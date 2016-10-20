When you're invited to someone's home for dinner, any good Southerner knows that the correct response is, "What can I bring?" And Thanksgiving is no different, although picking the right potluck dish for the biggest food holiday of the year can be daunting. If you need a little inspiration, don't worry-we've got you covered with our favorite Thanksgiving potluck recipes. The host is probably handling the turkey and stuffing, so we've gathered a delicious array of portable sides and after-dinner treats that taste great, travel well, and will fit in beautifully with the rest of the meal.

Take your pick from our favorite potluck-friendly recipes including side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls, plus everyone's all-time favorite Thanksgiving dessert: pies. Some recipes, like our sweet potato casserole, are classic enough to please Thanksgiving traditionalists. Others, like our Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish, are exciting new takes on old favorites full of fall flavors and will be welcome additions to the holiday table. Whatever you choose, we know you'll be left with an empty serving dish at the end of the meal—the true sign of a great recipe!