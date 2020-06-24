39 Inspirational and Funny Thanksgiving Quotes To Celebrate Turkey Day

"What if, today, we were grateful for everything?" –Charlie Brown
By Nellah Bailey McGough Updated August 03, 2022
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of the year. This year, gather with friends and family over delicious home-cooked meals. It's a day inspired by gratitude, to give thanks for all we have, and celebrate with the people who mean the most in our life. We've rounded up a few of our favorite quotes to commemorate this relaxing holiday that captures the season's true spirit.

We have Thanksgiving quotes for every mood, from profound expressions of gratitude to funny remarks on your family. Recite these quotes around your Thanksgiving table to inspire the crowd, then throw in a few of our favorite Thanksgiving jokes to earn some laughs. After all, nothing gets the party started like a good turkey pun.

Thanksgiving Quotes About Gratitude

"I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual." – Henry David Thoreau

"What if, today, we were grateful for everything?" – Charlie Brown

"Be present in all things and thankful for all things." – Maya Angelou

"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." –Oprah Winfrey

"Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life." –Melody Beattie

"Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all." –William Faulkner

"Give thanks for a little and you will find a lot." –Hansa Proverb

"If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share." –W. Clement Stone

"Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other." –Randy Pausch

Thanksgiving Quotes About Giving Thanks

"Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving." – Amy Grant

"Thanksgiving just gets me all warm and tingly and all kinds of wonderful inside." – Willard Scott

"If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough." –Meister Eckhart

"Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is." –Ernest Hemingway

"Forever on Thanksgiving Day the heart will find the pathway home." –Wilbur D. Nesbit

"Now, therefore, I do recommend and assign Thursday, the 26th day of November next, to be devoted by the people of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being who is the beneficent author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be." –George Washington's Thanksgiving Proclamation, October 3, 1789

"What we're really talking about is a wonderful day set aside on the fourth Thursday of November when no one diets. I mean, why else would they call it Thanksgiving?" –Erma Bombeck

"We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all." –Unknown

Funny Thanksgiving Quotes

"After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations." –Oscar Wilde

"Thanksgiving dinners take 18 hours to prepare. They are consumed in 12 minutes. Half-times take 12 minutes. This is not a coincidence." –Erma Bombeck

"Pie makes everybody happy." – Laurie Halse Anderson

"Thanksgiving, man! Not a good day to be my pants." –Kevin James

"I suppose I will die never knowing what pumpkin pie tastes like when you have room for it." –Robert Brault

"I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." –Erma Bombeck

"I like football. I find it's an exciting strategic game. It's a great way to avoid conversation with your family at Thanksgiving." –Craig Ferguson

"Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life" –Lindsey Bareham

"It's not the minutes spent at the table that put on weight, it's the seconds." –Unknown

"I can't cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast." –Charlie Brown

"It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." –Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

"The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don't think so." –Nora Ephron

"An optimist is a person who starts a new diet on Thanksgiving Day." –Irv Kupcine

"Coexistence: What the farmer does with the turkey—until Thanksgiving." –Mike Connolly

"If you think about a Thanksgiving dinner, it's really like making a large chicken." –Ina Garten

"My mom makes something called green pie, which I thought was a delicacy that many people only had at Thanksgiving, but it turns out it was just Jello with whipped cream on it. And it's delicious." –Bobby Moynihan

"Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie." –Jim Davis

Thanksgiving Quotes About Blessings

"We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count." – Neal A. Maxwell

"Hem your blessings with thankfulness so they don't unravel." – Unknown

"Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our Thanksgiving." – W.T. Purkiser

"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around." –Willie Nelson

"Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way." –Native American Saying

