What Can I Bring? The 40 Best Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes
When you're invited to someone's home for dinner, any good Southerner knows that the correct response is, "What can I bring?" And Thanksgiving is no different, although picking the right potluck dish for the biggest food holiday of the year can be daunting. If you need a little inspiration, don't worry-we've got you covered with our favorite Thanksgiving potluck recipes. The host is probably handling the turkey and stuffing, so we've gathered a delicious array of portable sides and after-dinner treats that taste great, travel well, and will fit in beautifully with the rest of the meal.
Take your pick from our favorite potluck-friendly recipes including side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls, plus everyone's all-time favorite Thanksgiving dessert: pies. Some recipes, like our sweet potato casserole, are classic enough to please Thanksgiving traditionalists. Others, like our Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish, are exciting new takes on old favorites full of fall flavors and will be welcome additions to the holiday table. Whatever you choose, we know you'll be left with an empty serving dish at the end of the meal—the true sign of a great recipe!
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Does your crowd prefer biscuits over rolls? Try these light and flaky biscuits made tender and slightly orange from sweet potato.
Tee's Corn Pudding
One bite of this silky, soufflé-like corn pudding and you'll understand why it's one of our most popular potluck recipes ever. Serve this go-to Southern side family-style or in individual ramekins.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Sweet potatoes simmer all day in your slow cooker, turning meltingly tender. Top with parsley, orange zest, and crispy bacon just before serving.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
If you're a first-time pie baker, this recipe is a great place to start. This pumpkin pie has a velvety filling and golden, crisp crust, but preparing it is still easy as pie (sorry!).
Yeast Rolls
Make the dough for these tender rolls the night before. Buttery rolls are a sure-fire crowd pleaser, especially when served with even more spreadable butter on the side.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
This dish is a cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing. Make it the traditional way or add seasonal flare by incorporating corn kernels, diced ham, herbs, or cheese.
Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish
Our Test Kitchen dubbed this spicy relish the "cool-kid cranberry sauce." Give classic cranberry sauce a makeover with orangey zest and a bit of spice.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Use small, compact Brussels sprouts for this recipe since they have a milder taste. This take on the classic combo of Brussels and bacon is holiday-worthy, but also easy and delicious enough for weeknight dinner.
Spritzed Cranberry Chutney
Rosemary and prosecco make this cranberry sauce impressive. Adding this to the holiday spread will end the great 'homemade versus store-bought' cranberry sauce debate once and for all.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Yukon gold potatoes and tangy Swiss cheese bring the flavor to this casserole. This dish is a step up from the usual mashed potato side. Yes, we said better than mashed potatoes.
Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
These two root veggies join forces for a lighter version of a holiday mash. Collards join the mix for a comforting holiday side dish that's decidedly Southern.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts are mixed with apples to make this pie's filling. Apple pie is always a welcome addition to the potluck, and this boozy one is a delightful twist on a classic.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a Sweet Potato Casserole. Topped with pretty stripes of melty marshmallows and crunchy cornflakes, this holiday classic will satisfy the entire table.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Adding chocolate to pecan pie makes it even more decadent. Taking its cues from German chocolate cake, this hybrid pie will become an instant classic in your household.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Goat cheese, heavy cream, and chives take mashed potatoes to a whole new level. If you like your potatoes extra fluffy, the secret is to use a ricer.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Colorful carrots sit in a semi-sweet glaze in this recipe. An assortment of fall hues guarantee that this side dish isn't just delicious, but pretty too.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Fried shallots add a bit of crunch to this creamy and savory casserole. It's a staple on the Thanksgiving table, but we think this recipe should be served year-round.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Wait for the cheese in to turn golden brown before taking this dish out of the oven. Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes are easy to make and have a short ingredient list, but are oh-so good.
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Wild rice is mixed with crisp apples, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh herbs, and sourdough bread cubes to make this holiday dressing. Mix and match herbs and nuts to customize your ideal earthy rice dressing.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
These swirled desserts will have both chocolate and pumpkin dessert-lovers at the potluck satisfied. They taste as good as they look, too.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Sweet potatoes are a staple in the Thanksgiving spread, and this bread pudding variation will be welcomed warmly to the festivities. Chunks of roasted sweet potatoes join forces with parmesan custard, smoky bacon, spinach, and French bread.
Roasted Root Vegetables
Mix and match veggies depending on what your crowd prefers. No matter which way you go, this recipe promises a hardy and cheesy side dish the whole family won't be able to get enough of.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
An apple dessert always hits the spot mid-autumn, and these miniature pies won't disappoint. Granny Smith apples with caramel, seasonal spices, and a sprinkle of sea salt add up to a delicious new variation that transports well, too.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Sausage balls are a go-to Southern hors d'oeuvre and incorporating sweet potatoes and sausage adds just the right amount of seasonal flare. This recipe uses Bisquick for even easier and fluffier party bites.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Mac and cheese is always a good potluck idea, but this version uses sage, thyme, and rosemary to make it extra decadent and decidedly worthy of that special occasion. Chunks of cheddar dispersed throughout the casserole are the secret to super cheesy bites.
Hot Potato Salad
Traditionally, potato salad may be better suited for a summertime barbecue potluck, but this toasty rendition changes the score. Similar to a gratin, this hot potato salad gets even hotter with the additions of bacon, cheese, and briny olives.
Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
No one says no to cornbread on the Thanksgiving table. This recipe makes a seemingly perfect dish even better with two simple adjustments: browning the butter and baking it in a cast-iron skillet.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
Use this recipe to elevate grits to rise to any occasion. This creamy side has greens and a spicy, buttery sauce that will impress on the holidays, or really any mealtime.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Stick to the classics with this recipe. Ooey-gooey mac and cheese is mandatory on the Thanksgiving table and this recipe beats the boxed stuff any day of the week, especially the fourth Thursday of November.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
The more vegetable side options accompanying the Thanksgiving turkey and dressing, the better. This veggie trio casserole is topped with crowd-pleasing, golden-brown breadcrumbs made from day-old sandwich bread.
Two-Potato Gratin
Sweet and white potatoes combine with two kinds of cheese to make an impressive potluck side that tastes as good as it looks. Don't worry, this delish dish travels well too, so it'll make it to Thanksgiving in one piece.
Pumpkin-Shaped Rolls
This recipe makes it easy to go all-out on the festivities. These honey-brushed, buttery rolls are snipped to resemble autumn pumpkins with a pecan stem.
Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole
Veggie-heavy and with big texture, this side dish covers all the Thanksgiving side bases. It's cheesy, hardy, and has flavor to spare.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
This go-to comfort food gets a Southern twist with the addition of pimientos. Breadcrumbs and a splash of hot sauce put this mac and cheese variation ahead of the pack.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
As far as we're concerned, it's a fact that every Southerner loves cheesecake. This recipe converts a favorite dessert into a seasonal sensation in convenient hand-held form.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Bright squash, decadent cheese sauce, and buttery cracker crumbles are a winning trio in this simple but delicious casserole. This dish is a long-time potluck favorite, so you know it has earned its spot in your holiday spread.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
This vintage-inspired meal is everything we love about a Thanksgiving side: It's seasonal, rich, and full of pecans. What's more, this tart and fruity side salad is easy-as-can-be to make.
Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate-lovers and pumpkin pie enthusiasts alike will be going back for seconds of this decadent dessert. We're convinced that it's impossible to pass up a slice (or two!) or this pumpkin pie-chocolate torte hybrid.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
This recipe is a double whammy—bake it into muffins or a loaf. No matter which you choose, the streusel topping on this seasonal dessert will be the perfect conclusion to your Thanksgiving meal.
Savory Corn Pudding
A Thanksgiving spread without a good old-fashioned corn pudding would be incomplete. Though its texture is creamy and luxurious enough to qualify it as a dessert, this pudding has chopped onion and fresh thyme to drive home savory side dish flavors.