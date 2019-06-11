Once the table is set with your finest china, the turkey is out of the oven, and everyone is gathered around the table, there's one last thing to do before you enjoy your Thanksgiving meal. Give thanks for the bounty and friends and family with these meaningful Thanksgiving prayers that embody what the holiday is truly about.

Embracing Traditional Verse

A Thanksgiving Prayer

O Lord, with humble hearts we pray thy blessing this Thanksgiving Day and ask that at table place, where grateful folk say words of grace, that Thou will come to share the yield thy bounty gave to farm and field. We pray thy love will bless, O Lord, each hearth, each home, each festive board; and that Thy peace will come to stay where candles glow, Thanksgiving Day. —Brian F. King O Lord, with humble hearts we pray thy blessing this Thanksgiving Day and ask that at table place, where grateful folk say words of grace, that Thou will come to share the yield thy bounty gave to farm and field. We pray thy love will bless, O Lord, each hearth, each home, each festive board; and that Thy peace will come to stay where candles glow, Thanksgiving Day. —Brian F. King | Credit: Southern Living

O Lord, with humble hearts we pray

thy blessing this Thanksgiving Day

and ask that at table place,

where grateful folk say words of grace,

that Thou will come to share the yield

thy bounty gave to farm and field.

We pray thy love will bless, O Lord,

each hearth, each home, each festive board;

and that Thy peace will come to stay where

candles glow, Thanksgiving Day.

—Brian F. King

We Give Thanks

Our Father in Heaven, we give thanks for the pleasure of gathering together for this occasion. We give thanks for this food prepared by loving hands. We give thanks for life, the freedom to enjoy it all and all other blessings. As we partake of this food, we pray for health and strength to carry on and try to live as You would have us. This we ask in the name of Christ, our Heavenly Father. —Harry Jewell Our Father in Heaven, we give thanks for the pleasure of gathering together for this occasion. We give thanks for this food prepared by loving hands. We give thanks for life, the freedom to enjoy it all and all other blessings. As we partake of this food, we pray for health and strength to carry on and try to live as You would have us. This we ask in the name of Christ, our Heavenly Father. —Harry Jewell | Credit: Southern Living

Our Father in Heaven, we give thanks for the

pleasure of gathering together for this occasion.

We give thanks for this food prepared by loving hands.

We give thanks for life, the freedom to enjoy it all and all other blessings.

As we partake of this food, we pray for health and strength

to carry on and try to live as You would have us.

This we ask in the name of Christ, our Heavenly Father.

—Harry Jewell

The Lord's Prayer

Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. —Matthew 6:9-13 Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. —Matthew 6:9-13 | Credit: Southern Living

Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil:

For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.

—Matthew 6:9-13

Thanksgiving Dinner Prayer

Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day, we bow our hearts to You and pray. We give You thanks for all You've done, especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son. For beauty in nature, Your glory we see, for joy and health, friends, and family. For daily provision, Your mercy and care, these are the blessings You graciously share. So today we offer this response of praise with a promise to follow You all of our days. — Mary Fairchild Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day, we bow our hearts to You and pray. We give You thanks for all You've done, especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son. For beauty in nature, Your glory we see, for joy and health, friends, and family. For daily provision, Your mercy and care, these are the blessings You graciously share. So today we offer this response of praise with a promise to follow You all of our days. — Mary Fairchild | Credit: Southern Living

Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day, we bow our hearts to You and pray.

We give You thanks for all You've done, especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son.

For beauty in nature, Your glory we see, for joy and health, friends, and family.

For daily provision, Your mercy and care, these are the blessings You graciously share.

So today we offer this response of praise with a promise to follow You all of our days.

— Mary Fairchild

Invite Poetry to the Table

Father, We Thank Thee

For flowers that bloom about our feet, Father, we thank Thee. For tender grass so fresh, so sweet, Father, we thank Thee. For the song of bird and hum of bee, for all things fair we hear or see, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. For blue of stream and blue of sky, Father, we thank Thee. For pleasant shade of branches high, Father, we thank Thee. For fragrant air and cooling breeze, for beauty of the blooming trees, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. For this new morning with its light, Father, we thank Thee. For rest and shelter of the night, Father, we thank Thee For health and food, for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. —Ralph Waldo Emerson For flowers that bloom about our feet, Father, we thank Thee. For tender grass so fresh, so sweet, Father, we thank Thee. For the song of bird and hum of bee, for all things fair we hear or see, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. For blue of stream and blue of sky, Father, we thank Thee. For pleasant shade of branches high, Father, we thank Thee. For fragrant air and cooling breeze, for beauty of the blooming trees, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. For this new morning with its light, Father, we thank Thee. For rest and shelter of the night, Father, we thank Thee For health and food, for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends, Father in heaven, we thank Thee. —Ralph Waldo Emerson | Credit: Southern Living

For flowers that bloom about our feet,

Father, we thank Thee.

For tender grass so fresh, so sweet,

Father, we thank Thee.

For the song of bird and hum of bee,

for all things fair we hear or see,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

For blue of stream and blue of sky,

Father, we thank Thee.

For pleasant shade of branches high,

Father, we thank Thee.

For fragrant air and cooling breeze,

for beauty of the blooming trees,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

For this new morning with its light,

Father, we thank Thee.

For rest and shelter of the night,

Father, we thank Thee

For health and food, for love and friends,

for everything Thy goodness sends,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

A Thanksgiving Prayer

Oh, God, when I have food help me to remember the hungry; when I have work, help me to remember the jobless; when I have a warm home, help me to remember the homeless; when I am without pain, help me to remember those who suffer; and remembering, help me to destroy my complacency and bestir my compassion. Make me concerned enough to help, by word and deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted. —Samuel F. Pugh Oh, God, when I have food help me to remember the hungry; when I have work, help me to remember the jobless; when I have a warm home, help me to remember the homeless; when I am without pain, help me to remember those who suffer; and remembering, help me to destroy my complacency and bestir my compassion. Make me concerned enough to help, by word and deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted. —Samuel F. Pugh | Credit: Southern Living

Oh, God, when I have food

help me to remember the hungry;

when I have work, help me

to remember the jobless;

when I have a warm home,

help me to remember the homeless;

when I am without pain,help me to remember those who suffer;

and remembering, help me

to destroy my complacency

and bestir my compassion.

Make me concerned enough

to help, by word and deed,

those who cry out

for what we take for granted.

—Samuel F. Pugh

Be Present

Be present at our table, Lord. Be here and everywhere adored. Thy creatures bless and grant that we may feast in paradise with Thee. —John Cennick Be present at our table, Lord. Be here and everywhere adored. Thy creatures bless and grant that we may feast in paradise with Thee. —John Cennick | Credit: Southern Living

Be present at our table, Lord.

Be here and everywhere adored.

Thy creatures bless and grant that we may

feast in paradise with Thee.

—John Cennick

Thanksgiving Blessing

O God, we thank you for this earth, our home; for the wide sky and the blessed sun, for the salt sea and the running water, for the everlasting hills and the never-resting winds, for trees and the common grass underfoot. We thank you for our senses by which we hear the songs of birds, and see the splendor of the summer fields, and taste of the autumn fruits, and rejoice in the feel of the snow, and smell the breath of the spring. Grant us a heart wide open to all this beauty; and save our souls from being so blind that we pass unseeing when even the common thornbush is aflame with your glory, O God our creator, Who lives and reigns for ever and ever. —Walter Rauschenbusch O God, we thank you for this earth, our home; for the wide sky and the blessed sun, for the salt sea and the running water, for the everlasting hills and the never-resting winds, for trees and the common grass underfoot. We thank you for our senses by which we hear the songs of birds, and see the splendor of the summer fields, and taste of the autumn fruits, and rejoice in the feel of the snow, and smell the breath of the spring. Grant us a heart wide open to all this beauty; and save our souls from being so blind that we pass unseeing when even the common thornbush is aflame with your glory, O God our creator, Who lives and reigns for ever and ever. —Walter Rauschenbusch | Credit: Southern Living

O God, we thank you for this earth, our home;

for the wide sky and the blessed sun, for the

salt sea and the running water, for the

everlasting hills and the never-resting winds,

for trees and the common grass underfoot.

We thank you for our senses by which we hear

the songs of birds, and see the splendor

of the summer fields, and taste of the autumn fruits,

and rejoice in the feel of the snow, and smell the

breath of the spring.

Grant us a heart wide open to all this beauty;

and save our souls from being so blind

that we pass unseeing

when even the common thornbush is aflame

with your glory,

O God our creator, Who lives and reigns

forever and ever.

—Walter Rauschenbusch

Rest and Shelter

For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food, for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends. — Ralph Waldo Emerson For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food, for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends. — Ralph Waldo Emerson | Credit: Southern Living

For each new morning with its light,

for rest and shelter of the night,

for health and food,

for love and friends,

for everything Thy goodness sends.

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

Modern Thanksgiving Prayers

Abundant Blessing

We thank you for the turkey, the gravy, and the dressing. Dear Lord, this table overflows with Thy abundant blessing. Let us always be aware that all gifts come from You, and may we serve Your heavenly will in everything we do. Amen. — Joanna Fuchs We thank you for the turkey, the gravy, and the dressing. Dear Lord, this table overflows with Thy abundant blessing. Let us always be aware that all gifts come from You, and may we serve Your heavenly will in everything we do. Amen. — Joanna Fuchs | Credit: Southern Living

We thank you for the turkey, the gravy, and the dressing.

Dear Lord, this table overflows with Thy abundant blessing.

Let us always be aware that all gifts come from You,

and may we serve Your heavenly will in everything we do.

Amen.

— Joanna Fuchs

Table Blessing

Thank You, God, for the food we are about to eat, for those who are here to share these blessings, for the generosity of our hosts that make this possible. Bless those who are here and those who are in our hearts, and all those who are not as fortunate on this day. Amen. — Patricia Gore Thank You, God, for the food we are about to eat, for those who are here to share these blessings, for the generosity of our hosts that make this possible. Bless those who are here and those who are in our hearts, and all those who are not as fortunate on this day. Amen. — Patricia Gore | Credit: Southern Living

Thank You, God, for the food we are about to eat,

for those who are here to share these blessings,

for the generosity of our hosts that make this possible.

Bless those who are here and those who are in our hearts,

and all those who are not as fortunate on this day.

Amen.

— Patricia Gore

A Prayer of Gratitude

Let us therefore proclaim our gratitude to Providence for manifold blessings — let us be humbly thankful for inherited ideals — and let us resolve to share those blessings and those ideals with our fellow human beings throughout the world. On that (this) day let us gather in sanctuaries dedicated to worship and in homes blessed by family affection to express our gratitude for the glorious gifts of God; and let us earnestly and humbly pray that He will continue to guide and sustain us in the great unfinished tasks of achieving peace, justice, and understanding among all men and nations and of ending misery and suffering wherever they exist. — President John F. Kennedy Let us therefore proclaim our gratitude to Providence for manifold blessings — let us be humbly thankful for inherited ideals — and let us resolve to share those blessings and those ideals with our fellow human beings throughout the world. On that (this) day let us gather in sanctuaries dedicated to worship and in homes blessed by family affection to express our gratitude for the glorious gifts of God; and let us earnestly and humbly pray that He will continue to guide and sustain us in the great unfinished tasks of achieving peace, justice, and understanding among all men and nations and of ending misery and suffering wherever they exist. — President John F. Kennedy | Credit: Southern Living

Let us therefore proclaim our gratitude to Providence for manifold blessings —

let us be humbly thankful for inherited ideals —

and let us resolve to share those blessings and those ideals with our fellow human beings throughout the world.

On that (this) day let us gather in sanctuaries dedicated to worship and in homes blessed by family affection to express our gratitude for the glorious gifts of God;

and let us earnestly and humbly pray that He will continue to guide and sustain us in the great unfinished tasks of achieving peace, justice, and understanding

among all men and nations and of ending misery and suffering wherever they exist.

— President John F. Kennedy

Blessings for Everyone

Bountiful Provisions

Father, we thank you for your abundant mercy and grace toward us. We honor you this day as we gather together in a family full of gratitude. We thank you for this meal and the hands that prepared it. We thank you for your bountiful provisions. We ask that you equip and encourage us to serve others who are in need. May we be good stewards of your creation and of all our talents and blessings. We proclaim glory and honor to you. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen. — Madge P. Williams Father, we thank you for your abundant mercy and grace toward us. We honor you this day as we gather together in a family full of gratitude. We thank you for this meal and the hands that prepared it. We thank you for your bountiful provisions. We ask that you equip and encourage us to serve others who are in need. May we be good stewards of your creation and of all our talents and blessings. We proclaim glory and honor to you. In the name of Jesus we pray. Amen. — Madge P. Williams | Credit: Southern Living

Father, we thank you for your abundant mercy and grace toward us.

We honor you this day as we gather together in a family full of gratitude.

We thank you for this meal and the hands that prepared it.

We thank you for your bountiful provisions.

We ask that you equip and encourage us to serve others who are in need.

May we be good stewards of your creation and of all our talents and blessings.

We proclaim glory and honor to you.

In the name of Jesus we pray.

Amen.

— Madge P. Williams

Nothing to Fear

We thank you, Lord, for food and friends, and for all of the joy this holiday lends. It's Thanksgiving Day and we can see the blessings you've provided our family. Thanks to you, Lord, for another good year; When you watch over us, there's nothing to fear. — Karl Fuchs We thank you, Lord, for food and friends, and for all of the joy this holiday lends. It's Thanksgiving Day and we can see the blessings you've provided our family. Thanks to you, Lord, for another good year; When you watch over us, there's nothing to fear. — Karl Fuchs | Credit: Southern Living

We thank you, Lord, for food and friends,

and for all of the joy this holiday lends.

It's Thanksgiving Day and we can see

the blessings you've provided our family.

Thanks to you, Lord, for another good year;

When you watch over us, there's nothing to fear.

— Karl Fuchs

He Is Good

Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations. – Psalm 100 Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations. – Psalm 100 | Credit: Southern Living