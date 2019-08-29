19 Thanksgiving Poems To Share Around The Table
Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table and share what you're most thankful for this year. It's also a time to put on your comfy pants and eat as much turkey as your heart desires. Thankfully, you won't be judged for dishing up seconds or eating another slice of pecan pie, because you're surrounded by people who love you the most.
A Poetic Approach to Thanksgiving
To get into the Thanksgiving spirit, we've come up with a list of poems that graciously express the joy of the holiday. If you fumble under pressure, we've collected short poems to recite to the room. If you're more comically inclined, we've collected hilarious turkey poems that'll have the whole room laughing. Or if you want to enjoy the season to its fullest, we have long, thoughtful poems that'll surely put you in a grateful mood. There's no need to make a wish on the wishbone this Thanksgiving, because you'll have everything you need right around the table.
Short Poems
"It is not happy people who are thankful, it is thankful people who are happy."
"Thank you for the food before us, the friends beside us, and the love between us."
"No need to count calories today, just your blessings. From our family to yours."
"Best Thanksgiving wishes. May your blessings outnumber the autumn leaves."
"I bring my greetings to you, attired in all my best, for on Thanksgiving Day, of course, a turkey should be dressed."
"Thanksgiving isn't just a day. It's a way we can live our lives every day."
-Katrina Mayer
"If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."
–Meister Eckhart
Funny Poems
"May your stuffing be tasty,
May your turkey be plump.
May your potatoes n' gravy have nary a lump,
May your yams be delicious,
May your pies take the prize,
May your thanksgiving dinner stay off your thighs."
"Mr. Turkey, Mr. Turkey
Run away, Run away
If you don't be careful
You will be a mouthful
Thanksgiving Day."
"A turkey is a funny bird,
Its head goes wobble, wobble,
All it knows is just one word,
Gobble, gobble, gobble."
"If turkeys thought, they'd run away,
A week before Thanksgiving Day.
But turkeys can't anticipate,
And so there's turkey on my plate."
"Dear God,
I'm writing about some concerns I have as a turkey. It seems that in your infinite wisdom, you decided to make us fat, flightless, and evidently delicious. Did we say something to make you mad.
Sincerely yours, Mr. Turkey"
"I like the taste of turkey
Any time throughout the year
But it never seems to taste as good
As when Thanksgiving's here.
Could be it's all the trimmings
That are cooked with it to eat-
But I think it's eating at Grandma's house
That makes it such a treat!"
Thoughtful Poems
"Count your blessings instead of your crosses;
Count your gains instead of your losses.
Count your joys instead of your woes;
Count your friends instead of your foes.
Count your smiles instead of your tears;
Count your courage instead of your fears.
Count your full years instead of your lean;
Count your kind deeds instead of your mean.
Count your health instead of your wealth;
Count on God instead of yourself."
"The year has turned its circle,
The seasons come and go.
The harvest all is gathered in
And chilly north winds blow.
Orchards have shared their treasures,
The fields, their yellow grain,
So open wide the doorway
Thanksgiving comes again!"
"Trees adorned in splendid
Hues of orange and gold
Autumn days grown shorter
North winds turning cold
Knowingly creation
Seems to be aware
God's promise of the seasons
Is proof that He is there
Verily creation
Invites us to recall
Now with a grateful heart
God has supplied it all."
"To all my family and dear friends that I am honored and blessed to have in my life. May this holiday season bring you love to your heart, health to your body, and peace and joy to your home throughout the new year."
"Give thanks for each new morning with its light,
For rest and shelter of the night.
For health and food,
For love and friends,
For everything they goodness sends."
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
"A generous cup of blessings,
A tablespoon of reflection,
A handful of memories together,
A good helping of hugs & laughter,
A pint of time with friends & family,
Mix with love & forgiveness."