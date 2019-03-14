Dishes You'll Only Find on a Southern Thanksgiving Table

When the first of November arrives, it's time to start thinking about and getting ready for the big show: the Southern Thanksgiving dinner. It's a menu unlike any other, and it is undeniably delicious. There are plenty of dishes we look forward to making each year.

When Thanksgiving prep begins, we search out the time-tested recipes passed down to us from Mama, Grandmama, and Southern Living (the trusted trifecta). We flip through our favorite cookbooks, search our recipe archives online, and start crafting the menus our families will savor. It's these recipes they'll enjoy while making memories together around the Thanksgiving table. It's these recipes we rely on, the ones we know only need a dash of care and a tablespoon of love to make them Thanksgiving ready every fourth Thursday in November.

There are a few things you'll always find on Southern Thanksgiving tables: The recipes we're proud to cook and the traditions we are proud to keep alive year after year.