75 Thanksgiving Instagram Captions For Your Turkey Day Photos
Thanksgiving is a day dedicated to basting turkeys, stirring gravy, mashing potatoes, and then piling it all precariously high onto a plate to eat until our waistband pops. Southerners take the Thanksgiving sideboard as seriously as SEC football—and thus we like to document this feast of epic proportions and the family we share it with.
Odds are, your full (read: absolutely stuffed) belly is going to distract you from thinking of the perfect Thanksgiving caption for Instagram. Luckily we're here to provide all the Turkey Day inspiration you need to get your gobble on and get all the likes. Make your photo stand out with one of these funny Thanksgiving captions, grateful Thanksgiving captions (#blessed), or well-known Thanksgiving quotes. This day is about giving thanks and eating a whole lot—so don't distract yourself with the little stuff. Here are our favorite Thanksgiving captions for Instagram.
Funny Thanksgiving Captions for Instagram
If you're a giggling gravy lover, make your overloaded Thanksgiving plate or silly family photo stand out with one of these funny Thanksgiving captions. Just make sure to, er, ham it up in your turkey photo to match an amusing message.
- Eat, drink, and wear stretchy pants.
- Gobble 'til you wobble.
- Keep calm and gobble on.
- Thankful, blessed, and mashed potato obsessed.
- Because you know I'm all about that baste.
- Casse-rolling up to Mama's house.
- Stuffed with stuffing. #success
- Look at this feast; now let's eat this beast.
- I'm thankful for elastic waistbands.
- Stuffed more than a Butterball turkey.
- You miss 100% of the leftovers you don't eat.
- Me: I can't eat another bite. / Also me: Oh, look, pie!
- Thanksgiving, bringing out the best of family dysfunction since 1863.
- I'm thankful to have a family who takes eating as seriously as I do.
- Leftovers are for quitters.
- Let's get cranberry sauced.
- May your turkey be moist and may no one use that word to describe it.
- Good vibes and all the apple pies.
- Raise your gobble-let for a toast!
- When turkeys get into a fight, they get the stuffing knocked out of them!
- Fitness? More like fitness whole turkey in my mouth!
- We offered the turkey some dinner, but he was already stuffed.
- Clear plates, full stomachs, can't lose.
- Nobody puts gravy in the corner.
- Gotta carb load for Black Friday, right?
- To-do: Eat, drink, nap. Repeat.
- May your hearts be as full as your plates today.
- Thankful for nap time.
- Family and turkey and football—oh my!
- Is gravy a carb?
- Is it too soon to be thinking about leftovers? Asking for a friend.
- Eat hard, nap harder.
- Gravy is the glue that holds this family together.
- Oh, my gourd—look at that turkey!
- I came in like a Butterball.
- Pies before guys.
- Thankful for family, food, and Dolly Parton.
- Gobble baby, gobble baby, gobble baby, gobble.
Thankful Instagram Captions for Thanksgiving Day
Are you feeling filled to the brim with gratitude this Thanksgiving? If you're more into the meaning behind the mashed potatoes, fix up your family photo with one of these grateful Thanksgiving captions (#blessed).
- Thank you for the food before us, the friends beside us, and the love between us.
- Hem your blessings with thankfulness, so they don't unravel.
- We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all.
- We are happy. We are thankful. We are family.
- I'm thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, and dreams that turned into reality.
- Food tastes better when you eat it with family.
- A happy heart is a thankful heart.
- Eat, drink, and be thankful.
- Give thanks for a little, and you will find a whole lot.
- There's always something to be thankful for.
- Give thanks today, and every day after.
- Choose to be grateful, no matter what.
- Together is a wonderful place to be.
- Always carry a thankful heart.
Thanksgiving-Inspired Quotes
If you don't have an original message on hand, one of these well-known Thanksgiving quotes will do the trick. You're certain to be inspired by passages from famous works or by posts from notable public figures.
- "What if, today, we were grateful for everything?" –Charlie Brown
- "Enter his gates with Thanksgiving and his courts with praise; Give thanks to him and praise his name." –Psalm 100:4
- "It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." –Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
- "You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas." –Joey, Friends
- "Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and never giving it." –William Arthur Ward
- "When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed." –Maya Angelou
- "These sweatpants are all that fits me right now." –Regina, Mean Girls
- "No one has ever become poor by giving." –Anne Frank
- "Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way." –Native American Saying
- "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good." –Psalm 107:1
- "It's not joy that makes us grateful; it's gratitude that makes us joyful." –David Steindl-Rast
- "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." –Virginia Woolf
- "After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations." –Oscar Wilde
- "Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." –Oprah Winfrey
- "The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest." –William Blake
- "I awoke this morning with devout thanksgiving for my friends, the old and the new." –Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse." –Henry Van Dyke
- "Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving." –Amy Grant
- "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around." –Willie Nelson
- "We would worry less if we praised more. Thanksgiving is the enemy of discontent and dissatisfaction." –Harry A. Ironside
- "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good." –Maya Angelou
- "I make a point to appreciate all the little things in my life. I go out and smell the air after a good, hard rain. I re-read passages from my favorite books. I hold the little treasures that somebody special gave me. These small actions help remind me that there are so many great, glorious pieces of good in the world." –Dolly Parton, Dream More
- "The more we give thanks, the more we receive to be thankful for. Gratitude is the gift that always gives back." –Matthew McConaughey
Now that you're ready to take on your Thanksgiving Instagram caption, it's time to figure out the Thanksgiving menu. Good luck!