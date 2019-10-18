34 Snacks to Enjoy During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parade watch parties are a Thanksgiving staple. Whether you're watching a local spectacle from the sidewalks on Main Street or viewing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the comfort of your home, parades are how most of us start Thanksgiving Day. Parades can last a long time with larger-than-life floats and award-worthy performances, so appetites will inevitably start to grow. Enter: the hostess with an assortment of award-worthy snacks to save the day. We gathered a collection of Thanksgiving snacks; from Warm Spinach Dip to Pumpkin Whoopie Pies, these treats are the perfect mixture of savory and sweet. Although the stress of cooking on Thanksgiving is a headache enough, these quick bites are easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time. They're light enough to hold you over, but they won't ruin the main feast. Set these munchies out front-and-center, but make sure to save some room.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
This creamy dip will warm up all your guests on a chilly Thanksgiving afternoon.
Apple Chips
Be careful, these Apple Chips are so addicting you might eat the whole batch.
Ranch Snacker Crackers
Oyster crackers and a mixture of herbs and spices make up this tasty snack.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These sugary doughnut holes are bite-sized and oh-so sweet.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
It's not a true Southern meal without a dish of shrimp and grits.
Baked Brie with Pecans
This elegant baked brie dish only takes 30 minutes to make.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
These sweet treats are the perfect addition to any snack spread.
Buttery Toasted Pecans
Munch on these toasted pecans all parade long.
Puppy Chow Snack Mix
Set out this sugary snack mix, and it'll be gone in seconds.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
The beloved apple pie is converted into portable hand pies for the ideal grab-and-go snack.
Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn
This seasoned snack only takes 20 minutes to make, so you can prioritize the Thanksgiving feast.
Sweet-and-Salty Autumn Snack Mix
Sweet and salty, this snack mix is guaranteed to fulfill everyone's cravings.
Pimiento Pickle Poppers
We gave this snack a Southern twist by filling dill pickles with pimiento cheese and wrapping them in bacon.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
This warm cheese dip features a Southern kick from spicy, seasoned pecans.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
These cupcake-like pumpkin treats are filled with velvety cream cheese frosting.
Classic Deviled Eggs
A classic Southern staple, deviled eggs deserve a spot at every table.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
This simple snack requires only bacon and buttery crackers.
Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies
May all your cheese dreams come true with these baked cheese crackers.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
These sausage bites are the perfect savory nibbler.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
We seasoned bacon with cayenne pepper and brown sugar to make this award-worthy snack.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
We transformed the classic buttermilk biscuit into a seasonal delight.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Every spread deserves an assortment of fruit. Fill your fruit salad with seasonal fruits like apples, pears, and blackberries.
Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
No one can resist the cheesy goodness of Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
This holiday appetizer is simple, attractive, and delicious—perfect for a last minute addition to your table. Crunchy leaves of endive are the perfect handheld vessel for the creamy goat cheese spread.
Crack Crackers
These crackers are hard to stop eating, so only set out a few, or some people will be full before dinner is ready.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
This is not your average cheesy dip. Tangy from the goat cheese and sweet from the pepper jelly, it's packed with flavor and great with any cracker, bread, or crudités.
Cracker Toffee
This five ingredient treat couldn't be easier to make. It's also made from pantry staples like saltines and brown sugar, so chances are you can whip it up on the fly.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
You can't go wrong with a classic like pimento cheese out on the table.
Sweet Potato Chips
Sure, you can buy chips for everyone to munch on, but guests will be blown away by this freshly fried snack.
Mini Potato Skins
Mashed potatoes may be on the menu for dinner, but kick off Thanksgiving with potato skins as a snack. Loaded with bacon, Cheddar, and sour cream, you won't have any left by the time dinner is served.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
This snack is thrown together in a slow-cooker for a hassle-free way to keep everyone satisfied until the turkey is ready.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Why save the cranberry sauce for dinner? Borrow a little for this easy to make appetizer and serve the rest when dinner is ready.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Add a new dip into your rotation with this Southern spin on hummus. Instead of chickpeas, it uses black-eyed peas and smoked paprika for a pop of color.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Who doesn't love a cheese straw? Bursting with cheddar flavor, you won't be able to resist going for seconds.