can make it ahead of time and store in the refrigerator for up to a week, eliminating one to-do item on Thanksgiving Day.

4 of 53

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Instead of bread, we used sweet potatoes as the base in this crostini recipe. 

5 of 53

Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

We love that this soup comes together entirely in your Instant Pot. 

6 of 53

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

This may be the first dish that the kids flock to, but (rest assured) the adults will all be scooping out portions of this creamy, cheesy mac too.

7 of 53

Sweet Potato Stacks

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Sweet Potato Stacks

You'll be surprised to learn how few ingredients are needed to pull together these impressive sweet potato stacks.

8 of 53

Buttery Yeast Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttery Yeast Rolls

If you've shied away from homemade rolls but are ready to give it a go, this easy recipe is a good one to start with. 

9 of 53

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Roasting veggies at a high temperature and long cook time give them a sweet finish that will be enjoyed by every member of the family. 

10 of 53

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butternut Squash Lasagna

Butternut squash and fresh sage give this meatless main loads of seasonal flavor. 

11 of 53

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Just five minutes of cook time are needed when you use a multicooker to make homemade cranberry sauce.

12 of 53

Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

If you can't find canned butternut squash puree, this recipe can also be made with canned pumpkin.

13 of 53

Crispy Potato Galette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Crispy Potato Galette

Even though you may be tempted, don't hold cut potatoes in water before baking. This will remove the starch that's needed to hold the galette together.

14 of 53

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

These mini pastry shells with a mushroom filling are a great appetizer to serve your guests as soon as they walk in the door. 

15 of 53

Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro

Our test kitchen recommends roasting the squash cut side down for the best caramelized color. 

16 of 53

Harvest Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Harvest Salad

All of fall's best produce comes together to create one hearty, seasonal salad. 

17 of 53

Melting Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes

Forget about the marshmallow-topped casserole of your childhood, this sweet potato dish with toasted walnuts is full of flavor. 

18 of 53

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Want to get ahead of your holiday cooking schedule? This updated take on mashed potatoes can be made up to two days in advance. 

19 of 53

Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs

Toasted breadcrumbs and hearty kale add extra layers of crunch to this lightened-up take on a classic Caesar salad.

20 of 53

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

Ditch the wobbly cranberry sauce for something with a bit more texture. This Cranberry Salad is still true to the classic fruity flavors, but it's studded with pecans for added crunch.

21 of 53

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Onion, thyme, and salted butter help you lean on the savory side in this classic holiday dish.

22 of 53

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Just like Grandma used to make. Candied Yams may be traditional, but we don't plan on leaving them out of the spread any time soon.

23 of 53

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Ditch the canned cream-of-mushroom soup and opt for fresh mushrooms in your Green Bean Casserole.

24 of 53

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

If you're looking to impress this Thanksgiving, this elegant Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole is a sure-fire way to win over the in-laws.

25 of 53

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

These cheesy bites just take 20 minutes from start to finish. You can prepare them minutes before your guests arrive with no problem.

26 of 53

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Honey lends a touch of sweetness to these holiday-spiced carrots.

27 of 53

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

Looking for something sweet that's still hardy enough to make it on the non-dessert menu? This classic soufflé is sure to delight.

28 of 53

Cranberry Fluff Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad

Liven up your Thanksgiving spread with this colorful, retro salad that's sure to go fast.

29 of 53

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Russet and Yukon Gold potatoes combine with butter, cream, and cheese in the fluffiest potato casserole we've ever tasted. 

30 of 53

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Tired of bland cornbread dressing? Mix things up with this colorful Herbed Wild Rice Dressing, complete with red onion, apple, and fresh sage.

31 of 53

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Yeast Rolls

A good yeast roll is a Thanksgiving meal staple, and these swirled breads surely won't disappoint.

32 of 53

Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Meld spicy, tangy, sweet, and creamy all into one bite with this new holiday classic.  

33 of 53

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Imagine your favorite broccoli-Cheddar soup, distilled into a melty casserole. This weeknight hero will be a welcome addition to the Thanksgiving spread.

34 of 53

Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Wait, there's cauliflower hidden in this gooey mac and cheese? Your guests will never be able to tell the difference.

35 of 53

Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Your holiday main may be complex, but that doesn't mean you can't balance things out with something simple. Elevate these easy baked potatoes with a few toppings, and you've added one more dish to the spread without breaking a sweat. 

36 of 53

Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

If "perfect" is in the name, we'll certainly have high hopes for a recipe. Luckily, this cornbread lives up to—and exceeds—our expectations.

37 of 53

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Let the full flavors of your sweet potatoes shine in this quick dish that will leave your oven free for the main event. 

38 of 53

Acorn Squash Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Victor Protasio, Prop Stylist Claire Spollen

Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup

Want to take it up a notch? Top it off with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

39 of 53

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Take a risk and sprinkle some vegetables into your Thanksgiving mac—we doubt anyone will complain about this crispy, roasted broccoli.

40 of 53

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

It'll be hard for Grandma to part with that marshmallow topping, but this savory pecan crumble will immediately win over the crowd.

41 of 53

Mashed Potato Cakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Mashed Potato Cakes

The key to perfect potato cakes? Patience. You've got to let them brown nicely on one side before flipping them.

42 of 53

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Decadently creamy on the inside and topped with a crown of crispy leeks, this Green Bean Casserole has achieved a blissful balance of textures and flavors.

43 of 53

Butternut Squash Gratin

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin

Who needs turkey? Butternut squash is packed full of vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber, making it a healthy and substantial option for vegetarians.

44 of 53

Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits

Ramp up the flavors of Mama's favorite homemade biscuits with Parmesan and fresh herbs.

45 of 53

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

These mashed potatoes are done the only way we know how: swirled with plenty of buttermilk, crème fraiche, and butter.

46 of 53

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Cornflakes, marshmallows, and pecans crown this family-favorite sweet potato casserole.

47 of 53

Herbed Potato Stacks

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

With only 10 minutes of active time, these elegant potato stacks—seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary—are easier to execute than you may expect.

48 of 53

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Balsamic brings an acidic tang to these snappy green beans, brought together by the slightly-sweet bite of the pearl onions.

49 of 53

Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

A simple vegetable sautée is never out of place on our Thanksgiving table, and these mustard greens couldn't be easier to prepare.

50 of 53

Sweet Potato Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Gordon Sawyer and Tina Stamos, Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler

Topped with fresh biscuits, this creative Sweet Potato Cobbler combines sweet and savory in the loveliest ways.

51 of 53

Creamed Spinach

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Creamed Spinach

Woven with thick whipping cream, Parmesan cheese, and studs of toasted pine nuts, this is not the mushy creamed spinach of your childhood.

52 of 53

Asparagus Gratin

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Asparagus Gratin

A creamy, cheesy sauce gives fresh asparagus an upgrade making it worthy of being placed on your holiday spread.

53 of 53

Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko

Feta mousse and crispy panko dress up carrots for the special occasion. 

By Zoe Denenberg