34 Snacks to Enjoy During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 11, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Parade watch parties are a Thanksgiving staple. Whether you're watching a local spectacle from the sidewalks on Main Street or viewing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the comfort of your home, parades are how most of us start Thanksgiving Day. Parades can last a long time with larger-than-life floats and award-worthy performances, so appetites will inevitably start to grow. Enter: the hostess with an assortment of award-worthy snacks to save the day. We gathered a collection of Thanksgiving snacks; from Warm Spinach Dip to Pumpkin Whoopie Pies, these treats are the perfect mixture of savory and sweet. Although the stress of cooking on Thanksgiving is a headache enough, these quick bites are easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time. They're light enough to hold you over, but they won't ruin the main feast. Set these munchies out front-and-center, but make sure to save some room. 

1 of 34

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

This creamy dip will warm up all your guests on a chilly Thanksgiving afternoon.

2 of 34

Apple Chips

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Chips

Be careful, these Apple Chips are so addicting you might eat the whole batch.

3 of 34

Ranch Snacker Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers

Oyster crackers and a mixture of herbs and spices make up this tasty snack.

4 of 34

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These sugary doughnut holes are bite-sized and oh-so sweet.

5 of 34

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

It's not a true Southern meal without a dish of shrimp and grits.

6 of 34

Baked Brie with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Brie with Pecans

This elegant baked brie dish only takes 30 minutes to make.

7 of 34

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

These sweet treats are the perfect addition to any snack spread.

8 of 34

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

Munch on these toasted pecans all parade long.

9 of 34

Puppy Chow Snack Mix

Credit: bhofack2/Getty Images

Recipe: Puppy Chow Snack Mix

Set out this sugary snack mix, and it'll be gone in seconds.

10 of 34

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

The beloved apple pie is converted into portable hand pies for the ideal grab-and-go snack.

11 of 34

Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

This seasoned snack only takes 20 minutes to make, so you can prioritize the Thanksgiving feast.

12 of 34

Sweet-and-Salty Autumn Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Sweet and salty, this snack mix is guaranteed to fulfill everyone's cravings.

13 of 34

Pimiento Pickle Poppers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pimiento Pickle Poppers

We gave this snack a Southern twist by filling dill pickles with pimiento cheese and wrapping them in bacon.

14 of 34

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

This warm cheese dip features a Southern kick from spicy, seasoned pecans.

15 of 34

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

These cupcake-like pumpkin treats are filled with velvety cream cheese frosting.

16 of 34

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs

A classic Southern staple, deviled eggs deserve a spot at every table.

17 of 34

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

This simple snack requires only bacon and buttery crackers.

18 of 34

Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies

May all your cheese dreams come true with these baked cheese crackers.

19 of 34

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

These sausage bites are the perfect savory nibbler.

20 of 34

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

We seasoned bacon with cayenne pepper and brown sugar to make this award-worthy snack.

21 of 34

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Propr Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

We transformed the classic buttermilk biscuit into a seasonal delight.

22 of 34

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Every spread deserves an assortment of fruit. Fill your fruit salad with seasonal fruits like apples, pears, and blackberries.

23 of 34

Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip

No one can resist the cheesy goodness of Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip.

24 of 34

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

This holiday appetizer is simple, attractive, and delicious—perfect for a last minute addition to your table. Crunchy leaves of endive are the perfect handheld vessel for the creamy goat cheese spread. 

25 of 34

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

These crackers are hard to stop eating, so only set out a few, or some people will be full before dinner is ready. 

26 of 34

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

This is not your average cheesy dip. Tangy from the goat cheese and sweet from the pepper jelly, it's packed with flavor and great with any cracker, bread, or crudités. 

27 of 34

Cracker Toffee

Credit: Abbi Wilt

Recipe: Cracker Toffee

This five ingredient treat couldn't be easier to make. It's also made from pantry staples like saltines and brown sugar, so chances are you can whip it up on the fly. 

28 of 34

Basic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

You can't go wrong with a classic like pimento cheese out on the table. 

29 of 34

Sweet Potato Chips

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Chips

Sure, you can buy chips for everyone to munch on, but guests will be blown away by this freshly fried snack. 

30 of 34

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Mashed potatoes may be on the menu for dinner, but kick off Thanksgiving with potato skins as a snack. Loaded with bacon, Cheddar, and sour cream, you won't have any left by the time dinner is served. 

31 of 34

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

This snack is thrown together in a slow-cooker for a hassle-free way to keep everyone satisfied until the turkey is ready. 

32 of 34

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

Why save the cranberry sauce for dinner? Borrow a little for this easy to make appetizer and serve the rest when dinner is ready. 

33 of 34

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus 

Add a new dip into your rotation with this Southern spin on hummus. Instead of chickpeas, it uses black-eyed peas and smoked paprika for a pop of color. 

34 of 34

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Who doesn't love a cheese straw? Bursting with cheddar flavor, you won't be able to resist going for seconds. 

By Southern Living Editors