32 Thanksgiving Decor Ideas Guaranteed To Inspire
Thanksgiving is centered around food, so let the meal really shine this year by setting a beautiful, festive table and creating a festive atmosphere. Be sure to avoid common setting mishaps like centerpieces that block conversations or place cards that lead to confusion. We've gathered our favorite Thanksgiving decorating ideas to make your holiday prep a cinch. Once you've planned an occasion-deserving Thanksgiving menu (and splurge-worthy desserts, of course), set a spectacular table to coordinate with your fabulous menu. With a few simple tricks you can have a table and home that looks just as festive as you please. From easy DIYs to a few store-bought life savers, these decorations will make your gathering feel extra special. From creative centerpieces and clever finishing touches to functional kids' table ideas and sophisticated entryways, this collection of decorating ideas is guaranteed to inspire your home this holiday. The only thing more impressive than the decor will be the delicious turkey dinner.
Pumpkin Topiary
Boost curb appeal by piling the porch high with pumpkins. To make the topiaries, buy flat-topped pumpkins with short stems for easy stacking. Pots planted with flowering kale complete the lush look.
Corn Garland
Make a festive garland out of decorative dried corn to hang from the front door to welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day.
Cotton Stem Wreath
A no-fuss cotton stem wreath will add a festive touch to your home (inside or out) and last all season long.
Pumpkin-and Gourd-Wreath
To make the pumpkin-and-gourd wreath, first cover a 20-inch foam form with sheet moss, using a glue gun to hold the moss in place. Loop a 3-inch-wide burlap ribbon over the wreath to create a hanger long enough so it can reach the top of the door and allow the wreath to hang at eye level. Insert wooden florist picks into the bottoms of pumpkins and gourds, and hot- glue the connection to secure. Once the glue has cooled, stick pumpkins and gourds into the wreath then, using a flue gun, fill in between with more moss. To hang the wreath, secure the burlap ribbon with an upholstery tack hammered into the top edge of the door.
Fall Leaf Paper Bag Luminaries
Light up your Turkey Day celebration with a trail of celebratory paper bag luminaries.
No-Carve Leafy Pumpkin
No-carving, no mess. These creative pumpkins are the ideal Thanksgiving decoration for a table centerpiece, mantle, or front porch. To get the look, apply seasonal leaves with craft glue to white pumpkins.
Succulent Vase
For this all-natural look, start with a gray-green pumpkin. Select one with an indented top, because the first step will be to add potting soil to fill in the hollow around the pumpkin's stem. Moisten the soil; then plant various succulents, starting with larger ones like echeverias. Create a lush look and round out the arrangement by filling in any bare spots with smaller succulents.
We like Hoffman Organic Cactus & Succulent Soil Mix ($10.90; amazon.com). Moisten soil before planting.
Pumpkin Flower Centerpiece
In just three easy steps you can create this gorgeous pumpkin flower centerpiece that's perfect for the center of your Thanksgiving tablescape.
See the full instructions here.
Fall Pumpkin Tableau
Gourds of different size, texture, and color make this seasonal tableau the ideal foyer or mantle statement piece.
Pumpkin Votives
Step up your fall decorating game by displaying glowing pumpkin votives. Float them in water or arrange them on the dining table for a festive way to use candles.
Statement Gold Pieces
Grab a few larger-than-life, fall inspired fixtures at your local craft store, and paint them a uniform shade of glamorous, warm gold.
Tasteful Menu Display
Thanksgiving revolves around food, so why not spend a little extra prep time on displaying the menu? Guests will love knowing what delicious dishes they'll be eating in advance.
Fresh Cotton
For a simple statement-worthy centerpiece, add a few sprigs of freshly cut cotton to extra vases and scatter them around your home for a unified decoration.
Natural Elements
Bundle together key elements of fall's bounty (like dried corn stalks or wheat) with a festive ribbon, and use them as an organic centerpiece on your dining room table.
Draped Decor
Adding the napkin to the stack of plates provides another level of detail and intricacy to this sophisticated setting.
Well-Placed Pumpkin
Here's what to do with your leftover, un-carved pumpkins from Halloween: Insert them into a wide-brimmed container, line with moss, and use as a seasonal centerpiece.
Creative Kids' Table
Keep the little ones entertained during the Thanksgiving feast with white paper tablecloths and colored pencils for doodling or challenging each other to tic-tac-toe.
Build a Bar
Thanksgiving may be the only holiday on which the bar plays second fiddle to the buffet; still, having a well stocked bar cart is key to any successful Southern celebration.
Practical Plates
Collect china with intricate turkeys, and display them on the wall leading up to Thanksgiving, for a practical cottage décor that doubles as dishes for your Thanksgiving gathering.
Rustic Revival
Embrace your home's rustic feel. Instead of dressing up your rooms in curtains and cloths, use wooden furniture (in all finishes) to bring a warm, homey vibe.
Place Cards with Purpose
Etch each guest's name into simple glassware for impressive name cards that double as party favors.
Tiny Table Toppers
If a centerpiece that blocks conversation is your pet peeve, replace the bulky arrangement with miniature arrangements of your favorite fall flowers.
Seasonal Centerpieces
These festive arrangements are perfect for your Thanksgiving table. Get the look with heirloom or Cinderella pumpkins and a trip to the local florist. Simply carve the pumpkin out in a vase-shape, and fill with water and flowers.
Layers of Linens
This earthy setting still seems sophisticated, thanks to rustic elements layered with streamlined details. Re-create the look by choosing a three-color scheme and choosing a mixture of modern and natural details.
Top-Notch To-Go Boxes
Your guests will obviously be leaving your home with a to-go container full of turkey. Dish out your leftovers in style with these personalized to-go boxes.
Delicate Details
These adorable place card markers are a super-simple way to make your Thanksgiving setup stand out. Simply take an acorn, hot glue a ribbon, and cut out a paper name marker.
Modern Cornucopia
Skip the basket and opt for a wooden dough bowl for this centerpiece. Line with florist foil and foam and then build out with various fruits, vegetables, gourds, and squash. Showcase the season's bounty in this stunning showstopper.
Fall Foliage Wreath
Use turned leaves to create this stunning wreath. Start with a grapevine wreath and add in foliage and pinecones. Fill the wreath out with oregano, preserved plume reed grass, and phalaris grass.
Dried Décor
Utilize pampas grass and yarrow as decorations on any table this Thanksgiving. Their neutral tones allow you to pair groupings with other décor like gourds and cinnamon sticks for a supremely fall feel.
Personalized Place Cards
Bring the outdoors in with greenery sprigs this holiday. Place a sprig with each name card for a personalized touch at each place setting.
Pop of Color
Hardy cabbage and kale mix with mini white pumpkins and pansies to create a colorful centerpiece. A long wooden bowl lined with plastic holds these decorations in place and adds to the rustic feel of your décor.