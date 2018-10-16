Cooking Time for Thanksgiving Turkey: A Pound by Pound Guide

When it comes to preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, one size doesn't fit all. And while recipes and "package directions" usually offer some general guidance, they don't always cover all the important factors. But fear not—you've found the perfect guide for baking your best bird, no matter the size. Just check out our handy charts below, and pay special attention the following tips to guarantee your Thanksgiving feast is a delicious success.

To Baste or Not to Baste?

That is indeed the question, right? While basting your turkey may seem as close to Thanksgiving gospel as a Norman Rockwell painting, it isn't as necessary or as helpful as you may think. Read more about our take on basting, but the gist is this—the more you open that open door to baste your bird, the longer it's going to take to roast evenly. And if you have a long line of Thanksgiving side dishes waiting to bake up golden brown and bubbly, that's precious time you don't want to waste. So keep that oven door closed as much as possible. In short, keep calm and roast on!

To Stuff or Not to Stuff?

There's a lot of food safety debates out here when it comes to filling your turkey with stuffing (we all know it's dressing, right?), so we won't get into that right at this moment. But we'd be remiss to not point out that baking a stuffed-to-the-brim bird takes longer than baking an unstuffed bird. Stuff or don't stuff—that's totally up to you—just know it does take a bit longer to bake. Don't worry: the handy charts below cover that, too!

Size Does Matter

If you haven't already bought your turkey, we advise that you buy a turkey that's between 12 and 15 pounds—anything larger could result in uneven cooking. If you must buy a 24-pound turkey, we'll still provide a time range, but we recommend buying two smaller birds instead.

Focus on Temperature

When it comes to the cooking time for your bird, focus on the temperature of the meat rather than the actual time. The times listed below are a guideline to help you plan the approximate time required to cook your Thanksgiving turkey to the right temperature, but we highly recommend using a meat thermometer to determine doneness. Remove the turkey from the oven when a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the breast registers 155°F. As the bird rests , the temperature will continue to rise to the perfect point.

If you'd like to keep things simple, set your oven temperature to 325°F for a for a slow, steady roast. Preheat your oven to 325°F and use the following timetable. You can also find more information on FoodSafety.gov. If you're more adventurous, there's more than one way to roast a turkey. But if you already have enough on your plate (and it's Thanksgiving, so you surely do!), stick to a trusty 325°F.

Thanksgiving Turkey Cooking Time By Pound Credit: Southern Living

8 – 12 lb Turkey Cooking Time:

2 hours, 45 minutes to 3 hours (unstuffed)

3 hours to 3 hours, 30 minutes (stuffed)

12 – 14 lb Turkey Cooking Time:

3 hours to 3 hours, 45 minutes (unstuffed)

3 hours, 30 minutes to 4 hours (stuffed)

14 – 18 lb Turkey Cooking Time:

3 hours, 45 minutes to 4 hours, 15 minutes (unstuffed)

4 hours to 4 hours, 15 minutes (stuffed)

18 – 20 lb Turkey Cooking Time:

4 hours, 15 minutes to 4 hours, 30 minutes (unstuffed)

4 hours, 15 minutes to 4 hours, 45 minutes (stuffed)

20 – 24 lb Turkey Cooking Time:

4 hours, 30 minutes to 5 hours (unstuffed)