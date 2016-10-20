What Can I Bring? The 40 Best Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes

By Lisa Cericola Updated July 07, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

When you're invited to someone's home for dinner, any good Southerner knows that the correct response is, "What can I bring?" And Thanksgiving is no different, although picking the right potluck dish for the biggest food holiday of the year can be daunting. If you need a little inspiration, don't worry-we've got you covered with our favorite Thanksgiving potluck recipes. The host is probably handling the turkey and stuffing, so we've gathered a delicious array of portable sides and after-dinner treats that taste great, travel well, and will fit in beautifully with the rest of the meal. 

Take your pick from our favorite potluck-friendly recipes including side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls, plus everyone's all-time favorite Thanksgiving dessert: pies. Some recipes, like our sweet potato casserole, are classic enough to please Thanksgiving traditionalists. Others, like our Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish, are exciting new takes on old favorites full of fall flavors and will be welcome additions to the holiday table. Whatever you choose, we know you'll be left with an empty serving dish at the end of the meal—the true sign of a great recipe!

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

Does your crowd prefer biscuits over rolls? Try these light and flaky biscuits made tender and slightly orange from sweet potato.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

One bite of this silky, soufflé-like corn pudding and you'll understand why it's one of our most popular potluck recipes ever. Serve this go-to Southern side family-style or in individual ramekins.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Sweet potatoes simmer all day in your slow cooker, turning meltingly tender. Top with parsley, orange zest, and crispy bacon just before serving.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

If you're a first-time pie baker, this recipe is a great place to start. This pumpkin pie has a velvety filling and golden, crisp crust, but preparing it is still easy as pie (sorry!).

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Yeast Rolls

Make the dough for these tender rolls the night before. Buttery rolls are a sure-fire crowd pleaser, especially when served with even more spreadable butter on the side.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

This dish is a cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing. Make it the traditional way or add seasonal flare by incorporating corn kernels, diced ham, herbs, or cheese.

Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

Our Test Kitchen dubbed this spicy relish the "cool-kid cranberry sauce." Give classic cranberry sauce a makeover with orangey zest and a bit of spice. 

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Use small, compact Brussels sprouts for this recipe since they have a milder taste. This take on the classic combo of Brussels and bacon is holiday-worthy, but also easy and delicious enough for weeknight dinner.

Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Rosemary and prosecco make this cranberry sauce impressive. Adding this to the holiday spread will end the great 'homemade versus store-bought' cranberry sauce debate once and for all.

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Yukon gold potatoes and tangy Swiss cheese bring the flavor to this casserole. This dish is a step up from the usual mashed potato side. Yes, we said better than mashed potatoes.

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabagas with Collards

These two root veggies join forces for a lighter version of a holiday mash. Collards join the mix for a comforting holiday side dish that's decidedly Southern.

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie

Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts are mixed with apples to make this pie's filling. Apple pie is always a welcome addition to the potluck, and this boozy one is a delightful twist on a classic.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a Sweet Potato Casserole. Topped with pretty stripes of melty marshmallows and crunchy cornflakes, this holiday classic will satisfy the entire table. 

German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

Adding chocolate to pecan pie makes it even more decadent. Taking its cues from German chocolate cake, this hybrid pie will become an instant classic in your household.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Goat cheese, heavy cream, and chives take mashed potatoes to a whole new level. If you like your potatoes extra fluffy, the secret is to use a ricer.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Colorful carrots sit in a semi-sweet glaze in this recipe. An assortment of fall hues guarantee that this side dish isn't just delicious, but pretty too.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Fried shallots add a bit of crunch to this creamy and savory casserole. It's a staple on the Thanksgiving table, but we think this recipe should be served year-round.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Wait for the cheese in to turn golden brown before taking this dish out of the oven. Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes are easy to make and have a short ingredient list, but are oh-so good.

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Wild rice is mixed with crisp apples, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh herbs, and sourdough bread cubes to make this holiday dressing. Mix and match herbs and nuts to customize your ideal earthy rice dressing.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

These swirled desserts will have both chocolate and pumpkin dessert-lovers at the potluck satisfied. They taste as good as they look, too.

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Sweet potatoes are a staple in the Thanksgiving spread, and this bread pudding variation will be welcomed warmly to the festivities. Chunks of roasted sweet potatoes join forces with parmesan custard, smoky bacon, spinach, and French bread. 

Roasted Root Vegetables

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham 

Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetables

Mix and match veggies depending on what your crowd prefers. No matter which way you go, this recipe promises a hardy and cheesy side dish the whole family won't be able to get enough of.

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

An apple dessert always hits the spot mid-autumn, and these miniature pies won't disappoint. Granny Smith apples with caramel, seasonal spices, and a sprinkle of sea salt add up to a delicious new variation that transports well, too.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Sausage balls are a go-to Southern hors d'oeuvre and incorporating sweet potatoes and sausage adds just the right amount of seasonal flare. This recipe uses Bisquick for even easier and fluffier party bites.

Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and cheese is always a good potluck idea, but this version uses sage, thyme, and rosemary to make it extra decadent and decidedly worthy of that special occasion. Chunks of cheddar dispersed throughout the casserole are the secret to super cheesy bites.

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

Traditionally, potato salad may be better suited for a summertime barbecue potluck, but this toasty rendition changes the score. Similar to a gratin, this hot potato salad gets even hotter with the additions of bacon, cheese, and briny olives.

Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread 

No one says no to cornbread on the Thanksgiving table. This recipe makes a seemingly perfect dish even better with two simple adjustments: browning the butter and baking it in a cast-iron skillet.

Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

Use this recipe to elevate grits to rise to any occasion. This creamy side has greens and a spicy, buttery sauce that will impress on the holidays, or really any mealtime.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Stick to the classics with this recipe. Ooey-gooey mac and cheese is mandatory on the Thanksgiving table and this recipe beats the boxed stuff any day of the week, especially the fourth Thursday of November.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

The more vegetable side options accompanying the Thanksgiving turkey and dressing, the better. This veggie trio casserole is topped with crowd-pleasing, golden-brown breadcrumbs made from day-old sandwich bread.

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

Sweet and white potatoes combine with two kinds of cheese to make an impressive potluck side that tastes as good as it looks. Don't worry, this delish dish travels well too, so it'll make it to Thanksgiving in one piece.

Pumpkin-Shaped Rolls

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin-Shaped Rolls

This recipe makes it easy to go all-out on the festivities. These honey-brushed, buttery rolls are snipped to resemble autumn pumpkins with a pecan stem.

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Veggie-heavy and with big texture, this side dish covers all the Thanksgiving side bases. It's cheesy, hardy, and has flavor to spare.

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

This go-to comfort food gets a Southern twist with the addition of pimientos. Breadcrumbs and a splash of hot sauce put this mac and cheese variation ahead of the pack.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

As far as we're concerned, it's a fact that every Southerner loves cheesecake. This recipe converts a favorite dessert into a seasonal sensation in convenient hand-held form.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Bright squash, decadent cheese sauce, and buttery cracker crumbles are a winning trio in this simple but delicious casserole. This dish is a long-time potluck favorite, so you know it has earned its spot in your holiday spread.

Cranberry Fluff Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad

This vintage-inspired meal is everything we love about a Thanksgiving side: It's seasonal, rich, and full of pecans. What's more, this tart and fruity side salad is easy-as-can-be to make.

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate-lovers and pumpkin pie enthusiasts alike will be going back for seconds of this decadent dessert. We're convinced that it's impossible to pass up a slice (or two!) or this pumpkin pie-chocolate torte hybrid. 

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

This recipe is a double whammy—bake it into muffins or a loaf. No matter which you choose, the streusel topping on this seasonal dessert will be the perfect conclusion to your Thanksgiving meal.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

A Thanksgiving spread without a good old-fashioned corn pudding would be incomplete. Though its texture is creamy and luxurious enough to qualify it as a dessert, this pudding has chopped onion and fresh thyme to drive home savory side dish flavors.

