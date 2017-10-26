Delicious Soup Recipes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Dinner

When November rolls around, it's time to start the countdown to the day of thanks and feasting. When it comes to the feasting, Thanksgiving Day is a marathon, not a sprint—and we relish every second of every course. Our mountainous menu must cover all of the bases, from our favorite family dishes to the bountiful fall flavors. We like to give every course our full attention, and we know it's just as important to pick the perfect starter to kick off the Thanksgiving feast on the right note as it is to bake those pumpkin pies. These soups are sure to impress your guests and get the ball rolling on a Thanksgiving dinner that won't disappoint. You can pick a soup that highlights the tastes of fall from the get-go, or you can select a palette-pleasing soup that saves those fall flavors for the main event. We love serving our starter soups in festive shooters for a pretty presentation and perfectly sized portions, while garnishing with toasted pumpkin seeds and fall-hued creams always gives that Thanksgiving pizazz. We can't wait to let these delicious soups don our Thanksgiving table this year!